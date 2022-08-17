ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Traffic

Comments / 0

Related
BBC

Casualty airlifted after vehicle drives off cliff

A casualty has been airlifted to hospital after a vehicle left a road and fell from a cliff on to the beach below. Emergency crews were alerted to the incident at Popton Fort, Pembrokeshire, at about 06:30 BST on Thursday. Police, ambulance, fire, coastguard and lifeboat crews attended and made...
ACCIDENTS
BBC

Owami Davies: Missing nurse could be dazed and confused on trains

A nurse who vanished in south London six weeks ago could be travelling regularly by train, appearing dazed or confused, police have said. The last confirmed sighting of Owami Davies, 24, was in West Croydon on 7 July, three days after she left her home in Grays, Essex, on 4 July.
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#City Road#Water Pipe#Derby City Council#Severn Trent
BBC

Two-year-old knocked down by van in Irvine pub car park

A two-year-old boy is in a serious condition after he was hit by a van in a pub car park in North Ayrshire. Police said the child and a 25-year-old woman were walking near the entrance of The Three Craws bar on Dickson Drive, Irvine. The incident, which happened at...
ACCIDENTS
BBC

Ullswater beachgoers horrified as cars driven along lakeside

Beachgoers said they were horrified when two cars were driven "at speed" alongside a Lake District beach within feet of families. Footage on social media shows two vehicles passing close to people at Glencoyne Bay on Ullswater. One witness said the vehicles were driven at an "unreasonable speed" putting "everyone...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

St Helens fire: Horses die after barn blaze

Two horses have died after a fire broke out at a barn in Merseyside, emergency services have said. Crews were called out to Holiday Moss Farm in St Helens at about 04:30 BST. Nearby caravans and gas cylinders were moved to safety as the fire, which involved a fuel tank, spread, Merseyside Fire and Rescue said.
ACCIDENTS
BBC

Motorcyclist killed after collision with truck in Borders

A motorcyclist has died after he was involved in a crash with a truck in the Borders. Police said the accident happened on the A7 southbound, near Stow, at about 19:55 on Friday. The 41-year-old, who was riding a black Suzuki, was pronounced dead at the scene but the driver...
ACCIDENTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
BBC
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Cars
BBC

Cameron House fire victims cut arms trying to escape

Two men who died in the Cameron House fire cut their arms trying to escape from the flames, an inquiry has heard. The blaze at the luxury Loch Lomond resort in 2017 claimed the lives of Richard Dyson, 38, and his partner Simon Midgley, 32, from London. A Fatal Accident...
ACCIDENTS
BBC

Plymouth housing estate fire treated as suspected arson

A fire in Plymouth that damaged seven properties and led to 10 homes being evacuated is being treated as suspected arson by police. Two suspects had been identified and were assisting with inquiries, Devon and Cornwall Police said. Officers appealed for witnesses to the blaze in St Budeaux, which broke...
ACCIDENTS
BBC

Emmer Green petrol station 'ram raid': Damaged cars left at scene

A petrol station has been forced to close following a suspected ram raid. Thames Valley Police said it received multiple reports of a burglary at Tesco Express at Emmer Green, Reading, at about 02:45 BST. A 4x4 remains on the forecourt with apparent bullet damage to the windows but Met...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

A38 crash motorcyclist sustains life-changing injuries

A motorcyclist sustained life-changing injuries in a crash on Wednesday morning, police have confirmed. The crash involving a red Toyota Celica and a red Triumph motorbike happened on the A38, at about 8:55 BST. The motorcyclist was airlifted to Derriford Hospital after the road was closed between Plympton and Lee...
ACCIDENTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy