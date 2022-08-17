Hot Dish: Nash Hot Chicken has great food, good music

Downtown Greenville recently welcomed another exciting restaurant to its line-up with Nash Hot Chicken at 114 E. Fifth St.

The locally owned and operated restaurant features Nashville-style hot chicken, a full bar, beer on tap and live music in an upbeat and welcoming space perfect for college students to enjoy.

The restaurant took over the old Crossbones Tavern location which had been a fixture in downtown nightlife. Owner-operator Ryan Griffin has been in Greenville and the food industry for over 20 years and is excited to introduce this new concept.

There is plenty of dining space between two floors, a balcony, main level stage for live music performances and an outdoor dining area. And good news for budding musicians, singers and bands looking for a place to sing the blues, practice a new song, or jam out with the locals, Nash Hot Chicken provides the place where the next best Nashville star will be born. It also hopes to bring big-name bands and singers on the weekends, so you can enjoy the best of both worlds.

Nash Hot Chicken has roots in Nashville, Tennessee, where delicious food and music go hand-in-hand. Enjoy the upbeat menu with sections named after musical events starting with opening acts from Grand Ole Slopry hot fries, roasted street corn dip, fried pickle chips or the Nash-a-dilla, made with Nash Hot Chicken topped with melted pepper jack cheese in a toasted tortilla. I sampled the handmade street corn dip paired with big, glorious fried pita chips. The creamy sweet dip is made with seasoned street corn, spices and cream cheese.

Moving to the main attraction, let me introduce you to the traditional Nash Hot Chicken, which is the star of the menu. The secret to juicy, tender and crispy chicken is in the brining. The chicken is brined overnight before it is seasoned and fried. Main entrees come as a basket with one side or a plate with two sides. Guests may order with or without heat.

Their popular sandwich, called the Nash, features two chicken tenders set between thick slices of buttered Texas toast, slathered with their signature Rooster sauce, and topped with classic pickle chips. I started with the naked version, which is classified as only one sweat drop of heat. I paired the dish with mac and cheese. The thick, toasted Texas-style bread hugged a rocking piece of seasoned and breaded chicken drizzled with the spicy Rooster sauce. The thin breading was just enough to seal in all the chicken juices and the heat was just enough to not make me sweat.

I also tried the same sandwich but with the spice dialed up to one bead of sweat, and that was an understatement. This sucker was Nashville hot, did not have layered heat levels, and went straight to a one-alarm fire. Have milk or cool drink on hand for when that saucy chicken hits the tongue. It was hot but enjoyable and the creamy mac and cheese and crisp pickle cooled down my mouth.

Other main menu items, called headliners, include chicken leg quarters, tenders or the Cluck-Fast, featuring two chicken tenders atop buttermilk Belgian waffles drizzled with syrup and hot honey. I could not resist trying the Cluck-Fast, which was both savory and sweet. Chicken and waffles is a must-have dish in the South, and Nash did this one perfectly. I paired mine with perfectly seasoned collard greens.

If you don’t fancy chicken, they offer the Loretta, which is a seasoned turkey burger on buttered Texas toast, and the Waylon, featuring blackened shrimp on a toasted hoagie with lettuce, tomato, pickle and house-made Cajun remoulade. Or try the Willie with fried catfish on a toasted hoagie with the same fixings.

Sides include mac and cheese, baked beans, slaw, street corn, hand-cut fries, pasta salad, green beans, collards or fresh fruit. They also offer salads, a kids menu and desserts. I sampled all of the desserts from a creamy, sweet banana pudding to a cool and bubbly Pepsi float with vanilla ice cream and I rounded out the tasting with delicious dirt cake, made with rich chocolate pudding with crushed Oreo cookies. My dining experience started sweet, then got hot and ended on a sweet note, just like going to a great concert with friends.

Make sure to come support the first NASH BASH which starts Saturday. It will be a locally produced music festival where Nash will partner with local musicians and vendors including Pepsi and several breweries.

Nash Hot Chicken is open for lunch and dinner 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Sunday-Thursday and 11 a.m.-midnight Fridays and Saturdays. For more information, check out their website at www.eatatnash.com for the calendar of musical events.