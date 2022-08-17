Read full article on original website
Russia's war at 6 months: A global economy in growing danger
Martin Kopf needs natural gas to run his family's company, Zinkpower GmbH, which rustproofs steel components in western Germany.Zinkpower's facility outside Bonn uses gas to keep 600 tons of zinc worth 2.5 million euros ($2.5 million) in a molten state every day. The metal will harden otherwise, wrecking the tank where steel parts are dipped before they end up in car suspensions, buildings, solar panels and wind turbines.Six months after Russia invaded Ukraine, the consequences are posing a devastating threat to the global economy, including companies like Zinkpower, which employs 2,800 people. Gas is not only much more costly,...
China just ran into something that could be even more devastating for its supply chains than COVID-19 lockdowns: A record heat wave
COVID-19 lockdowns in China threw a wrench into global supply chains earlier this year, causing shipping and production delays worldwide, and hindering economic growth. Now, the country is facing another major threat—and this one could be even worse for the economy. China has been coping with its worst heat...
Eight days of strike action commences at UK’s biggest port
The first of an eight-day workers strike at the UK’s biggest container port begins on Sunday.Around 1,900 members of Unite at Felixstowe will walk out in a dispute over pay in the first strike to hit the port since 1989.It is the latest outbreak of industrial action to hit a growing number of sectors of the economy.Workers including crane drivers, machine operators and stevedores are taking action after voting by more than 9-1 in favour of strikes.The union said the stoppage will have a big impact on the port, which handles around four million containers a year from 2,000 ships.But...
Japan mulls long-range missile upgrades due to China threat: report
Japan is considering the deployment of more than 1,000 long-range cruise missiles to increase its ability to counter growing regional threats from China, local newspaper Yomiuri Shimbun reported on Sunday. But the ministry was also expected to ask approval for a list of unpriced items, including the development cost to upgrade the long-range cruise missiles, the Asahi Shimbun newspaper said. hih/aha
