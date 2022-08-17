Read full article on original website
Royal Marines recruit died after deep water submergence, inquest hears
A Royal Marines recruit died after being "submerged for a prolonged period" in the sea, an inquest jury has concluded. Ethan Jones, 20, drowned after jumping from a landing craft into deep water at Tregantle beach, Cornwall in 2020. The recruit, from Somerset, was in a group practising a landing...
Robert Kaweesi: Body found in father search after River Nile rescue bid
A body has been found by police searching for a newly-wed father, missing after trying to save his son in the River Nile. Robert Kaweesi, 48, from Birmingham, was with his wife, Justine Katantazi, and their four children on holiday in Uganda when they went swimming. The 12-year-old got into...
Casualty airlifted after vehicle drives off cliff
A casualty has been airlifted to hospital after a vehicle left a road and fell from a cliff on to the beach below. Emergency crews were alerted to the incident at Popton Fort, Pembrokeshire, at about 06:30 BST on Thursday. Police, ambulance, fire, coastguard and lifeboat crews attended and made...
Owami Davies: Missing nurse could be dazed and confused on trains
A nurse who vanished in south London six weeks ago could be travelling regularly by train, appearing dazed or confused, police have said. The last confirmed sighting of Owami Davies, 24, was in West Croydon on 7 July, three days after she left her home in Grays, Essex, on 4 July.
Two-year-old knocked down by van in Irvine pub car park
A two-year-old boy is in a serious condition after he was hit by a van in a pub car park in North Ayrshire. Police said the child and a 25-year-old woman were walking near the entrance of The Three Craws bar on Dickson Drive, Irvine. The incident, which happened at...
Ullswater beachgoers horrified as cars driven along lakeside
Beachgoers said they were horrified when two cars were driven "at speed" alongside a Lake District beach within feet of families. Footage on social media shows two vehicles passing close to people at Glencoyne Bay on Ullswater. One witness said the vehicles were driven at an "unreasonable speed" putting "everyone...
St Helens fire: Horses die after barn blaze
Two horses have died after a fire broke out at a barn in Merseyside, emergency services have said. Crews were called out to Holiday Moss Farm in St Helens at about 04:30 BST. Nearby caravans and gas cylinders were moved to safety as the fire, which involved a fuel tank, spread, Merseyside Fire and Rescue said.
Motorcyclist killed after collision with truck in Borders
A motorcyclist has died after he was involved in a crash with a truck in the Borders. Police said the accident happened on the A7 southbound, near Stow, at about 19:55 on Friday. The 41-year-old, who was riding a black Suzuki, was pronounced dead at the scene but the driver...
Cameron House fire victims cut arms trying to escape
Two men who died in the Cameron House fire cut their arms trying to escape from the flames, an inquiry has heard. The blaze at the luxury Loch Lomond resort in 2017 claimed the lives of Richard Dyson, 38, and his partner Simon Midgley, 32, from London. A Fatal Accident...
Plymouth housing estate fire treated as suspected arson
A fire in Plymouth that damaged seven properties and led to 10 homes being evacuated is being treated as suspected arson by police. Two suspects had been identified and were assisting with inquiries, Devon and Cornwall Police said. Officers appealed for witnesses to the blaze in St Budeaux, which broke...
Emmer Green petrol station 'ram raid': Damaged cars left at scene
A petrol station has been forced to close following a suspected ram raid. Thames Valley Police said it received multiple reports of a burglary at Tesco Express at Emmer Green, Reading, at about 02:45 BST. A 4x4 remains on the forecourt with apparent bullet damage to the windows but Met...
A38 crash motorcyclist sustains life-changing injuries
A motorcyclist sustained life-changing injuries in a crash on Wednesday morning, police have confirmed. The crash involving a red Toyota Celica and a red Triumph motorbike happened on the A38, at about 8:55 BST. The motorcyclist was airlifted to Derriford Hospital after the road was closed between Plympton and Lee...
