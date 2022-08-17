ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arlington, TX

Texas Rangers face the Oakland Athletics Wednesday

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago

Oakland Athletics (42-75, fifth in the AL West) vs. Texas Rangers (52-64, third in the AL West)

Arlington, Texas; Wednesday, 8:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Athletics: Adam Oller (1-5, 7.26 ERA, 1.78 WHIP, 31 strikeouts); Rangers: Cole Ragans (0-1, 4.82 ERA, 1.71 WHIP, four strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rangers -163, Athletics +139; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Texas Rangers square off against the Oakland Athletics on Wednesday.

Texas has a 26-33 record in home games and a 52-64 record overall. The Rangers have hit 139 total home runs to rank ninth in MLB play.

Oakland has a 42-75 record overall and a 25-36 record in road games. The Athletics have gone 9-20 in games decided by one run.

The teams meet Wednesday for the 16th time this season. The Rangers are ahead 9-6 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Adolis Garcia has 22 doubles, four triples, 19 home runs and 73 RBI for the Rangers. Marcus Semien is 8-for-41 with three home runs over the last 10 games.

Sean Murphy has 26 doubles, a triple and 14 home runs for the Athletics. Tony Kemp is 9-for-30 with two doubles and five RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rangers: 5-5, .265 batting average, 3.94 ERA, outscored by two runs

Athletics: 1-9, .215 batting average, 4.45 ERA, outscored by 22 runs

INJURIES: Rangers: Spencer Howard: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Dennis Santana: 15-Day IL (ankle), Kole Calhoun: 10-Day IL (heel), Jon Gray: 15-Day IL (side), Joe Barlow: 15-Day IL (blister), Mitch Garver: 60-Day IL (forearm), Eli White: 60-Day IL (wrist)

Athletics: Ramon Laureano: 10-Day IL (oblique), Paul Blackburn: 15-Day IL (finger), Daulton Jefferies: 60-Day IL (arm), Deolis Guerra: 60-Day IL (elbow), Brent Honeywell Jr.: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

Pujols blasts two more HRs, Cardinals beat Diamondbacks 16-7

PHOENIX (AP) — St. Louis Cardinals manager Oliver Marmol leaned back in his chair postgame, trying to find more superlatives to describe ageless Albert Pujols. Words weren’t easy to come by, as the slugger’s lore in baseball history continues to grow. “Listen to the names that we’re talking about, man,” Marmol said. “It’s unbelievable.” Pujols blasted two more homers on Saturday night, pushing his career total to 692 and helping St. Louis beat the Arizona Diamondbacks 16-7. With the first homer, Pujols passed fellow Cardinals icon Stan Musial for No. 2 in total bases in major league history and now has 6,143. Hank Aaron is No. 1 with 6,856.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
The Associated Press

Dustin May dominates in MLB return, Dodgers beat Marlins 7-0

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Dustin May dominated for five innings in his return from Tommy John surgery, Will Smith and Justin Turner hit three-run homers and the Los Angeles Dodgers rolled to a 7-0 victory Saturday over the Miami Marlins. In his first big league start since May 2021, May gave up just one hit, struck out nine and walked two. He retired his last 13 batters. The 24-year-old righty with the long, red hair, who showed exceptional promise in parts of the last three seasons, gave signs that he could be a key contributor down the stretch and into the playoffs for the team with the best record in the majors. “He struck a guy out to end the third, fourth inning with a slider and he was upset, thinking that’s the pitch that should be there all the time,” Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said. “And he’s his toughest critic. But taking everything into account, I think that we were all pleased. I’m sure he’s going to poke holes in his outing but he was really good.”
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Associated Press

Seager, Mathias hits in 10th lead Rangers past Twins 4-3

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Corey Seager hit a go-ahead single in the 10th inning and Mark Mathias added an RBI single in the frame, leading the Texas Rangers to a 4-3 win over the Minnesota Twins on Saturday night. Seager’s hit off Twins reliever Caleb Thielbar (2-2) drove in Marcus Semien, who was the automatic runner at second base. Mathias later drove in Seager with a single to center off Griffin Jax. Minnesota scored a run in the 10th after reliever Jonathan Hernández (1-0) couldn’t handle a slow roller off the bat of Max Kepler. But Jose Miranda flew out one batter later to end the game with runners on the corners. Texas improved to 8-25 in one-run games. Interim manager Tony Beasley is 3-3 since replacing Chris Woodward.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
The Associated Press

