Letter: Biden works hard to do what's ‘good’ for America

President Biden has taken a lot of heat lately, as shown by his low approval rating. But he has tried to meet his promises to pull the nation together.

For example, he recently authorized the addition of 87,000 IRS agents. The rich have always had their lawyers, so now us regular folks will have, kinda like our own IRS agent to help us every spring. That is a good thing.

Then there is the Biden open-border policy. We have always been the rich country, so it is considerate for us to invite the poor people of the world to share our wealth. If kindness is good, then our border policy must also be good.

The Democrats, the FBI and the DOJ for several years have lied about the possibility of Trump being a Russian agent. They have finally given up, instead saying that Trump is an admirer of Putin, so no other proof is needed. Another good thing.

Inflation has become a nuisance in the past 18 months, but Biden points out that is not a real problem. If we spent a trillion or two more than usual in that period, he points out, what are printing presses for? The good news continues.

Climate change is certainly a major problem to solve. Climate scientists worried much in the last century about the possibility of a great freeze, but are now concerned about overheating. That is good because it shows that even climate scientists can change their minds when the facts interfere with their theory.

President Biden has been criticized for sometimes making a fool of himself on his foreign trips. But he and his son, Hunter, make up for that by working with Communist China on several corporate boards. Hunter probably puts some of his earnings from these boards in American banks. That must be good for all concerned.

President Biden is trying his best for us.

Bob Diefendorf

Greenville