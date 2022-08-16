Read full article on original website
Related
tornadopix.com
US cities with the highest rent-to-price ratios
With real estate prices and rents rising rapidly over the past two years, American families who don’t currently own a home are facing a major affordability crisis. The residential real estate market took off shortly after the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. Buoyed by increased savings, lower interest rates, government stimulus programs and driven by a desire for more living space, buyers flocked to the market. Increasing competition has driven home prices to record levels. But now, with interest rates rising in efforts to cool the market and higher prices becoming the new normal, many potential buyers have been priced in.
tornadopix.com
These sites ranked the best Mexican restaurants in New Jersey, New York and Pennsylvania Salad
Mexican food is best when it’s authentic. When you’re in the mood for a spicy, cheesy, hot meal, you need to know where to go. Let’s face it, not all Mexican restaurants are created equal, so we wanted to make sure you get only the best. These Mexican restaurants have only been named the best in their state, so here is where you need to go in Jersey, New York, and PA because it gets you down on your knees.
tornadopix.com
Your guide to Lavalette, NJ
Nothing says summer in New Jersey quite like driving down the Garden State Parkway and heading “down the beach.” There really is no better feeling than heading to one of the many beloved beach towns in New Jersey. Just an hour and a half south of Hoboken, this is one of the most picturesque, relaxing, and bustling beach towns at the same time. Jersey Shore. From its beautiful sandy beach to its shopping, delicious cafés, restaurants, and everything in between, Lavalette has it all. Lavallette has its own well-known restaurants and stores that have been around for decades, but has also welcomed some great new businesses into the city in recent years. We’ve rounded up everything you need to know about Lavallette – including where to stay, where to shop, where to eat and what to do. Read on to find out how to spend your time in Lavalette, NJ.
Comments / 0