ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elon Musk
Person
Sayantani Ghosh
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Business#Business Leadership#Football Club#Manchester United Plc#Business Industry#Linus Company Tesla#English#Some Manchester United#Coca Cola
Business Insider

Google co-founder Sergey Brin told his financial advisers to sell his investments in Elon Musk's companies after Musk had an affair with his wife

Sergey Brin reportedly told his advisers to sell off all of his financial investments in Elon Musk's companies. Brin made the call after learning that Musk reportedly had an affair with Brin's wife, Nicole Shanahan. Brin, a co-founder of Google, had previously invested $500,000 in Tesla. Google co-founder Sergey Brin...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
SpaceX
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Manchester United F.C.
NewsBreak
Tesla
IFLScience

Elon Musk Delivers "Bad News" About The Much-Hyped Cybertruck

Tesla’s Cybertruck has hit yet another road bump. Back in 2019, the plan was to eventually release the clunky-looking pickup for the lean price of $39,900. However, Tesla CEO Elon Musk has now suggested that the final specs and price tag of the much-hyped electric vehicle will not be the same as first announced.
BUSINESS
morningbrew.com

Elon Musk teases bummed out Man U fans with fake promise to buy the team

On Tuesday night, Elon Musk continued his shtick of promising to buy a really expensive thing and then saying it was all a joke. The latest object of his desire: iconic but beaten-down English soccer club Manchester United. Musk tweeted that he was “buying Manchester United ur welcome” before later admitting it was a “long-running joke.” The initial tweet was shared more than 171,000 times, and briefly sent Man U shares spiking 17% on the New York Stock Exchange ahead of the market open.
BUSINESS
BBC

Doubts cast over Elon Musk's Twitter bot claims

Filings made by Elon Musk's legal team in his battle with Twitter have been questioned by leading bot researchers. Botometer - an online tool that tracks spam and fake accounts - was used by Mr Musk in a countersuit against Twitter. Using the tool, Mr Musk's team estimated that 33%...
INTERNET

Comments / 0

Community Policy