Greenville City Council moves forward with social district approval

Greenville City Council voted 5-1 this week to approve minor modifications and give preliminary approval to an ordinance creating two social districts in the downtown area.

Councilman Will Bell, an early proponent of the social districts, cast the lone no vote on Monday, saying the original proposal and the modifications don’t go far enough in creating new opportunities for businesses.

A second reading of the modified ordinance will occur during Thursday’s 6 p.m. council meeting. The council may vote for final approval at that time.

Prior to the social district discussion, Bell read a statement that he had consulted City Attorney Emanuel McGirt. Bell said he was a market manager for Codigo Tequila. While the business distributes tequila, the social district’s passage “won’t have a significant financial impact on his income” and he was eligible to vote.

Bell later added he owns a food truck. He doesn’t believe a social district will affect the business.

Social districts allow people to walk in designated areas with open containers of alcoholic beverages in hand, moving in and out of participating businesses.

Staff proposes creating two districts: an Uptown Social District centered around Evans and Fifth streets and the Dickinson Avenue Social District south of Reade Circle.

Under modifications approved Monday, the districts would operate from 5-10 p.m. Thursday-Saturday. Participating businesses may only sell and serve open containers of alcoholic beverages and allow customers to exit their property during the designated period.

The open containers must clearly display a logo or some other mark that is unique to the social district, said Assistant City Attorney Donald Phillips.

The containers can’t be glass and can’t hold more than 16 fluid ounces. The containers must display the statement “Drink Responsibly — Be 21.”

Drinking can occur on sidewalks and crosswalks within the district boundary unless specifically excluded by city code. Drinking can’t occur in the streets or public parking lots.

Businesses that don’t sell alcohol may allow people with alcoholic beverages in their business.

Bell said the district hours should begin earlier in the day, especially on Saturdays. People coming into town for a football game might want to grab a drink from Sup Dogs and take their children to University Book Exchange to pick up supplies. People are usually at dinner by 6 p.m., Bell said. Mayor P.J. Connelly noted that Raleigh, which is conducting a test run of social districts, allows people to walk around with alcoholic drinks beginning at 11 a.m.

“Are we confident we can actually explain this to people?” Councilman Rick Smiley said. “I’m not sure I understand all these rules and I’m sober and have an attorney standing in front of me.” He’s concerned that people who are out drinking won’t understand the rules.

“What is our expectation that we are going to make this feasible and understandable,” Smiley said.

State law requires signs alerting people they are leaving the social district and must dump their cups, Phillips said. Staff can make large signs and modify the language. However, he said, some language, such as the posting of the law, is required by the General Assembly, he said.

Bell asked why staff is proposing separate districts instead of one. The proposed rules won’t allow people to purchase a drink in one district and transport it to another.

Phillips said the area between Fifth Street and Dickinson Avenue mainly consists of parking lots. The rules don’t permit drinking in publicly owned parking lots, so it made sense to create different boundaries, he said. The two areas also are viewed as separate business districts so they should be designated as separate social districts.

Phillips said that the parking lot provision will keep people from buying beverages at Starlight Cafe or Fifth Street Hardware restaurant and taking it into the Five Points parking lot during Freeboot Friday.

The rules also prevent a single-use permittee, such as the groups that sell beer at Freeboot Friday, from selling beverages that can be carried outside their permitted area.

Councilwoman Marion Blackburn wanted the council to delay its final vote to give staff time to implement public input sessions. Social districts will greatly change the downtown business community and public input is necessary, she said.

Connelly, Bell and others didn’t want a delay.

As written, the new ordinance states the new districts will open in 45 days of its passage, which will be Oct. 2, Phillips said. The mayor and others said postponing adoption will mean the law won’t go into effect until football season has ended.

Connelly recommended reviewing the ordinance six months after adoption to see what changes might be needed. Blackburn wanted a mid-November review but no one else on council supported the recommendation.

Billy Smith, owner of 5th Street Hardware restaurant, asked the council during the public comments period to move the western boundary of the Uptown District from Evans to Washington Street so his business could be included in the district. The revision had already been made.

Commercial trash pickup

Prior to its meeting, the council held a workshop where it reviewed the work underway to improve commercial trash pickup in the downtown area.

The City of Greenville picks up residential waste but requires commercial businesses to hire a private contractor.

However, downtown businesses have continuous problems with freeloaders dumping trash into their containers, with pickup times and with dumpster sites being left messy.

Jonathan Ingram, senior manager with Raftelis, the consulting firm working with the city, said following discussions with businesses, commercial providers and city staff, there were three possible solutions.

The easiest and least costly recommendation would be to make adjustments to the current apppoach of allowing businesses to contract with a private provider. There could be a requirement for services to maintain the sites. The city owns the location of three container sites and it could start charging rent and revoking leases if sites are not maintained.

The second suggestion is to end private collection in the downtown area and have public works collect commercial trash. That is the most expensive approach, Ingram said, because it involves purchasing equipment, which is currently expensive and hard to obtain, and hiring additional staff. It could take up to two years to implement.

The third suggestion is the city contract with a single provider. The contract would set standards such as the number of pickup days, when those days will be and who will be responsible for maintaining the bin locations.

The city would bill commercial customers, ensuring every business pays for trash collection. That could take about a year to implement.

Ingram said the bin locations could have a keycode and businesses that don’t pay the bill would lose access to the site.

Connelly said he thought the city contracting with a single provider is the best approach, but he would want the input of business owners.

Staff will bring back a recommendation in October or November.

Wildwood Park

Council awarded two contracts to build a welcome center and playground area at Wildwood Park.

Hudson Brothers Construction Company was awarded the $1.145 million welcome center project.

The 2,000-square-foot building will include restrooms, storage and office space. There also will be a shaded patio for visitors.

Cunningham Recreation received the $417,938 contract to build two play areas near the welcome center. One will be reserved for 2-5-year-olds and the other for 5-12-year-olds. There will be climbing elements, musical components, slides, and a tree swing.

BUILD Grant

The council authorized staff to begin condemnation proceedings to obtain easement/right-of-ways for the city’s BUILD Grant greenway and roadway projects.

The city had to obtain easements and right-of-ways on about 100 parcels of property.

The owners of six properties, five located along Fifth Street and the sixth on Second Street, haven’t agreed to the sales. Because of the approaching deadline to sign an agreement with the U.S. Department of Transportation’s Federal Highway Administration, the condemnation process was recommended.

No structures are being condemned, said Lynn Raynor, a city civil engineer.

Prior to a discussion about the condemnation process, Connelly read a statement saying his business, Connelly Properties, manages one of the homes involved. Connelly said because the condemnation doesn’t affect his income, he is eligible to vote on the matter. Connelly also pointed out that as mayor, he only votes when a council is divided 3-3. All six council members approved the condemnation process.

The council also approved a resolution authorizing the execution of the BUILD Grant agreement with the highway administration.

Once the agreement is executed, the highway administration will obligate the $15 million grant originally awarded, plus an additional $1.3 million recently awarded the city.

The city will advertise the construction contract for the roadway project in November, award the contract in either February/March and issue a notice to proceed in April.

The greenway project will be advertised in December, the contract awarded in March or April and a notice to proceed issued in May.