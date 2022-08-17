ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

After UK inflation again outpaces forecasts, a 13% peak looks optimistic

By Larry Elliott Economics editor
The Guardian
The Guardian
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3K8VYn_0hKBUXyQ00
A general view of the Bank of England Photograph: Thomas Krych/SOPA Images/REX/Shutterstock

The annual inflation rate has burst through the 10% barrier sooner than the financial markets and the Bank of England expected, but the sharp jump in the cost of living last month is not really that much of a shock.

Periods of double-digit inflation are pretty rare in the UK. In the past 70 years, inflation has been as high as it is currently only three times: during the Korean war in the early 1950s, and after the two oil shocks of the mid- and late 1970s.

Interactive

Not for 40 years – since the period immediately before the Falklands war – has inflation climbed above 10%, but there has been upward pressure on the cost of living since the global economy started to emerge from the pandemic-enforced lockdowns during 2021.

Consistently over the past year, the figure has come in higher than forecast, but it will not merely be the leap in the headline number for the consumer prices index (CPI) – up from 9.4% in June – that will be a cause for concern.

For a start, the Office for National Statistics (ONS) said price increases were evident pretty much across the board. The ONS splits the CPI into 12 categories, and in nine of them inflation picked up last month. Food prices rose particularly strongly but there were also increases in clothing and footwear, restaurants and hotels, and recreation and culture.

What’s more, there is clearly further bad news to come. The price of goods leaving factory gates – an indication of inflation in the pipeline – rose by more than 17% in the year to July, the highest rate in 45 years.

There has been some better news. Oil prices are well below their peak and that is feeding in – albeit slowly – to the prices paid by motorists for petrol and diesel. The war in Ukraine has also prompted many countries to plant more crops to compensate for the lost supply, and while the ONS says the increased production has yet to be reflected in UK shop prices, it thinks it will have an effect over the coming months.

Even so, the annual inflation rate has clearly not yet topped out, and if anything the Bank of England’s forecast of a peak of 13.2% in October may prove optimistic.

Threadneedle Street digs beneath the headline CPI figure to look at measures of core inflation. Here, too, there was bad news. Inflation excluding food, fuel, alcohol and tobacco, stood at 6.2% in July, up from 5.8% in June. The inflation rate for services, which provides a clue to price pressures generated domestically as opposed to global forces, was 5.7% in July, compared with 5.2% in June.

The strength of headline and underlying inflation makes it more likely that the Bank’s monetary policy committee will follow its 0.5 percentage-point increase in interest rates this month with a similar-sized move when it meets again in September.

Interactive

At the same time, the risks of a hard landing for the economy have increased because the ever-widening gap between prices and wages is leading to a sharp fall in consumer spending power.

The ONS reported on Tuesday that regular real wages – excluding bonuses – were falling at a record rate of 3% – but that was based on a different measure of the cost of living to the one used by the government to assess whether its 2% inflation target is being hit.

Using the government’s preferred measure, real earnings are falling by more than 5% – unprecedented in modern times. Pressure on the next prime minister to alleviate a deepening cost of living crisis just ratcheted up a notch.

Comments / 0

Related
CNBC

Dollar slides further after U.S. inflation surprise

The dollar lost further ground versus other major currencies on Thursday, after traders reined in bets on an aggressive interest rate hike by the Federal Reserve after softer-than-expected U.S. inflation data the previous day. The dollar index remained on the back foot in early European trading hours, slipping 0.02% to...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Business#Business Economics#Core Inflation#Headline Inflation#Interest Rates#Banking#Uk#Business Industry
FOXBusiness

Former oil exec warns recession comes alongside energy crises: 'Gas will exceed $5 again' soon

Joe Petrowski, former CEO of Cumberland Farms Gulf Oil Group, said on Monday that he is "absolutely certain" the United States will be in a recession. Speaking on "Mornings with Maria," he noted that a recession usually comes along with "every energy crisis," especially since energy is 7% of gross domestic product (GDP), the broadest measure of goods and services produced across the economy.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
24/7 Wall St.

The Price of This Household Item Is Plunging

Inflation eased in July, rising 8.5% compared to the same month last year, based on the Bureau of Labor Statistics’ July consumer price index report. That was slightly less than the CPI increase in June of 9.1%. The details told the story. While the gas index fell 7.7% compared to June, it was still up […]
BUSINESS
nationalfisherman.com

US seafood inflation overtakes record grocery inflation

U.S. overall grocery inflation reached a record in July, but inflation for seafood products outpaced total grocery inflation, according to new data. The inflation hitting seafood products is outpacing total grocery inflation, and is up 16.8 percent in July versus a year ago, data and tech firm Numerator told SeafoodSource. Frozen seafood grocery prices also soared 14.4 percent versus a year ago – but shrimp and prawns are below the average rate of inflation, rising 8.5 percent.
BUSINESS
Motley Fool

Why Bed Bath & Beyond Just Collapsed Today

Billionaire investor Ryan Cohen sold out of his entire position in Bed Bath & Beyond. An earlier filing showed he owned 1.6 million out-of-the-money options at prices between $60 and $80 per share. The rally on the news turned to a rout when the hedge fund operator's true intentions were...
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Oil Prices
The Independent

Economists see worrying signs in new unemployment data

A small rise in the proportion of unemployed people in the UK could be a sign of worse things yet to come, economists have warned.Official data released on Tuesday showed the UK’s unemployment rate increased by 0.1 percentage points to 3.8% in the three months to June.It is the first increase in the measure for 17 months as companies have been desperate for staff.After the data was released, Samuel Tombs, chief UK economist at Pantheon Macroeconomics, said unemployment is set to rise sooner than forecasted by experts at the Bank of England.The unemployment rate is no longer falling and the...
BUSINESS
The Guardian

Was J Cole’s move from hip-hop to pro basketball a mere marketing stunt?

The Scarborough Shooting Stars came within a single basket of winning the Canadian Elite Basketball League (CEBL) title on Sunday, losing to the Hamilton Honey Badgers by just two points after a run of 17 unanswered in the fourth quarter. Despite their heartbreaking loss, Scarborough’s season should still be considered a success – the team made it to the championship game in their first year in the league, and the high-scoring duo of Jalen Harris and Kassius Robertson are a dynamic backcourt around which to build. Harris even once scored 31 points against the Luka Doncic-led Dallas Mavericks. Yet, despite his NBA pedigree, Harris is not even the most well-known guard on his team. That distinction falls to Grammy-winning rap artist J Cole. Or, more accurately in this context, 6ft 3in Shooting Stars guard Jermaine Cole.
NBA
The Guardian

The Guardian

408K+
Followers
94K+
Post
182M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy