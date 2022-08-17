Read full article on original website
Elon Musk's Alleged Ex-Lover Nicole Shanahan Demands $1 Billion In Divorce From Google Co-Founder Sergey Brin
The woman whose alleged affair with Elon Musk led to her divorce from Google co-founder Sergey Brin is reportedly demanding $1 billion as part of their settlement, Radar has learned. As RadarOnline.com previously reported, 37-year-old Nicole Shanahan and Musk allegedly had an affair in December during a multi-day art event...
Elon Musk reveals he lives in a ‘very small’ $45k house and was subjected to random drug tests as he countersues Twitter
ELON Musk has said he has moved into a small home that's worth $45,000 and claimed he was subjected to drug testing. It comes after the Tesla mogul countersued Twitter after they accused him of buying the social networking giant before trying to disrupt its operations. Musk revealed on The...
If You Invested $1000 In Tesla When Elon Musk Was Sued By The SEC In 2018, Here's How Much You'd Have Right Now
Investors who placed their hard-earned cash into major U.S. indices have enjoyed respectable returns since fall 2018. The S&P 500, Nasdaq-100 and Dow Jones Industrial Average have returned 37.95%, 65.14% and 21.69% respectively. As good as investors in the major U.S. indices have had it since 2018, investors in the...
Elon Musk Says His Neighbors Called The Cops On Him Four Times In Single Night — Here's Why
Tesla Inc TSLA CEO Elon Musk regaled the audience of the “Full Send” podcast with an anecdote of the time his house party was visited by the cops. What Happened: Musk during the podcast appearance said the party was held at his Hillsborough mansion near the bay area in San Francisco, California.
Business Insider
Elon Musk was said to have dropped to one knee and begged for forgiveness for an affair with Google cofounder Sergey Brin's wife
Sources told The Wall Street Journal the apology came at a party this year.Brin was said to have acknowledged the apology but stopped speaking "regularly" with Musk. Elon Musk is said to have dropped to one knee and begged the Google cofounder Sergey Brin for forgiveness over an affair involving Musk and Brin's wife.
How Amazon founder Jeff Bezos spends his $166 billion, from 10,000-year underground clocks to flying to the edge of space
The Amazon billionaire is one of the richest people on the planet, and spends his money on space company Blue Origin, jets, and Beverly Hills mansions.
The Company That Built Elon Musk's Tiny Home Has Now Raised Over $74 Million From Retail Investors
Tesla Inc. TSLA CEO Elon Musk generated headlines last year when he announced in a tweet that he would sell almost all his physical possessions and will not own a house. Musk reportedly followed through with that plan and moved into a tiny house in Texas after disposing of all of his mansions.
CNBC
The jet-tracking teen stopped tweeting Mark Cuban's flights for free, but refused $5,000 from Elon Musk for the same thing
If you want Jack Sweeney to stop publicly tracking your private jet on Twitter, take a leaf out of Mark Cuban's book and offer the 19-year-old something better than money: friendship. Sweeney, a sophomore at the University of Central Florida, is the teenager responsible for 30 automated Twitter accounts that...
Google co-founder Sergey Brin told his financial advisers to sell his investments in Elon Musk's companies after Musk had an affair with his wife
Sergey Brin reportedly told his advisers to sell off all of his financial investments in Elon Musk's companies. Brin made the call after learning that Musk reportedly had an affair with Brin's wife, Nicole Shanahan. Brin, a co-founder of Google, had previously invested $500,000 in Tesla. Google co-founder Sergey Brin...
Elon Musk's Younger Brother Kimbal Called Their Father Errol's "Pride and Joy"
Even the richest man alive has family problems. Tesla Inc. TSLA CEO Elon Musk’s dad Errol Musk was on the Australian radio show “The Kyle and Jackie O Show” where he said that he isn’t proud of Elon alone, according to Business Insider. When directly asked...
electrek.co
Elon Musk reveals more details about Tesla Robot, sees people gifting it to elderly parents
Tesla CEO Elon Musk has revealed more details about Tesla Optimus, the company’s upcoming humanoid robot, and how he sees the product rolling out over the next decade. Over the last few years, Musk has been getting quite cozy with the Chinese government. In a country known for its...
Elon Musk is Being Sued for $258 Billion for a ‘DogeCoin Pyramid Scheme’
Elon Musk's Dogecoin tweets have become a lightning rod for lawsuits. Read to find out what Elon Musk has tweeted to get himself sued by a Dogecoin investor. Elon Musk in Doge Coin Crypto Scam graphicImage created with copyright free images by Zack Love.
Working With Elon Musk: 'If You Were Getting Micromanaged By Elon, You Were Probably On Your Way Out'
Tesla, Inc. TSLA CEO Elon Musk, is a very public figure, and invariably on Twitter, he wears his heart on his sleeve. But there are some not-very public dimensions of the billionaire that are quite interesting. A glimpse at Musk’s professional life and his workforce interactions came to light in...
Elon Musk sells $6.88 billion worth of Tesla stock amid Twitter legal battle
Tesla's CEO Elon Musk sold 7.92 million shares of Tesla worth $6.88 billion after selling off shares worth $8.4 billion in April. Musk agreed to acquire Twitter in April for about $44 billion but has since attempted to back out of the agreement which led to Twitter suing him. Aug. 10, 2022.
IFLScience
Elon Musk Delivers "Bad News" About The Much-Hyped Cybertruck
Tesla’s Cybertruck has hit yet another road bump. Back in 2019, the plan was to eventually release the clunky-looking pickup for the lean price of $39,900. However, Tesla CEO Elon Musk has now suggested that the final specs and price tag of the much-hyped electric vehicle will not be the same as first announced.
Tesla disputes report that its legal chief in charge of investigating Elon Musk's right-hand man has left the company
Tesla responded to Bloomberg's story in a tweet on Wednesday denying that legal chief David Searle had left the company.
morningbrew.com
Elon Musk teases bummed out Man U fans with fake promise to buy the team
On Tuesday night, Elon Musk continued his shtick of promising to buy a really expensive thing and then saying it was all a joke. The latest object of his desire: iconic but beaten-down English soccer club Manchester United. Musk tweeted that he was “buying Manchester United ur welcome” before later admitting it was a “long-running joke.” The initial tweet was shared more than 171,000 times, and briefly sent Man U shares spiking 17% on the New York Stock Exchange ahead of the market open.
Manchester United stock rallies as owners are reportedly open to selling a stake after Elon Musk's joke tweet about buying the soccer club
Manchester United jumped 6% Wednesday after Bloomberg reported that the soccer club's owners could be open to selling a minority stake. The Glazer family isn't yet ready to cede control but is weighing the option of new investors. Earlier, Elon Musk tweeted that he was going to buy Manchester United,...
BBC
Doubts cast over Elon Musk's Twitter bot claims
Filings made by Elon Musk's legal team in his battle with Twitter have been questioned by leading bot researchers. Botometer - an online tool that tracks spam and fake accounts - was used by Mr Musk in a countersuit against Twitter. Using the tool, Mr Musk's team estimated that 33%...
A Suspicious Buy Of Manchester United Options Occurred Right Before Elon Musk's Tweet
Tesla, Inc TSLA CEO Elon Musk, is undoubtedly aware of his influence on the stock and crypto markets. Afterall, the richest person in the world caused shares of Tesla to surge almost 13% on Aug. 7, 2018, when he wrote the infamous tweet “Am considering taking Tesla private at $420. Funding secured,” which a U.S. district judge ruled in May was false and reckless.
