500-foot rule dropped from Thursday's council meeting

By By Ginger Livingston Staff Writer
The Daily Reflector
 3 days ago

Thursday’s meeting of the Greenville City Council will not include proposed action on the 500-foot bar rule or a rezoning request from its Thursday agenda.

The council unanimously voted to remove the items at the end of its Monday meeting, when City Manager Ann E. Wall reviewed Thursday’s agenda.

Wall said city staff want to continue work on a plan to end a decade-old rule preventing new bars and nightclubs from opening within 500-feet of an existing space. The proposal will be brought before council in November, she said.

Kotarides Development, which sought the rezoning, asked that the item be held until the council’s Sept. 8 meeting. The firm wants to rezone 18.8 acres east and west of South Square Drive north of Whitley Drive from general commercial to residential high density multifamily.

The site is near West Fire Tower Road and Memorial Drive.

Public hearings were scheduled for both issues, according to the city council agenda. The council has the option to vote on a request once the public hearings are complete.

The items remaining on Thursday agenda are:

Annex 35.7 acres located at the northeastern corner of the intersection of Allen Road and the Norfolk Southern Railroad.Annex Stonehaven involving nearly 11.8 acres located at the current end of Great Laurel Court.Rezone 13.84 acres located east of L.T. Hardee Road and between the Norfolk Southern Railroad and Leon Drive from residential-agricultural residential high density multi-family.Rezone 48.1 acres along the eastern right-of-way of Charles Boulevard and about 200 feet south of Cantata Drive form residential single-family low density to residential single-family medium density, and residential single-family medium density to office.Rezone nearly 3.5 acres located at the current terminus of Laurel Ridge Drive from residential medium density multi-family to residential high density multi-family.Rezone 41.67 acres located between Stantonsburg Road and MacGregor Downs Road and west of B’s BBQ Road from general commercial to medical residential high-density multi-family.Rezone 1.89 acres located north of West Fifth Street and on the eastern side of the terminus of Moye Boulevard from medical office to general commercial.Rezone nearly 15.8 acres located along the northern right-of-way of Staton Road and about 1,000 feet east of North Memorial Drive from unoffensive industry to industry.Resolution authorizing an application to the Federal Transit Administration for federal operating and capital assistance for Greenville Area Transit for fiscal year 2022-2023.Application to receive funds from the Edward Byrne Memorial Justice Assistance Grant Program.

The Daily Reflector has been a vital part of the life of Greenville, Pitt County, and eastern North Carolina for more than a century. The company was founded in 1882 by David Jordan Whichard and Julian R. Whichard, who bought the printing equipment from the proprietor of The Express, for whom they once worked. Moving the equipment into their mother's one-room schoolhouse, the brothers began their own weekly newspaper, The Eastern Reflector. In 1885, David Jordan Whichard became sole owner and publisher of The Reflector, beginning daily publication December 10, 1884.

