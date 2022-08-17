Read full article on original website
Essendon sack AFL head coach Ben Rutten after week of Bombers turmoil
Essendon have sacked AFL coach Ben Rutten, days after their failed pursuit of Alastair Clarkson. Essendon’s board met on Sunday and decided to cut ties with Rutten, who was contracted for next season but had been on shaky ground in recent weeks. The Bombers this week announced plans for...
England captain Harry Kane has named the two toughest defenders he has ever faced
Harry Kane has named the toughest defenders he has ever faced during a fans Q&A on his social media accounts. It was 10 years since Kane made his Premier League debut and to celebrate this milestone, he decided to host a Q&A to allow fans to ask him questions about his career.
Talented Arsenal youngster close to Championship move
Arsenal prospect Salah Oulad M’Hand has been allowed to join Championship side Hull City on a season-long loan, with a view to making the deal permanent. The switch was confirmed by Hull boss Shota Arveladze after months of negotiations with the Gunners. Having impressed at youth level for Arsenal,...
Raheem Sterling was left 'fuming and raging' by how his career at Manchester City ended
Raheem Sterling has opened up about his decision to leave Manchester City this summer in a refreshingly honest interview. The 27-year-old England international, who scored 131 goals in 339 appearances for City, ended his seven-year spell with the Premier League champions last month. He was the first marquee signing under...
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang could be playing for Chelsea with an Arsenal tattoo
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang's potential move from Barcelona to Chelsea will make his choice of tattoos rather awkward, if it goes through. It's only a few months ago that Aubameyang left Arsenal to join Barcelona, after a falling out that has been brilliantly captured by All or Nothing. The forward was so...
Viewers in stitches after athlete dives head-first into sand during triple jump
Swedish star Jesper Hellstrom has left fans in stitches after launching himself head first into the sand in a failed triple jump attempt. Looking like a salmon darting out of a river, Hellstrom turned an unbalanced third jump into a hilarious moment to remember. The 27-year-old was making the attempt...
