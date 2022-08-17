Read full article on original website
komando.com
Delete these 36 infected Android apps from your phone now
It seems we can’t go a week without a bunch of malicious apps being discovered in the Google Play Store. Google recently took down a whopping 52 apps capable of intercepting passwords, stealing Facebook credentials and taking screenshots of private conversations. Tap or click here to ensure you don’t have any installed on your phone.
komando.com
Smartphone warning: Check these settings NOW on your iPhone or Android
Criminals can hack almost any device connected to the internet. Given the massive amounts of photos, videos and personal information stored on your smartphone, they are significant targets for cybercriminals. That’s why you need to take preventative steps to protect them as best you can. Tap or click here for...
9to5Mac
These are all the iOS 16 features that won’t be available at launch
Apple announced iOS 16 during the WWDC 2022 keynote, but there are a lot of features that won’t be available as soon as the operating system is available. Last year, the same happened with several functions, whether they were delayed during the beta cycles or Apple just decided they weren’t ready just yet. With that in mind, here are the features you shouldn’t expect to launch later this fall.
CNBC
Your iPhone may finally show the battery percentage on the home screen again
Apple's iOS 16 beta 5 update adds battery percentage information back to the status bar. The battery percentage icon was removed when the iPhone X was released in 2017. It's unclear whether the battery percentage will make it to the final cut of iOS 16 in September. The fifth beta...
ohmymag.co.uk
Android users: Samsung wants to pay you to make a switch. Here’s how
If you have an Android phone, Samsung is offering you a chance to upgrade to its newest phone models with little or no cost to you. The Galaxy Z Flip 4 and Fold 4 phones – both foldable devices – will go on sale on August 25, with prices ranging between £999 and £1,650. But, you can benefit from this sweet deal that the Korean tech giant is offering.
Apple Hacking Alert: How to Update iOS and Mac Devices to Keep Data Safe
Apple warned users that hackers may have actively exploited security vulnerabilities on devices.
What’s new in iOS 15.6.1 (Video)
Yesterday Apple released a number of software updates, this included iOS 15.6.1, iPadOS 15.6.1 and a new version of watchOS for some models, and a new version of macOS. All of these new software updates have the same thing in common, they are designed to fix a range of security issues in Apple’s software.
Google launches a major change to Gmail
Google has redesigned its entire Gmail website.The company is now rolling out a new experience that links up Meet, Chat, and Spaces - its messaging, video, and group conversation features - into the main Gmail client.It also launches Google’s ‘Material You’ design feature that makes the compose button a squared rectangle and adding a new shade to the compose button, side panel and emails that have been read.Material You is coming for every user, while the new integrated view — which has the side panel with Mail, Chat, Spaces, and Meet icons — is rolling out to everyone who enabled...
technewstoday.com
How to See Deleted Notifications on iPhone?
We receive many notifications in a day, and sometimes we clear them without even taking a look at them. If you have deleted an important notification from your lock screen accidentally, then you might be wishing to have a time machine. That’s not really possible, but we can help you retrieve past notifications in other possible ways.
Business Insider
How to screen mirror your Android to a TV or computer, even without a Chromecast
To mirror your Android's screen, you'll need a Chromecast or another compatible device. If you have a third-party app like Tenorshare, you can mirror your Android's screen to a Mac or PC too. While you're screen mirroring your Android, anything you do on the phone will appear on the other...
Android 13: 6 settings to update immediately
Android 13 contains a wealth of new features and updates, but many of these require a little digging to find. Unlike Android 12, which introduced sweeping design changes, Android 13 focuses on refining these changes. So you'll need to delve into your Settings app to find many of the new additions to the OS.
Google is accidentally pushing Android 12 instead of Android 13 to some Pixel users
After months of beta testing, Google released Android 13 to AOSP and started rolling out the update for all compatible Pixel phones from August 15. If you are a Pixel owner, you are first in line to receive the OTA update on your device. However, if a new software shows up on your Google-branded phone, don't get too excited thinking it's the latest version of Android. Many Pixel users report that instead of Android 13, Android 12 is showing up for download on their device.
Huge Android 13 update released today – full list of phones that can download it
ANDROID 13 has officially gone live and the newly-released software emphasizes customization and interoperability with other gadgets. Google's annual update to the Android interface smooths out personalization tools and pops out of the phone with improved multitasking across devices. Android 13 is accessible to users with select Google Pixel phones...
technewstoday.com
How To Clear Keyboard History On Your Android
The keyboard on your phone is now easy to use with the development of autocorrect and predictive text. Equipped with AI, these keyboards observe your typing habits to enhance your experience. But, if you don’t like what is showing up in the predictive texts, you can clear the keyboard history....
How to reset your iPhone network settings
If you have been experiencing issues when trying to connect to the Internet using your iPhone from either your home network, Internet hotspots or your 4G or 5G cellular networks. You may be interested in this quick guide that should be able to easily correct any connection issues you may be experiencing on your iPhone by showing you how to reset your iPhone network settings.
AOL Corp
How to add widgets to your Lock Screen in iOS 16
Your iPhone Lock Screen is getting a whole lot busier. With the release of iOS 16, currently accessible via public beta and expected to be fully launched this fall, iPhone users can now add widgets to the Lock Screen. The new widgets can feature anything from weather to stock information to calendar events, and will update themselves periodically.
Android 13: Major new Google software update release date arrives early
Google is releasing its major new update, Android 13.The release comes slightly earlier than usual: last year’s Android 12 came in October, with Android 11 arriving in September 2020.But Android 13 is arriving on Pixel devices now, bringing with it a host of new changes.The most obvious changes are aesthetic, with a new look that allows third-party devices to match the phone’s design and a new look and feel for some apps such as the music and podcast app.Many of the other features bring Android in line with the Apple ecosystem. Different devices will now work better together, for instance,...
OnePlus 10T smartphone gets reviewed (Video)
The new OnePlus 10T smartphone launched recently, we previously saw an unboxing video of the handset and more recently a durability test. Now we get to find out what the new OnePlus smartphone is like in a new review video from Tech Spurt, let’s find out more details about the handset.
9to5Mac
Batch edit iPhone photos: How the ‘paste edits’ feature works in iOS 16
Apple’s Photos app gets lots of attention with iOS 16 and one of the valuable new features is the ability to batch edit photos thanks to new copy and paste edits buttons. Here’s how it works to batch edit iPhone Photos in iOS 16. Apple is bringing a...
2022 Motorola Edge is official
Motorola has launched its latest smartphone, 2022 Motorola Edge, the handset comes with a 6.6-inch AMOLED display with a Full HD+ resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels. The device is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 1050 mobile processor and it also comes with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage.
