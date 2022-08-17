ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Religion

Aug. 17 Bless Your Heart

By Bobby Burns
The Daily Reflector
The Daily Reflector
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2GaGz6_0hKBVH8F00

America has a new religion and lots of fanatical followers: Trumpism.

BYH, Fox News. Lies have consequences.

Social district? Bless our hearts for renaming and permitting public drunkenness in the name of making more money. Dickinson already has raised its speed limit and now the city wants to permit open bottles and drinks? How does this make any sense?

No BYH to the engineers that design food and drug packaging. True, they have excelled regarding childproof and senior-proof medicine caps, plus the pouring spout on the honey jar — sheer genius! But they cannot perfect the pull tab on a beer can. It’s way too noisy! My wife hears the “snap, p’ssst” from the den while she’s in the living room watching TV. Y’all get busy and dampen the noise below 20 decibels or less.

BOH, unless we are willing to encourage our children to reconnect with and appreciate the natural world, we can’t expect them to care for and protect it.

BYH. So Biden goes on vacation for two weeks. He has been on vacation since Inauguration Day! This country is in the biggest mess with these incompetent individuals since the founding of the nation in 1776.

BYHs to the dummies who don’t understand that the new inflation bill will hurt you 100 times more than any rich person. Hope you enjoy.

BYH to BikeWalkNC for scheduling its annual biking and walking statewide summit in Greenville in October. If there is any city in our state that needs to improve safety for cycling and walking, it is Greenville. I hope local NCDOT “leaders” take note and see how many sidewalks, crosswalks, and bike lanes we still need to have complete, safer streets for all users that are finally made to be ADA compliant. BTHs for ignoring mandates.

Hey Brittney. I understand that you didn’t want the National Anthem played at your ballgames. I bet you would love to hear it now.

“Donald Trump is a one-man crime wave,” I just heard someone say on the CBS nightly news in the background as I played online Scrabble. What a hoot. Bless your heart.

BMH, my Dad told me he put in a new driveway. I told him it’s his own asphalt. Is this thing on?

Great to see that Farmville is starting to address the feral cat problem that Pitt County has. Once again Farmville leads Greenville. Bless their hearts.

Bless my heart, I will never understand how we normalized health insurance companies acting as a barrier between doctors and patients for no reason other than extracting money. They literally don’t even have a product.

BYH, you’re often tired, not because you’ve done too much, but because you’ve done too little of what sparks the light in you.

Send contributions using the submission form on reflector.com, by emailing blessyourheart@reflector.com or calling 329-9564.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Donald Trump
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bless Your Heart#Byh#Fox News
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
The Daily Reflector

The Daily Reflector

Greenville, NC
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
144K+
Views
ABOUT

The Daily Reflector has been a vital part of the life of Greenville, Pitt County, and eastern North Carolina for more than a century. The company was founded in 1882 by David Jordan Whichard and Julian R. Whichard, who bought the printing equipment from the proprietor of The Express, for whom they once worked. Moving the equipment into their mother's one-room schoolhouse, the brothers began their own weekly newspaper, The Eastern Reflector. In 1885, David Jordan Whichard became sole owner and publisher of The Reflector, beginning daily publication December 10, 1884.

 https://www.reflector.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy