Social Security payments: First half of $1,652 direct payment to be sent in just 14 days
Recipients of Supplemental Security Income are set to receive their first of two September payments in just two weeks.
nationalinterest.org
Wiped Clean: Biden Cancels $3.9 Billion in Student Loans
The action covers 208,000 people who were enrolled at ITT Technical Institute between 2005 and 2016. The Biden administration confirmed on Tuesday that it will cancel $3.9 billion in student loan debt for more than 200,000 students who attended the now-defunct ITT Technical Institute, according to a new Washington Post report.
srnnews.com
Axsome’s depression drug enters competitive market after U.S. approval
(Reuters) -Axsome Therapeutics Inc on Friday gained U.S. approval for its treatment for depression, giving more than 20 million Americans affected by the disorder a new option in a market crowded by older drugs. Shares of the U.S.-based company, which expects to launch the drug in the fourth quarter, surged...
srnnews.com
Wayfair to cut 870 jobs, shares down 17%
(Reuters) -Online furniture retailer Wayfair Inc said on Friday it would cut about 870 jobs, or 5% of its global workforce, as it looks to cut back operating expenses and realign investment priorities. Retailers from Wayfair to Restoration Hardware and Target Corp in recent earnings reports noted weaker sales of...
IN THIS ARTICLE
srnnews.com
China’s cyber watchdog wants ‘affectionate’ ties with domestic internet firms
BEIJING (Reuters) -China’s cyberspace watchdog wants to build an “affectionate” relationship between internet enterprises and the government, a senior official said on Friday, the latest verbal assurance to an industry still on edge after a long and bruising regulatory crackdown. Niu Yibing, vice minister of the Cyberspace...
srnnews.com
Stablecoin Tether’s reserves fell $16 billion in second quarter due to redemptions
LONDON (Reuters) -Tether, the world’s largest stablecoin by market value, said on Friday it had reserves worth $66.4 billion at the end of June, down from $82.4 billion at the end of March, a fall which Tether said was due to fulfilling $16 billion worth of redemptions. The reserves...
srnnews.com
FDA asks Pfizer to test second Paxlovid course in patients with COVID rebound
(Reuters) -The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has asked Pfizer Inc to test the effects of an additional course of its antiviral Paxlovid among people who experience a rebound in COVID-19 after treatment, the regulator said on Friday. The drugmaker must produce the initial results of a randomized controlled...
srnnews.com
Judge rules oil pipeline dispute between Enbridge and Michigan belongs in federal court
(Reuters) -A state of Michigan lawsuit that aims to force Enbridge Inc to stop operating the Line 5 oil pipeline underneath the Straits of Mackinac in the Great Lakes will be heard in federal court, a judge ruled on Thursday. The decision from Judge Janet Neff is a win for...
