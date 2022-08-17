Read full article on original website
This Giant Michigan Antique Store is a Must VisitTravel MavenGrand Rapids, MI
Boston Children’s Hospital Says Toddlers Could Be TransgenderKyle SchepperleyBoston Township, MI
Popular restaurant chain opens new location in MichiganKristen Walters
3 Great Steakhouses in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
Lighthouse History, Stories and Scenic Settings Hijacked our Summer Lake Michigan Circle Tour -- and We Loved It!DeanLandChicago, IL
Ms. Wheelchair America taking place in Grand Rapids this weekend
Twenty-two women from all over the country are competing for Ms. Wheelchair America at the Amway Grand Plaza Hotel in Grand Rapids this weekend. (Aug. 19, 2022)
Grand Haven Boardwalk transforms into art gallery
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – The Grand Haven Boardwalk, near the marina area, will be transformed into an art gallery tomorrow! “Art on the Riverfront” is an outdoor, juried art show taking place from 10am until 5pm. The exhibit will showcase the works of accomplished regional artists in a variety of media such as painting, sculpture, photography, glass, wood, metal, pottery and jewelry. The event is free to the public and attendees can vote for their favorite artist through the People’s Choice Award!
Public invited to Rhythm Walk and Health Fair
Saturday marks the 20th anniversary of the Grand Rapids African American Health Institute and the organization is hosting the Rhythm Walk and Health Fair to celebrate the two decades of service. (Aug. 20, 2022)
Time lapse of a storm moving into downtown Grand Rapids
Time lapse of a storm moving right into downtown Grand Rapids. Time lapse of a storm moving into downtown Grand …. 2 arrested after GR standoff; police looking for …. Motorcycle club hosts benefit ride for injured KDPS …. Storm Team 8 Forecast, 6 p.m., 082022. Ribbon cut on largest...
Unique Models & Talent to hold gala, Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital will benefit
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD TV8)-Unique Models & Talent is celebrating 40-years of business, and they’re doing it in a big way! Vonda Hartung, owner of Unique Models is planning for the event of the season! The 40th anniversary gala will be black-tie, and guests will enjoy heavy hors d’oeuvres, open bar and dancing to Grand Rapid’s Favorite DJ AB. One of the highlights will include the event fashion show, featuring designs from The Pamella Roland DeVos School of Fashion at Kendall College of Art and Design, along with other local boutiques. There will also be a Silent Auction with 100% of the proceeds going to benefit Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital Foundation.
Building Family Fun At The Legoland Discovery Center
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD)-The sky is the limit for kids and families who visit the Legoland Discovery Center Michigan at the Great Lakes Outlets in Auburn Hills. There are so many fun activities and things to do to get the whole family involved. There are tons of build areas where your kids can create so many fun and cool Lego creations. Enjoy 2 different indoor rides that are Lego themed. The first, is Kingdom Quest where you can try to get the high score in this fun and interactive arcade style ride. The second is the Merlin apprentice ride where you can learn how to fly. While you are having fun playing with Legos and riding the rides do not forget about their 4D movie theater. There are regular show times where kids can see a movie and enjoy cool special effects in the theater.
KCAS Pets of the Week: Turbo and Seger
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — This week’s featured adoptable pets from the Kent County Animal Shelter are a snuggly dog and an outgoing cat. Turbo is a 2-year-old American Staffordshire Terrier mix. The shelter says he is the life of the party who loves camping, hiking, snuggles on the couch and everyone. So if you are looking for an 87-pound outgoing buddy, Turbo is the four-legged friend for you.
The Yassou! Greek Cultural Festival is back this weekend
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – We love highlighting local cultural events and festivals and here in West Michigan, there is no shortage of them! This weekend, you can check out Greek culture, food, dancing and heritage at the Yassou! Greek Cultural Festival. The festival kicks off today at 3pm and runs through 3pm on Sunday at Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church on Lakeside Dr. NE! The best part is that it’s family friendly and affordable – it’s only $3 to get in and kids aged 12 and under get in for free.
