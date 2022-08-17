Read full article on original website
Related
KPVI Newschannel 6
Brenda Lyttle To Run as Independent for House District 8
Brenda Lyttle of Cheyenne has announced that she will be running as an Independent candidate for Wyoming House District 8. Lyttle has garnered the required number of signatures from registered voters in House District 8 and has received confirmation of her candidacy from the Wyoming Secretary of State’s office. Lyttle will be on the ballot of the general election on November 8, 2022.
cowboystatedaily.com
Recount Results: Nothing Changed, Incumbent Loses By 13 Votes In Northeastern Wyoming
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. The recount results are in and nothing has changed in the House District 22 race in Northeast Wyoming. Allen Slagle won the Republican nomination by the same 13 votes as he originally did in Tuesday night’s primary election. Wyoming law...
cowboystatedaily.com
13 Votes Separate Candidates In Eastern Wyoming Race; Only Election To Get Recount
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Thirteen votes were all that separated State Rep. JD Williams, R-Lusk, and challenger Allen Slagle in their Republican primary race for the State House Tuesday night, with Slagle pulling out a narrow, 13-vote victory. The election was so close in House...
Uinta County Herald
There’s gonna be a new sheriff in town
EVANSTON — The 2022 Wyoming Primary Election has come to a close, with attention now shifting toward the the November general election. Unofficial results for municipal, county, state and national offices are available online. Specific ballot information may be found on uintacounty.com and sos.wyo.gov. The results will become official after canvassing is complete, which was underway Thursday.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Election Results – Wyoming Secretary of State
According to the unofficial results released by the Wyoming Secretary of State's office, Chuck Gray is currently leading in the Republican primary for the Wyoming Secretary of State. Wyoming Secretary of State.
Wyoming Crossover Voting Had Little Impact
There was a heck of a lot of crossover voting in Wyoming last Tuesday. It wasn't just Democrats registering as Republicans. There are independents, Librarians, and Constitution Party members that became Republican for a day. So how much of an effect did it really have?. Looking at the numbers it...
cowboystatedaily.com
Your Wyoming Sunrise: Saturday, August 20, 2022
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Today’s Wyoming sunrise was taken in Wheatland, Wyoming by Tami Lynn Arndt. Tami writes, “Off to the barn to do chores, but not before a quick shot at this Wheatland Wyoming Sunrise!”. To submit yours, email us at: News@CowboyStateDaily.com.
county17.com
Casper’s Megan Degenfelder wins Republican Primary in bid to become next Wyoming Superintendent
GILLETTE, Wyo. — Casper native Megan Degenfelder won the Republican Primary on Tuesday in her bid to become Wyoming’s next superintendent of public instruction. Degenfelder secured 40.8% of the vote, ahead of current Superintendent Brian Schroeder and the rest of the field, according to the Wyoming Secretary of State’s Office. In the Democratic Primary, Sergio A. Maldonado Sr. was the only candidate on the ballot.
cowboystatedaily.com
Red Wave Targets Incumbent Legislators In Wyoming Primary — Many Get Capsized
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Many incumbent Wyoming legislators had a target on their back in this year’s primary election, advancing to the general election, in some cases, only by the skin of their teeth, if at all. State Rep. Dan Zwonitzer, R-Cheyenne, said he...
county17.com
Wyoming Education Association sues the state, accuses it of ‘inadequate’ school funding
GILLETTE, Wyo. — The Wyoming Education Association announced in a news release Thursday that it was suing the State of Wyoming for what the group said was a violation of the state constitution by the state’s “failing to fund public schools adequately.”. The association, a Cheyenne-based nonprofit...
Here are the key primary election results from Wyoming
Voting concludes Tuesday in the Wyoming primary elections, including notable races for governor and a House congressional district.
Black Hills Pioneer
New poll: Majority of South Dakotans oppose total ban on abortion
Editor’s note: This is the first in a series of articles based on a July 2022 statewide poll conducted by South Dakota News Watch and the Chiesman Center for Democracy at the University of South Dakota, and is the latest segment in the ongoing “South Dakota Matters” series of polls and panel discussions hosted by News Watch.
cowboystatedaily.com
Pro-life Legislators, Group Ask To Defend Wyoming Trigger Ban, Say AG Hasn’t Done Enough
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Saying the state isn’t representing the pro-life argument fully in a lawsuit against its abortion ban, two state representatives and one anti-abortion organization have asked to join the lawsuit challenging the ban’s legality. State Representatives Chip Neiman, R-Hulett, and...
wylr.net
Honoring Inductees: Annual Wyoming Agriculture Hall of Fame Picnic celebrates agvocates
Individuals from across the state of Wyoming spent the evening of Aug. 17 at the Riverside Park in Douglas to celebrate the induction of Pat and Sharon O’Toole and the late Scott Keith into the Wyoming Agriculture Hall of Fame and to recognize Andrea Cooley as the Wyoming Ag in the Classroom (WAIC) Educator of the Year at the annual Wyoming Hall of Fame Picnic.
cowboystatedaily.com
Night Of The Upsets: Many Wyoming Incumbents Fall To Challengers
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. A number of incumbent Wyoming legislators have lost their seats in the primary elections on Tuesday night, while a few have held on. State Sen. Drew Perkins, R-Casper, lost to Bob Ide in the Senate 29 Republican primary. Perkins had been...
cowboystatedaily.com
Another Incumbent Loses: Shelly Duncan Beaten By Lingle’s Scott Smith In Goshen County.
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Lingle man Scott Smith defeated incumbent Rep. Shelley Duncan in the Republican Primary for the state House district representing Goshen County. Smith won by about 250 vote leads, with 1,794 votes to Duncan’s 1,546, according to preliminary results from the Wyoming...
Sheridan Media
Reata Cook Of Sheridan Wyoming Named 2023 Miss Rodeo Wyoming
A rodeo queen from Sheridan is now the rodeo queen of Wyoming. Thursday night (August 18th), Reata Cook, who is the 2022 Miss Sheridan WYO Rodeo Queen, was named Miss Rodeo Wyoming 2023 at the Wyoming State Fair in Douglas. She also won the Best Social Media award to promote...
cowboystatedaily.com
More Than 6,000 Vehicle-Wildlife Collisions Happen Every Year In Wyoming
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. About 6,000 times a year, on average, somebody plows into a wild animal along the Cowboy State’s highways, according to the Wyoming Game and Fish Department. That not only kills numerous animals, it threatens human safety and causes hundreds of...
Data analyst said 59 people in Montana tried to vote in 2021, but were denied
A database analyst hired by Montana’s largest union testified on Wednesday that during the municipal elections held in 2021, she identified 59 voters who tried to register to vote between noon the day before the election and on Election Day, but apparently couldn’t vote because of a law passed by the 2021 Legislature. That law, […] The post Data analyst said 59 people in Montana tried to vote in 2021, but were denied appeared first on Daily Montanan.
cowboystatedaily.com
Wyoming Gets First Airstream Franchise; Grand Opening On August 27
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Cruising down the American highway with the sun glinting off its aluminum carapace, the Airstream trailer has permanently parked itself in the annals of popular culture. Now there are airstreams parked in Wyoming and they are for sale. It’s a little...
Comments / 6