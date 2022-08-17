Read full article on original website
China just ran into something that could be even more devastating for its supply chains than COVID-19 lockdowns: A record heat wave
COVID-19 lockdowns in China threw a wrench into global supply chains earlier this year, causing shipping and production delays worldwide, and hindering economic growth. Now, the country is facing another major threat—and this one could be even worse for the economy. China has been coping with its worst heat...
Applied Materials gives upbeat revenue forecast as chipmakers build capacity
(Reuters) -Semiconductor equipment maker Applied Materials Inc on Thursday assuaged fears of a slowdown with a strong revenue forecast as chipmakers rush to add capacity, sending its shares 4% higher in extended trading. The company expects current-quarter revenue of $6.65 billion, plus or minus $400 million, compared with the $6.57...
Denmark to invest $5.5 billion in new warships
COPENHAGEN (Reuters) -Denmark expects to invest 40 billion Danish crowns ($5.47 billion) in new warships as the NATO member seeks to bolster its maritime security in the wake of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, the defence ministry said on Thursday. As part of the investments due over the next 20...
Wayfair to cut 870 jobs, shares down 17%
(Reuters) -Online furniture retailer Wayfair Inc said on Friday it would cut about 870 jobs, or 5% of its global workforce, as it looks to cut back operating expenses and realign investment priorities. Retailers from Wayfair to Restoration Hardware and Target Corp in recent earnings reports noted weaker sales of...
China’s cyber watchdog wants ‘affectionate’ ties with domestic internet firms
BEIJING (Reuters) -China’s cyberspace watchdog wants to build an “affectionate” relationship between internet enterprises and the government, a senior official said on Friday, the latest verbal assurance to an industry still on edge after a long and bruising regulatory crackdown. Niu Yibing, vice minister of the Cyberspace...
Argentina’s new economy chief highlights plans to boost reserves
BUENOS AIRES (Reuters) -Argentina’s latest economy minister, Sergio Massa, stressed the need to boost hard currency reserves on Thursday, pointing to new debt repurchase operations that could help, as well as advances in talks with the country’s key farm sector. President Alberto Fernandez tapped Massa as economy minister...
