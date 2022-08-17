ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Accidents

The Independent

Firefighters at hotel blaze did not know guests were unaccounted for – inquiry

Firefighters attending a fatal hotel blaze did not realise there were guests unaccounted for as they battled the flames, an inquiry has heard.The blaze at the five-star Cameron House Hotel claimed the lives of Simon Midgley, 32, and his partner, Richard Dyson, 38, from London, in December 2017.A Fatal Accident Inquiry into the hotel inferno on the banks of Loch Lomond, near Balloch, is being held at Paisley Sheriff Court.The inquiry had previously heard how the two men had tried to smash a window to escape the burning hotel.Their bodies were later found on the second floor landing area by...
BBC

Cameron House fire victims cut arms trying to escape

Two men who died in the Cameron House fire cut their arms trying to escape from the flames, an inquiry has heard. The blaze at the luxury Loch Lomond resort in 2017 claimed the lives of Richard Dyson, 38, and his partner Simon Midgley, 32, from London. A Fatal Accident...
BBC

St Helens fire: Horses die after barn blaze

Two horses have died after a fire broke out at a barn in Merseyside, emergency services have said. Crews were called out to Holiday Moss Farm in St Helens at about 04:30 BST. Nearby caravans and gas cylinders were moved to safety as the fire, which involved a fuel tank, spread, Merseyside Fire and Rescue said.
BBC

Plymouth housing estate fire treated as suspected arson

A fire in Plymouth that damaged seven properties and led to 10 homes being evacuated is being treated as suspected arson by police. Two suspects had been identified and were assisting with inquiries, Devon and Cornwall Police said. Officers appealed for witnesses to the blaze in St Budeaux, which broke...
BBC

Vancouver Zoo: Missing wolf found safe after pack escaped

A wolf missing from a zoo near Vancouver has been found safe and returned to its pack. One-year-old Tempest, a grey wolf, was found on Friday morning after a three-day search and rescue mission. Police and zoo staff believe a pack of nine wolves was set free from the Greater...
BBC

Jail for men involved in Stoke puppy ear cropping

Three men have been jailed after three puppies had their ears cropped illegally. Alexander David Johnson, 32, and Ryan Woodward, 24, from Stoke-on-Trent, and Michael Nolan, 31, from Carlisle, were sentenced at Cannock Magistrates' Court after admitting their involvement in the procedure. Staffordshire Police said the dogs were found bleeding...
BBC

Staffordshire bulldog with cut ears fears walks in the rain

A dog whose ears were illegally cropped as a puppy, fears walks in the rain due to water going inside them. Lyla the bulldog was rescued by the RSPCA at a Staffordshire property in 2020 alongside six of her brothers and sisters. The dog now lives with Kelly and Jake...
BBC

Missing Madison Wright: Two further arrests in murder hunt

Two further arrests have been made in connection with the disappearance of a 30-year-old woman last month. Madison Wright, from Basildon, in Essex, was last seen on 22 July and officers are working to identify a body found at a park eight days later. Gary Bennett, 36, of Caister Drive,...
BBC

Louis Thorold: Pram death baby 'victim of a system that failed'

The father of a baby who died in a crash while being pushed in a pram said his son was a victim of an "incident caused by a system that failed them". Five-month-old Louis Thorold was hit on the pavement of the A10 near Cambridge, on 22 January 2021. His mother Rachael was seriously injured.