Spectrum Health offers new services for LGBTQIA+ community
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Recently, Spectrum Health added a new patient navigator service dedicated to the LGBTQIA+ community. Here to tell us more is Dr. Rima Shah, Department Chief of Primary Care Services and Malissa Becksvoort, Director of Primary Care Operations. Spectrum Health.
W. MI event to provide hope in Haiti
Black Impact Collaborative hosts outdoor roller skating …. Licensed professional counselor talks how to address …. Ms. Wheelchair America taking place in Grand Rapids …. Challenge: Abortion ballot petition includes ‘nonsensical …. Fundraiser held for Lyoya family as Schurr due in …. MI United Way takes part in poverty...
Rockford marching band gets huge invitation
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Some big news recently from Rockford High School, their marching band is invited to participate in the Rose Parade in January! There’s a big event coming up to help them raise money for the trip!. Today we have Mandy, the event organizer, and...
Great Lakes water levels released
The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers has released the latest water levels in the Great Lakes. (Aug. 19, 2022) To The Point: Looking at 32nd Senate district race. Grand Rapids company to help prepare monkeypox vaccines. ‘Feed the Block’ aims to bring free food amid inflation. GRCC touts options...
‘Shark Tank’ welcomes Gwyneth Paltrow and Tony Xu as season 14 guest sharks
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (ABC 4)- Some new faces are stepping into the “Shark Tank”! In celebration of the multi-Emmy® Award-winning show’s 14th season, premiering live at 8 pm on Friday, Sept. 23, ABC revealed long-standing Sharks Mark Cuban, Barbara Corcoran, Lori Greiner, Robert Herjavec, Daymond John and Kevin O’Leary will be joined by Gwyneth Paltrow and Tony Xu. Paltrow is the CEO and Founder of goop, and Xu is the CEO and co-founder of DoorDash.
DTE upgrading natural gas pipes, meters
DTE is upgrading its natural gas pipes and meters to make sure they are safe and reliable. (Aug. 19, 2022) To The Point: Looking at 32nd Senate district race. Grand Rapids company to help prepare monkeypox vaccines. ‘Feed the Block’ aims to bring free food amid inflation. GRCC touts...
Storm Team 8 Forecast: Daybreak 081922
Black Impact Collaborative hosts outdoor roller skating …. Licensed professional counselor talks how to address …. Ms. Wheelchair America taking place in Grand Rapids …. Challenge: Abortion ballot petition includes ‘nonsensical …. Fundraiser held for Lyoya family as Schurr due in …. MI United Way takes part in poverty...
Marginal Risk of a Severe Thunderstorm this Evening/Tonight
The Storm Prediction Center has updated (at 9 pm) the severe weather risk area. Only a small area southeast of Grand Rapids remains in the Marginal Risk area. So far, we’ve had reports of small hail in Walker and at Wabasis Lake. There was a transformer fire caused by lightning in western Ionia Co. and flooding reported at 68th a Division in Cutlerville.
Make sure you’re getting accurate retirement information
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – There seems to be so much information on retirement out there, but how do you know if it’s good advice and if it will lead you to a successful retirement?. Joining us today to discuss is Gary Mattson and Taylor Steward, part of...
Experience the man behind the Muppets and his lifetime of work at new GRAM exhibit
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — There was a time when Jim Henson’s pop culture impact was inescapable. Whether it was his Muppets, Sesame Street, Fraggle Rock, The Dark Crystal, or Labyrinth, his works were seen all across the world. Now, that lifetime of creation is being brought back to life at the Grand Rapids Art Museum through The Jim Henson Exhibition: Imagination Unlimited.
Beach and Boating forecast: Aug. 18, 2022
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — After record-breaking rainfall moved into West Michigan last weekend, the active pattern continues this weekend. Showers and thunderstorms look likely Saturday afternoon through Sunday. While the severe threat remains low, heavy rainfall is likely. This will mark the third weekend in a row that Grand Rapids has seen measurable rain.
