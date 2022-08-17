Aug. 17 Bless Your Heart

America has a new religion and lots of fanatical followers: Trumpism.

BYH, Fox News. Lies have consequences.

Social district? Bless our hearts for renaming and permitting public drunkenness in the name of making more money. Dickinson already has raised its speed limit and now the city wants to permit open bottles and drinks? How does this make any sense?

No BYH to the engineers that design food and drug packaging. True, they have excelled regarding childproof and senior-proof medicine caps, plus the pouring spout on the honey jar — sheer genius! But they cannot perfect the pull tab on a beer can. It’s way too noisy! My wife hears the “snap, p’ssst” from the den while she’s in the living room watching TV. Y’all get busy and dampen the noise below 20 decibels or less.

BOH, unless we are willing to encourage our children to reconnect with and appreciate the natural world, we can’t expect them to care for and protect it.

BYH. So Biden goes on vacation for two weeks. He has been on vacation since Inauguration Day! This country is in the biggest mess with these incompetent individuals since the founding of the nation in 1776.

BYHs to the dummies who don’t understand that the new inflation bill will hurt you 100 times more than any rich person. Hope you enjoy.

BYH to BikeWalkNC for scheduling its annual biking and walking statewide summit in Greenville in October. If there is any city in our state that needs to improve safety for cycling and walking, it is Greenville. I hope local NCDOT “leaders” take note and see how many sidewalks, crosswalks, and bike lanes we still need to have complete, safer streets for all users that are finally made to be ADA compliant. BTHs for ignoring mandates.

Hey Brittney. I understand that you didn’t want the National Anthem played at your ballgames. I bet you would love to hear it now.

“Donald Trump is a one-man crime wave,” I just heard someone say on the CBS nightly news in the background as I played online Scrabble. What a hoot. Bless your heart.

BMH, my Dad told me he put in a new driveway. I told him it’s his own asphalt. Is this thing on?

Great to see that Farmville is starting to address the feral cat problem that Pitt County has. Once again Farmville leads Greenville. Bless their hearts.

Bless my heart, I will never understand how we normalized health insurance companies acting as a barrier between doctors and patients for no reason other than extracting money. They literally don’t even have a product.

BYH, you’re often tired, not because you’ve done too much, but because you’ve done too little of what sparks the light in you.

