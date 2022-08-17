Read full article on original website
Cars crash into buildings in Toms River, Linden NJ
Two cars caused significant damage after running into buildings in Linden and Toms River Thursday. A car headed eastbound on St. Georges Avenue in Linden around 3:35 p.m. crashed into Za's Convenience Store after the driver lost control turning onto Adams Street, according to Linden police. The driver was not...
Toms River, NJ beach curfew moved back to 10 p.m.
TOMS RIVER – The curfew on the beaches in Toms River was moved back an hour from 11 p.m. to 10 p.m. after residents and business owners complained about large, rowdy groups of teens. The township instituted a curfew of 9 p.m. in 2020 for children age 17 and...
The Seacourt 10 Closed. Is This the End of Ocean County, NJ Movie Theaters?
By now, you've probably heard that The AMC Seacourt 10 in Toms River will be closing its doors on Sunday. It's a theater that's been in our community and evokes feelings of nostalgia for many. Those same people are saddened, but not surprised to see it go. The movie theater...
The New Restaurant In Monmouth County, New Jersey Everyone Is Raving About
Do you love a stellar eatery? Craft cocktails? Well you have a brand new restaurant in Belmar, New Jersey and everyone is raving about it. 801 Craft Kitchen & Spirits opened this summer and if you haven't been there yet then this is your wake up call!. This spot has...
The Best Seafood Restaurants in New Jersey
- There are several seafood restaurants in New Jersey, but if you're looking for a place to get the freshest and most delicious fish, you'll want to look no further than the state's waters. We've got you covered, from Mike's Seafood in Sea Isle City to Old Causeway Steak & Oyster House in Manahawkin. Our list includes Dockside Market & Grill in Flemington and Molos Restaurant in Weehawken.
Victim Hospitalized After Hitting High Tension Line On Jersey Shore: Report
One person was injured after hitting a high-tension line on Saturday, Aug. 20 in Monmouth County, NJ Advance Media reports. The individual was hospitalized after the incident at a home on the 200 block of Clinton Avenue in Eatontown, the outlet said. JCP&L cut the power grid. The victim's condition...
Car Crashes Into Church Leaving It 'Unsafe' On Jersey Shore: Toms River PD
Going to church took on a whole new meaning in Toms River. An 86-year-old motorist crashed her car into a church building leaving it unsafe, authorities said. The crash occurred at about 10:25 a.m. on Thursday, Aug. 18 on Fischer Boulevard,, Toms River police said. Police and EMS units were...
ocscanner.news
SEASIDE HEIGHTS: DEAD DOLPHIN ON BEACH
A deceased dolphin, approximately 5 feet long, has become beached just south of Freemont. We have unconfirmed reports that the dolphin may have been injured by a boat. Dolphin is in the process of being transferred to a different location.
Pizza No More: Popular Southern NJ Deli Closing After 42 Years
It's the end of the line for yet another popular deli and pizza restaurant in the Garden State. It's been a rough go for businesses of all shapes and sizes in New Jersey over the past couple of years. Big stores and small have been fighting an uphill battle between COVID-19 and not being able to meet proper staffing levels.
Stunning home for sale on ritzy West Point Island, NJ
I remember the first time I ever visited Lavallette Beach. It was probably 10 or 11 years ago with my then girlfriend's family (she'll be my wife at the end of this week), and I was immediately enamored with the quaint little beach town. I loved Iceberg Ice Cream, The...
Monmouth person injured, power grid shut down after contact with high-tension line
A person in Monmouth County was injured Saturday after hitting a high-tension line and was transported to a nearby hospital by a medical evacuation team, police said. The incident occurred at 276 Clinton Ave., a residential address in Eatontown. The borough is about three miles from Long Branch. Jersey Central...
This Atlantic City, NJ Coffee Shop Is Run Out Of a Garage And Sounds Absolutely Delicious
There's something about coffee at the beach that just feels right. On Sunday mornings, I love filling my wawa to go mug up with the Folgers that I set to brew the night before. Add a little creamer, no sugar, and then pour in the good stuff!. After that, just...
ocscanner.news
TOMS RIVER: BICYCLIST STRUCK BY CAR
We have an unconfirmed report of a bicyclist being struck by a car on Bay near Indian Hill. We are advised that traffic is backed up in the area No additional information is available at this time. Rate:. PreviousBAYVILLE: MOTOR VEHICLE ACCIDENT WITH OVERTURNED VEHICLE. NextFREEHOLD: FORMER OCEAN TWP POLICE...
The state’s most unique doughnut shop is expanding to Westfield, NJ
Your sweet tooth just got a whole lot sweeter. There’s a new doughnut shop opening its third location in Westfield and it’s the most unique dessert place New Jersey has seen. MOCHIMOLY opened its doors in Millburn and Park Ridge earlier this year and they are already expanding.
ocscanner.news
POINT PLEASANT BEACH: RIP K9 OFFICER LOKI
Ocean County Scanner News extends its deepest heartfelt condolences to the Point Pleasant Beach police department and most especially to K9 officer Loki’s handler on the loss of Loki on August 14th. Thank you K9 Officer Loki for your dedicated service. May you be resting peacefully at the rainbow bridge. EOW 8/14/2022.
Another one closes: Toms River, NJ movie theater goes dark after 32 years
TOMS RIVER — A filmmaker says movie theaters need to remind moviegoers about how special the theater experience is as the screens at the AMC Seacourt 10 go dark next week. The 10-screen theater on Hooper Avenue in Toms River, which opened as a Loews Theater in May 1990, has no showtimes scheduled on the AMC website after Sunday.
New Jersey’s Best Free Beach Is Right Outside Of Ocean City
Hate to admit it, no doubt we all do, but summer is quickly coming to an end. Pretty soon, the kids will be getting ready to head back to school and parents everywhere will be trading in their morning commutes to the beach in favor of the school drop-off line. With that being said, it's time to start soaking in all the best parts of summer vacation.
Legendary Millburn Deli is opening another N.J. location
One of New Jersey’s favorite sandwich shops is gearing up for an expansion. Millburn Deli, a staple in the Garden State’s sandwich scene dating back many decades, is opening a location in Westfield.
NBC New York
NJ School Long Considered ‘Haunted' Set To Be Demolished
People for years have sworn a longtime Jersey Shore landmark is home to the paranormal. But now that the Ocean County school is about to be demolished, it will leave the question: Who — or what — might stick around?. It’s the final countdown before Barnegat Township’s old...
Two Of The Most Terrifying Amusement Rides In History Are Right Here In New Jersey
Over the summer, I think I hit Casino Pier one time, and that was for a station event. My wife made me go on one ride with her, and I immediately got motion sick, getting older is so much fun!. When I was a kid though, I loved all things...
