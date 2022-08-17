ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Preston, ID

Herald-Journal

North Logan offers commercial tax credits for 'waterwise' park strips

North Logan is offering commercial property owners tax credit incentives to take part in the city’s “Flip the Strip” program — an initiative encouraging property owners to tear grass out of their park strips in exchange for dry landscaping. “As part of our water conservation strategy,”...
NORTH LOGAN, UT
usustatesman.com

Unfinished 800 Block sends students scrambling for housing — again

800 Block, an off-campus housing site in Logan owned by Nelson Partners, has failed yet again to keep their promise that they would have apartments finished for the school year and uphold their contracts to hundreds of students. After over a year of being under construction, 800 Block sent out...
LOGAN, UT
Herald-Journal

Alex Boyé returns to Cache County for second ‘Ignite the Light’ event

Cache County’s annual “Ignite the Light” event is returning on Aug. 22 to bring awareness mental health issues. According to a news release from the county on Thursday, the event will take place from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the Cache County Fairgrounds with a live performance from musician and recording artist Alex Boyé.
CACHE COUNTY, UT
Herald-Journal

The Cache Valley Veterans Association’s week-long ‘Freedom Festival’ kicks off Monday

The Cache Valley Veterans Association will be hosting its second annual “Freedom Festival” beginning Aug. 22 at Elk Ridge Park in North Logan. The festival will continue through Aug. 28 with numerous events including ceremonies honoring veterans, a benefit concert, military and community resources for veterans, food trucks and fireworks. The American Veterans Traveling Tribute’s Vietnam Tribute Wall will also be present.
NORTH LOGAN, UT
Herald-Journal

Prep football: Preston shut out by Lakeland in season opener

It was a first quarter to forget, quite frankly, for the Indians in their season opener, but they refused to fold. Preston dug itself a 21-0 first-quarter deficit, but made significant strides after that in a 28-0 loss to Lakeland in a non-district football game early Friday evening at Montana Tech University in Butte, Montana.
PRESTON, ID
Herald-Journal

Prep football: Tough home opener for Wolves

NORTH LOGAN — It was not the home opener the Wolves were hoping for. The defense hung in for a while, picking off three Pleasant Grove passes in the first half. But the 6A Vikings eventually started connecting with their own players on passes. Green Canyon could never really get on track offensively Friday night.
NORTH LOGAN, UT
Herald-Journal

Marler, Frankie Oleta (Morley)

Marler Frankie Oleta Morley Marler 80 Logan, UT passed away August 18, 2022. www.nelsonfuneralhome.com . Please be aware that Cache Valley Publishing does not endorse, and is not responsible for alleged employment offers in the comments.
LOGAN, UT
ABC4

POLICE: Utahn killed in Nevada crash

HUMBOLDT COUNTY, Nev. (ABC4) – A resident of Logan, Utah is dead as a result of a car crash in Nevada. The Nevada State Police (NSP) report that Troopers with the Highway Patrol Division (HPD) responded to reports of a crash on Interstate-80 near state mile marker 186 in Humboldt County on August 6 at […]
LOGAN, UT
Idaho State Journal

'It is not our job to play God': Utah woman organizes state capitol rally to make clergy mandated reporters

Logan, Utah, resident Lindsey Lundholm is the main organizer of a rally on Friday at 6:30 p.m. at the Utah State Capitol in Salt Lake City to push for clergy to become state mandated reporters of child-abuse. Weeks ago, however, she was making flyers only for fictitious rallies, finding the practice to be therapeutic after reading an Associated Press story that struck close to her childhood. The investigative piece noted...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Herald-Journal

Kemp, James (Jim)

Kemp James Jim Kemp 87 Logan passed away August 16, 2022. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Allen-Hall Mortuary. A complete obituary will be published in Tuesday's paper. www.allenmortuaries.com .
LOGAN, UT
Gephardt Daily

Multiple agencies work to retrieve truck sinking in Pineview Reservoir

PINEVIEW RESERVOIR, Utah, Aug. 17, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Crews from several law enforcement agencies responded to Pineview Reservoir on Tuesday to retrieve a truck that was sinking into the water after the driver escaped. “On 08/16/2022 at 8:49 am Weber County Sheriff’s Office, Utah Highway Patrol, and Weber...
HUNTSVILLE, UT
Herald-Journal

Prep football: Riverhawks, Bobcats fall on road

Going on the road is never easy and especially against stiff competition. The Riverhawks and Bobcats were both roughed up Friday night at 5A schools. Sky View fell behind early and could never recover in a 45-20 loss to Wasatch. Ridgeline actually scored first, but also found itself in a hole by halftime and lost 43-20.
MILLVILLE, UT
kslnewsradio.com

Three arrested for obstruction of justice in WinCo murder case

SALT LAKE CITY — Three more people have been arrested in connection to a murder case that happened in May at a South Salt Lake WinCo. Police say the three have been helping four murder suspects in their continued efforts to flee from police, after being charged with murder and robbery back in May.
SOUTH SALT LAKE, UT
Herald-Journal

Elwood, Luella Marie (Larsen)

Elwood Luella Marie Larsen Elwood 90 Wellsville passed away August 18, 2022. Final arrangements have been entrusted to Allen-Hall Mortuary. A complete obituary can be found online at www.allenmortuaries.com .
WELLSVILLE, UT

