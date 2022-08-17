ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Toms River, NJ

94.3 The Point

Cars crash into buildings in Toms River, Linden NJ

Two cars caused significant damage after running into buildings in Linden and Toms River Thursday. A car headed eastbound on St. Georges Avenue in Linden around 3:35 p.m. crashed into Za's Convenience Store after the driver lost control turning onto Adams Street, according to Linden police. The driver was not...
TOMS RIVER, NJ
PhillyBite

The Best Seafood Restaurants in New Jersey

- There are several seafood restaurants in New Jersey, but if you're looking for a place to get the freshest and most delicious fish, you'll want to look no further than the state's waters. We've got you covered, from Mike's Seafood in Sea Isle City to Old Causeway Steak & Oyster House in Manahawkin. Our list includes Dockside Market & Grill in Flemington and Molos Restaurant in Weehawken.
ocscanner.news

SEASIDE HEIGHTS: DEAD DOLPHIN ON BEACH

A deceased dolphin, approximately 5 feet long, has become beached just south of Freemont. We have unconfirmed reports that the dolphin may have been injured by a boat. Dolphin is in the process of being transferred to a different location.
ocscanner.news

TOMS RIVER: BICYCLIST STRUCK BY CAR

We have an unconfirmed report of a bicyclist being struck by a car on Bay near Indian Hill. We are advised that traffic is backed up in the area No additional information is available at this time. Rate:. PreviousBAYVILLE: MOTOR VEHICLE ACCIDENT WITH OVERTURNED VEHICLE. NextFREEHOLD: FORMER OCEAN TWP POLICE...
ocscanner.news

POINT PLEASANT BEACH: RIP K9 OFFICER LOKI

Ocean County Scanner News extends its deepest heartfelt condolences to the Point Pleasant Beach police department and most especially to K9 officer Loki’s handler on the loss of Loki on August 14th. Thank you K9 Officer Loki for your dedicated service. May you be resting peacefully at the rainbow bridge. EOW 8/14/2022.
Cat Country 107.3

New Jersey’s Best Free Beach Is Right Outside Of Ocean City

Hate to admit it, no doubt we all do, but summer is quickly coming to an end. Pretty soon, the kids will be getting ready to head back to school and parents everywhere will be trading in their morning commutes to the beach in favor of the school drop-off line. With that being said, it's time to start soaking in all the best parts of summer vacation.
NBC New York

NJ School Long Considered ‘Haunted' Set To Be Demolished

People for years have sworn a longtime Jersey Shore landmark is home to the paranormal. But now that the Ocean County school is about to be demolished, it will leave the question: Who — or what — might stick around?. It’s the final countdown before Barnegat Township’s old...
94.3 The Point

94.3 The Point

94.3 The Point plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for the Jersey Shore. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

