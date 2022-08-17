Read full article on original website
Firefighters at hotel blaze did not know guests were unaccounted for – inquiry
Firefighters attending a fatal hotel blaze did not realise there were guests unaccounted for as they battled the flames, an inquiry has heard.The blaze at the five-star Cameron House Hotel claimed the lives of Simon Midgley, 32, and his partner, Richard Dyson, 38, from London, in December 2017.A Fatal Accident Inquiry into the hotel inferno on the banks of Loch Lomond, near Balloch, is being held at Paisley Sheriff Court.The inquiry had previously heard how the two men had tried to smash a window to escape the burning hotel.Their bodies were later found on the second floor landing area by...
Cameron House fire victims cut arms trying to escape
Two men who died in the Cameron House fire cut their arms trying to escape from the flames, an inquiry has heard. The blaze at the luxury Loch Lomond resort in 2017 claimed the lives of Richard Dyson, 38, and his partner Simon Midgley, 32, from London. A Fatal Accident...
Human remains confirmed as four separate victims in Oldham mill fire
Police confirmed four Vietnamese nationals were missing after remains discovered, one of whom has been formally identified
