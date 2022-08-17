Read full article on original website
Herald-Journal
County executive floats on-campus housing as partial solution to Logan housing issues
At a meeting on Tuesday, the Logan City Council, along with members from the affordable housing task force, discussed the possibility of additional on-campus student housing as a partial solution to Logan’s housing problems. Cache County executive David Zook said Logan is already doing many of the ideas suggested...
Herald-Journal
North Logan offers commercial tax credits for 'waterwise' park strips
North Logan is offering commercial property owners tax credit incentives to take part in the city’s “Flip the Strip” program — an initiative encouraging property owners to tear grass out of their park strips in exchange for dry landscaping. “As part of our water conservation strategy,”...
Herald-Journal
Staffing our schools: Valley districts avoid large worker shortages as classes begin
As news reports from the Wasatch Front sound the alarm about teacher and school worker shortages this fall, Cache Valley’s two school districts appear better situated to tackle the new school year than many of their Utah counterparts — and they credit the appeal of living here as a key factor.
usustatesman.com
Unfinished 800 Block sends students scrambling for housing — again
800 Block, an off-campus housing site in Logan owned by Nelson Partners, has failed yet again to keep their promise that they would have apartments finished for the school year and uphold their contracts to hundreds of students. After over a year of being under construction, 800 Block sent out...
Herald-Journal
Alex Boyé returns to Cache County for second ‘Ignite the Light’ event
Cache County’s annual “Ignite the Light” event is returning on Aug. 22 to bring awareness mental health issues. According to a news release from the county on Thursday, the event will take place from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the Cache County Fairgrounds with a live performance from musician and recording artist Alex Boyé.
Herald-Journal
The Cache Valley Veterans Association’s week-long ‘Freedom Festival’ kicks off Monday
The Cache Valley Veterans Association will be hosting its second annual “Freedom Festival” beginning Aug. 22 at Elk Ridge Park in North Logan. The festival will continue through Aug. 28 with numerous events including ceremonies honoring veterans, a benefit concert, military and community resources for veterans, food trucks and fireworks. The American Veterans Traveling Tribute’s Vietnam Tribute Wall will also be present.
Herald-Journal
Prep football: Preston shut out by Lakeland in season opener
It was a first quarter to forget, quite frankly, for the Indians in their season opener, but they refused to fold. Preston dug itself a 21-0 first-quarter deficit, but made significant strides after that in a 28-0 loss to Lakeland in a non-district football game early Friday evening at Montana Tech University in Butte, Montana.
Herald-Journal
Prep football: Tough home opener for Wolves
NORTH LOGAN — It was not the home opener the Wolves were hoping for. The defense hung in for a while, picking off three Pleasant Grove passes in the first half. But the 6A Vikings eventually started connecting with their own players on passes. Green Canyon could never really get on track offensively Friday night.
Herald-Journal
Marler, Frankie Oleta (Morley)
Marler Frankie Oleta Morley Marler 80 Logan, UT passed away August 18, 2022. www.nelsonfuneralhome.com . Please be aware that Cache Valley Publishing does not endorse, and is not responsible for alleged employment offers in the comments.
POLICE: Utahn killed in Nevada crash
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, Nev. (ABC4) – A resident of Logan, Utah is dead as a result of a car crash in Nevada. The Nevada State Police (NSP) report that Troopers with the Highway Patrol Division (HPD) responded to reports of a crash on Interstate-80 near state mile marker 186 in Humboldt County on August 6 at […]
'It is not our job to play God': Utah woman organizes state capitol rally to make clergy mandated reporters
Logan, Utah, resident Lindsey Lundholm is the main organizer of a rally on Friday at 6:30 p.m. at the Utah State Capitol in Salt Lake City to push for clergy to become state mandated reporters of child-abuse. Weeks ago, however, she was making flyers only for fictitious rallies, finding the practice to be therapeutic after reading an Associated Press story that struck close to her childhood. The investigative piece noted...
Herald-Journal
Kemp, James (Jim)
Kemp James Jim Kemp 87 Logan passed away August 16, 2022. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Allen-Hall Mortuary. A complete obituary will be published in Tuesday's paper. www.allenmortuaries.com .
Gephardt Daily
Multiple agencies work to retrieve truck sinking in Pineview Reservoir
PINEVIEW RESERVOIR, Utah, Aug. 17, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Crews from several law enforcement agencies responded to Pineview Reservoir on Tuesday to retrieve a truck that was sinking into the water after the driver escaped. “On 08/16/2022 at 8:49 am Weber County Sheriff’s Office, Utah Highway Patrol, and Weber...
Herald-Journal
Prep football: Mustangs, Grizzlies fare well defensively in wins
T wasn’t the offensive performance Mountain Crest was hoping for in its home opener, but it didn’t matter. That’s because the Mustangs were downright stingy defensively — just like they were in last week’s 27-0 road victory over Hurricane.
Herald-Journal
Prep football: Riverhawks, Bobcats fall on road
Going on the road is never easy and especially against stiff competition. The Riverhawks and Bobcats were both roughed up Friday night at 5A schools. Sky View fell behind early and could never recover in a 45-20 loss to Wasatch. Ridgeline actually scored first, but also found itself in a hole by halftime and lost 43-20.
WWII plane takes off from Willard Bay State Park after mechanical issue
A vintage, World War II airplane is airborne once again following an unplanned layover in northern Utah.
kslnewsradio.com
Three arrested for obstruction of justice in WinCo murder case
SALT LAKE CITY — Three more people have been arrested in connection to a murder case that happened in May at a South Salt Lake WinCo. Police say the three have been helping four murder suspects in their continued efforts to flee from police, after being charged with murder and robbery back in May.
Herald-Journal
Elwood, Luella Marie (Larsen)
Elwood Luella Marie Larsen Elwood 90 Wellsville passed away August 18, 2022. Final arrangements have been entrusted to Allen-Hall Mortuary. A complete obituary can be found online at www.allenmortuaries.com .
Herald-Journal
Prep girls soccer: Barrera's golden goal lifts Stangs past Griffins
HYRUM — It was an, at times, frustrating 90-plus minutes in the attack for the Mustangs, but they were persistent and finally got their breakthrough three minutes into second overtime. And what a breakthrough it was.
kvnutalk
Logan man arrested and charged with 2 DUI’s on the same day – Cache Valley Daily
LOGAN — A 28-year-old Logan man is facing criminal charges after being arrested for allegedly driving under the influence twice on the same day. According to jail records, Leon Leovany Perez was arrested Monday morning after a Utah Highway Patrol trooper spotted him driving erratically. He was booked into jail but later released.
