nationalinterest.org

Wiped Clean: Biden Cancels $3.9 Billion in Student Loans

The action covers 208,000 people who were enrolled at ITT Technical Institute between 2005 and 2016. The Biden administration confirmed on Tuesday that it will cancel $3.9 billion in student loan debt for more than 200,000 students who attended the now-defunct ITT Technical Institute, according to a new Washington Post report.
COLLEGES
srnnews.com

Axsome’s depression drug enters competitive market after U.S. approval

(Reuters) -Axsome Therapeutics Inc on Friday gained U.S. approval for its treatment for depression, giving more than 20 million Americans affected by the disorder a new option in a market crowded by older drugs. Shares of the U.S.-based company, which expects to launch the drug in the fourth quarter, surged...
PHARMACEUTICALS
srnnews.com

Wayfair to cut 870 jobs, shares down 17%

(Reuters) -Online furniture retailer Wayfair Inc said on Friday it would cut about 870 jobs, or 5% of its global workforce, as it looks to cut back operating expenses and realign investment priorities. Retailers from Wayfair to Restoration Hardware and Target Corp in recent earnings reports noted weaker sales of...
BUSINESS
srnnews.com

China’s cyber watchdog wants ‘affectionate’ ties with domestic internet firms

BEIJING (Reuters) -China’s cyberspace watchdog wants to build an “affectionate” relationship between internet enterprises and the government, a senior official said on Friday, the latest verbal assurance to an industry still on edge after a long and bruising regulatory crackdown. Niu Yibing, vice minister of the Cyberspace...
INTERNET
srnnews.com

FDA asks Pfizer to test second Paxlovid course in patients with COVID rebound

(Reuters) -The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has asked Pfizer Inc to test the effects of an additional course of its antiviral Paxlovid among people who experience a rebound in COVID-19 after treatment, the regulator said on Friday. The drugmaker must produce the initial results of a randomized controlled...
INDUSTRY