Athletics and Mariners meet, winner claims 3-game series

Seattle Mariners (66-55, second in the AL West) vs. Oakland Athletics (44-77, fifth in the AL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Mariners: Luis Castillo (5-4, 2.73 ERA, 1.05 WHIP, 114 strikeouts); Athletics: JP Sears (4-0, 1.95 ERA, .90 WHIP, 20 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mariners -221, Athletics +183; over/under is 6 1/2...
OAKLAND, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Arlington, TX
Arlington, TX
Sports
Local
Texas Sports
Oakland, CA
Sports
City
Oakland, CA
Local
California Sports
The Associated Press

Soto, Bell homers lead Padres past Nationals 2-1

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Juan Soto and Josh Bell homered against their former team, leading the San Diego Padres to a much-needed 2-1 win over the Washington Nationals on Saturday night. Soto’s solo shot off reliever Steve Cishek (1-4) to center field in the seventh inning proved to be the winner. Bell ended a 1-for-33 slump over eight-plus games with his first home run as a member of the Padres, a 415-foot blast to right-center to tie the game at 1 in the fifth. “It felt really good. I put in a lot of work ... hopefully the next 50 at-bats are better than the first 50,” Bell said of breaking his slump to start his tenure with the Padres. “It is fun playing against those guys (Nationals) over there. It’s a lot more fun now that I have gotten a hit against them. It got to the point where I felt myself pressing.” The Padres had lost four of five, including the first two in the series, mostly because of their struggling offense.
SAN DIEGO, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jon Gray
Person
Marcus Semien
Person
Dennis Santana
Person
Kole Calhoun
Person
Mitch Garver
Person
Spencer Howard
Person
Deolis Guerra
The Associated Press

Turpin has kickoff, punt return TDs; Cowboys beat Chargers

INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — KaVontae Turpin is making the most of his first chance to make a National Football League roster. The Dallas wide receiver became the first player in nine seasons to have kickoff and punt return touchdowns in the same game, leading the Cowboys to a 32-18 victory over the Los Angeles Chargers on Saturday night. “My body’s still wild, but I’m still here trying to focus. I got this big opportunity, so I can’t really complain about it. I work through it,” Turpin said. Turpin signed with the Cowboys on July 28 after garnering MVP honors in the United States Football League this past spring. Before Turpin, the last player to run back a punt and kickoff in the same game — preseason, regular season or playoffs — was Detroit’s Jeremy Ross on Dec. 8, 2013, against Philadelphia.
DALLAS, TX
The Associated Press

Kemp scores winning run on defensive misplay, A's beat M's

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — It took a little bit of good fortune for the Oakland Athletics to finally beat the Mariners again at home. Tony Kemp scored the winning run after pitcher Diego Castillo mishandled a high chopper by Sheldon Neuse with none out in the 10th inning, and the A’s beat surging Seattle 4-3 on Saturday. Seattle had its four-game winning streak snapped, and also a 10-game run of victories in the Coliseum dating to the A’s last win on May 26, 2021 — Oakland’s longest skid at home against the Mariners. Neuse is thrilled to see all the young A’s contributing.
SEATTLE, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Oakland Athletics#Athletics 139#Rbi
The Associated Press

Falter, Schwarber help Phillies earn DH split with Mets

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Bailey Falter threw six innings of two-hit ball, Kyle Schwarber tripled and doubled, and the Philadelphia Phillies beat the New York Mets 4-1 Saturday to earn a split of a day-night doubleheader. In the opener, Starling Marte had three hits as the Mets won 8-2. The Phillies came back in the nightcap to top the NL East-leading Mets for just the fifth time in 18 games this year. Philadelphia, holding the second spot in the wild-card race, has been outscored by New York 90-54 going into Sunday’s series finale. “It was a good way to end a long day,” Phillies interim manager Rob Thomson said.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
The Associated Press

Gray, record-setting Aces beat Mercury 117-80, sweep series

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Chelsea Gray had 27 points and eight assists and hit a career-high seven of Las Vegas’ WNBA playoff-record 23 3-pointers and the Aces beat the Phoenix Mercury 117-80 on Saturday night to sweep the best-of-three series. Las Vegas, which never trailed, also set WNBA playoff marks for consecutive field goals made to open a game (10) and most 3-pointers in a half (11, in the first). The top-seeded Aces beat Phoenix 79-63 on Wednesday. Las Vegas will play the fourth-seeded Seattle Storm or the fifth-seeded Washington Mystics in the best-of-five semifinals. Seattle leads the best-of-three series with the Mystics 1-0. Kelsey Plum added 22 points for Las Vegas.
LAS VEGAS, NV
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
499K+
Post
490M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy