KPVI Newschannel 6

Brenda Lyttle To Run as Independent for House District 8

Brenda Lyttle of Cheyenne has announced that she will be running as an Independent candidate for Wyoming House District 8. Lyttle has garnered the required number of signatures from registered voters in House District 8 and has received confirmation of her candidacy from the Wyoming Secretary of State’s office. Lyttle will be on the ballot of the general election on November 8, 2022.
WYOMING STATE
Uinta County Herald

There’s gonna be a new sheriff in town

EVANSTON — The 2022 Wyoming Primary Election has come to a close, with attention now shifting toward the the November general election. Unofficial results for municipal, county, state and national offices are available online. Specific ballot information may be found on uintacounty.com and sos.wyo.gov. The results will become official after canvassing is complete, which was underway Thursday.
UINTA COUNTY, WY
Wake Up Wyoming

Wyoming Crossover Voting Had Little Impact

There was a heck of a lot of crossover voting in Wyoming last Tuesday. It wasn't just Democrats registering as Republicans. There are independents, Librarians, and Constitution Party members that became Republican for a day. So how much of an effect did it really have?. Looking at the numbers it...
WYOMING STATE
cowboystatedaily.com

Your Wyoming Sunrise: Saturday, August 20, 2022

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Today’s Wyoming sunrise was taken in Wheatland, Wyoming by Tami Lynn Arndt. Tami writes, “Off to the barn to do chores, but not before a quick shot at this Wheatland Wyoming Sunrise!”. To submit yours, email us at: News@CowboyStateDaily.com.
WHEATLAND, WY
county17.com

Casper’s Megan Degenfelder wins Republican Primary in bid to become next Wyoming Superintendent

GILLETTE, Wyo. — Casper native Megan Degenfelder won the Republican Primary on Tuesday in her bid to become Wyoming’s next superintendent of public instruction. Degenfelder secured 40.8% of the vote, ahead of current Superintendent Brian Schroeder and the rest of the field, according to the Wyoming Secretary of State’s Office. In the Democratic Primary, Sergio A. Maldonado Sr. was the only candidate on the ballot.
CASPER, WY
Black Hills Pioneer

New poll: Majority of South Dakotans oppose total ban on abortion

Editor’s note: This is the first in a series of articles based on a July 2022 statewide poll conducted by South Dakota News Watch and the Chiesman Center for Democracy at the University of South Dakota, and is the latest segment in the ongoing “South Dakota Matters” series of polls and panel discussions hosted by News Watch.
WOMEN'S HEALTH
cowboystatedaily.com

Night Of The Upsets: Many Wyoming Incumbents Fall To Challengers

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. A number of incumbent Wyoming legislators have lost their seats in the primary elections on Tuesday night, while a few have held on. State Sen. Drew Perkins, R-Casper, lost to Bob Ide in the Senate 29 Republican primary. Perkins had been...
WYOMING STATE
Sheridan Media

Reata Cook Of Sheridan Wyoming Named 2023 Miss Rodeo Wyoming

A rodeo queen from Sheridan is now the rodeo queen of Wyoming. Thursday night (August 18th), Reata Cook, who is the 2022 Miss Sheridan WYO Rodeo Queen, was named Miss Rodeo Wyoming 2023 at the Wyoming State Fair in Douglas. She also won the Best Social Media award to promote...
SHERIDAN, WY
cowboystatedaily.com

More Than 6,000 Vehicle-Wildlife Collisions Happen Every Year In Wyoming

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. About 6,000 times a year, on average, somebody plows into a wild animal along the Cowboy State’s highways, according to the Wyoming Game and Fish Department. That not only kills numerous animals, it threatens human safety and causes hundreds of...
WYOMING STATE
Daily Montanan

Data analyst said 59 people in Montana tried to vote in 2021, but were denied

A database analyst hired by Montana’s largest union testified on Wednesday that during the municipal elections held in 2021, she identified 59 voters who tried to register to vote between noon the day before the election and on Election Day, but apparently couldn’t vote because of a law passed by the 2021 Legislature. That law, […] The post Data analyst said 59 people in Montana tried to vote in 2021, but were denied appeared first on Daily Montanan.
MONTANA STATE
cowboystatedaily.com

Wyoming Gets First Airstream Franchise; Grand Opening On August 27

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Cruising down the American highway with the sun glinting off its aluminum carapace, the Airstream trailer has permanently parked itself in the annals of popular culture. Now there are airstreams parked in Wyoming and they are for sale. It’s a little...
WYOMING STATE

