ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Festival

AP PHOTOS: Spiritual, material mix at Greek mid-August feast

By THANASSIS STAVRAKIS
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago

KEA, Greece (AP) — Blending the spiritual with the material, mid-August marks the high point of Greece’s summer season that attracts crowds of city-dwellers back to their ancestral villages.

The Aug. 15 feast of the Dormition of the Virgin Mary is a major religious event coupled with festivals, known as “panigiria,” that can last more than a day with music, dancing and food, as itinerant traders’ stalls sell anything from toys to clothes.

Greece has other important religious feast days, but Aug. 15 is one of the most intense. There is also a sense that shortly afterwards the summer holidays will end, everyone will return to the cities and the long, hard slog of everyday life will begin. So people seem to celebrate hard enough for the memories to last through the dreary winter months ahead.

Devotees flock to churches or well-known monasteries. On the island of Tinos, a main pilgrimage site, the more determined crawl on their knees to the church in an expression of piety and, often, in hope of a miraculous cure or other divine intercession.

Monday’s celebration of the Dormition was the first in three years without the restrictions imposed by the lockdowns of the coronavirus pandemic, and people turned out in droves.

Churches filled as people expressed relief that they could finally attend open events, but also fears that new restrictions could be imposed once the summer is over.

“People have relaxed; now, of course, only God knows (what’s next), but I think it was time. People can’t stand it any more,” Father Lefteris, the priest in the Panagia Kastriani church on the island of Kea, also known as Tzia, told The Associated Press.

His service was packed with people and the island, close to Athens, chock-full with the cars of vacationers who came from the Greek capital by ferry.

On the mainland, festivities in Hassia, on the northern fringes of Athens, were also exceptionally well-attended — both the religious service at the Church of the Dormition and the colorful bazaar in the village. Hassia is also renowned for its traditional eating spots, and the gluttonous feasting on tender meat was for many the highlight of their stay there.

___

Demetris Nellas contributed to this report from Athens.

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

Soccer clubs get share of $1M fund for Ukraine refugees work

NYON, Switzerland (AP) — Soccer clubs helping refugees from the war in Ukraine have been given 680,000 euros ($686,000) toward their humanitarian projects, the European Club Association said Thursday. Athletic Bilbao, Celtic, Dinamo Zagreb, Legia Warsaw and Maccabi Haifa are among 15 clubs awarded grants of between 25,000 euros...
UEFA
The Associated Press

Nicaraguan police detain bishop, other priests in raid

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Nicaraguan police on Friday raided the residence of a Roman Catholic bishop critical of President Daniel Ortega’s administration, detaining him and several other priests in a dramatic escalation of tensions between the church and a government increasingly intolerant of dissent. The pre-dawn raid came...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Associated Press

AP Top News at 12:06 a.m. EDT

Pro-Trump wins in blue states threaten GOP hopes in November. HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Republicans have found success in Democratic strongholds like Maryland and Massachusetts when they have fielded moderate candidates who could appeal to voters in both parties. With Democrats facing headwinds this year, Republicans had hoped that strategy could pay off yet again. But Republican voters have nominated loyalists of former President Donald Trump in several Democratic states, including Maryland and Connecticut, making the GOP’s odds of winning those general election races even longer. Massachusetts will face its own test next month as GOP voters decide between a Trump-backed conservative and a more moderate Republican for the party’s gubernatorial nominee.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
499K+
Post
490M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy