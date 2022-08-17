ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kula, HI

Man accused of shooting rounds at Hawaii residence

By Elizabeth Ufi
KHON2
KHON2
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1J7PfI_0hKBFUn600

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Maui Police Department said a Kula man was charged with multiple firearm offenses during an attempted murder case on Monday.

Officers said they responded to the scene at around 1:36 p.m. to a Haiku residence regarding a terroristic type case.

Upon arrival, police received reports that a man, later identified as Shawn Medeiros, 55, shot numerous rounds at the residence. Medeiros then fled the scene in a white BMW SUV.

Police said the resident of the home, a 55-year-old female, was not there during the time of the incident.

On the ground of the residence, officers found 17 .223 caliber shell casings.

By around 5:37 p.m., Medeiros’ vehicle was seen on Crater Road in Kula. MPD attempted to conduct a traffic stop but the suspect refused to comply, resulting in a vehicle pursuit.

Police said they followed Medeiros vehicle all the way to his Kula residence where he then attempted to flee on foot towards his home. However, officers caught Medeiros before he could enter his home and he was taken into custody.

MPD said the pursuit caused two minor motor vehicle accidents. One occurred when Medeiros struck another vehicle’s front bumper and the other when he abruptly stopped causing an MPD vehicle to strike the back of his vehicle.

No injuries were reported from the incident.

After a search warrant on Medeiros’ vehicle and home, investigators recovered an AR-15 rifle and over 400 cartridges of .223 caliber ammunition.

According to MPD, Medeiros was charged with the following offenses:

  • One count of Attempted Murder in the Second Degree
  • One count of Terroristic Threatening in the First Degree
  • One count of Criminal Property Damage in the First Degree
  • One count of Reckless Endangering in the First Degree
  • One count of Place to Keep Loaded Firearm
  • One count of Place to Keep Ammunition
  • One count of Carrying or Possessing a Loaded Firearm on a Public Highway
  • One count of Manufacturing, Purchasing, or Obtaining Firearm Parts to Assemble a Firearm Having No Serial Number
  • One count of Ownership or Possession Prohibited
  • One count of Permit to Acquire
  • One count of Registration, Mandatory
  • One count of Carrying or Use of Firearm in the Commission of a Separate Felony
  • One count of Resisting an Order to Stop a Motor Vehicle in the Second Degree

Medeiros remains in police custody with bail set at $755,000.

