On Tuesday night, Elon Musk continued his shtick of promising to buy a really expensive thing and then saying it was all a joke. The latest object of his desire: iconic but beaten-down English soccer club Manchester United. Musk tweeted that he was “buying Manchester United ur welcome” before later admitting it was a “long-running joke.” The initial tweet was shared more than 171,000 times, and briefly sent Man U shares spiking 17% on the New York Stock Exchange ahead of the market open.

BUSINESS ・ 3 DAYS AGO