ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ukiah, CA

Two Days Before Allegedly Causing the Death of an Infant, Edward Steele was Released Early from a Jail Stint to Attend Rehab

By Matt LaFever
mendofever.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 23

Angelina Washington
3d ago

Suppobably left with a caregiver. Why did she wait 8 hours to report her children missing? The mother is just as guilty.

Reply
10
4th Generation S.F.
3d ago

There are too many of these stories to count. Promoting Criminal rights leads to more victims….

Reply
15
AP_002003.665000bc341d4c1cb5334f302be87d2c.1535
3d ago

Sad very sad but where is the Native American community on this ? We all know that the Pomo tribes have mega millions they need to help more and stop turning a blind eye to the problems that are all around them

Reply(3)
4
Related
CBS San Francisco

Santa Rosa man who refused to call 911 gets lengthy prison sentence in overdose deaths

SANTA ROSA -- A Santa Rosa man who operated a drug house has been sentenced to 16 years in state prison after two men died from overdoses at his residence.According to the Sonoma County District Attorney's Office, 50-year-old  Toby Rosa was found guilty in April 2021 of two counts of involuntary manslaughter for the deaths of Wiliam Coffey and Jayson Taylor, men who had known Rosa since high school.On March 9, 2018, Rosa became aware that Coffey had overdosed in his Midway Drive home yet refused to call 911. Prosecutors also said that Rosa "directed others not to call for...
SANTA ROSA, CA
mendofever.com

Last Member of the Covelo Six Sentenced to 31 Years to Life in State Prison for ‘Heinous and Pure Evil’ Crimes

The following is a press release issued by the Mendocino County District Attorney’s Office:. Defendant Samson Musselini Little Bear Joaquin, age 25 years, formerly of Covelo, was sentenced in the Mendocino County Superior Court Wednesday afternoon to 31 years to life in the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation.
MENDOCINO COUNTY, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Mendocino County, CA
Ukiah, CA
Crime & Safety
Mendocino County, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Ukiah, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
actionnewsnow.com

Parole granted to man arrested in 1994 in Glenn County

GLENN COUNTY, Calif. - A man responsible for robbing someone at gunpoint, carjacking a pick-up truck, leading police in a high speed chase, driving under the influence and crashing into a car, killing two people, in February of 1994 in Glenn County, was granted parole by a board at the District Attorney’s Office on Thursday.
GLENN COUNTY, CA
ksro.com

Enrique Goldbaum Identified as Stabbing Victim Last Week in Santa Rosa

A stabbing victim in southwest Santa Rosa is being identified. Authorities say the victim of an August 11th stabbing was 34-year-old Enrique Goldbaum of Santa Rosa. Goldbaum was severely wounded that night at the intersection of Sebastopol Road and West Avenue. He was pronounced dead a short while later at a local hospital. 26-year-old Victor Ramirez-Plascencia was arrested for his death. Investigators are still trying to determine their relationship. A GoFundMe page has been set up for funeral costs, describing Goldbaum as a “loving, funny, hard working happy person.” He leaves behind a 12-year-old daughter.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Domestic Violence#County Jail#The Ford Street Project
mendofever.com

Fort Bragg Gun Death Is a Homicide, Says MCSO

Five days ago, an early morning shooting along Highway 20 resulted in the death of 52-year-old Fort Bragg man Daniel Martin Shealor. Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office Captain Greg Captain Van Patten confirmed that MCSO detectives are considering the death a homicide “because of a gunshot wound.”. On Friday,...
FORT BRAGG, CA
crimevoice.com

Santa Rosa Man Arrested for Alleged Narcotics Trafficking and Firearm Possession

Originally Published By: Santa Rosa Police Department. “On August 14, 2022, at 9:56 pm, Santa Rosa Police Department officers were in the 2300-block of Carson Street, proactively looking for an individual they believed had an active felony arrest warrant. Officers contacted Joshua Wagle outside of his residence and asked if he knew the subject they were looking for. Wagle was not detained and initially told officers he did not know the wanted subject. As SRPD officers walked away, Wagle called out to the officers to re-engage them about the wanted subject. As Wagle was speaking with officers, a loaded, black handgun fell onto the ground. The handgun came from Wagle’s waistband. Officers detained Wagle and secured the firearm.
SANTA ROSA, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
crimevoice.com

3 Suspects Arrested for Drug Possession

Originally Published By: Mendocino County Sheriffs Office. “On 08-12-2022 at about 9:05 PM the Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office received a call from a citizen advising there were six (6) Hispanics males walking on Bell Springs Road carrying rifles and wearing camouflaged clothing. Deputies began responding and contacted the reporting...
MENDOCINO COUNTY, CA
crimevoice.com

Santa Rosa Bank Robbery Suspect Arrested

Originally Published By: Santa Rosa Police Department:. “On 08/10/22 at 4:52 pm, SRPD Dispatch received a call that the Chase Bank, located at 760 Stony Point Road had just been robbed. The employees advised that a female with blond hair, wearing a black mesh coat, pink top and pink shorts passed a note demanding money. Cash was given to the suspect. Prior to leaving the bank, the suspect took two Chase Bank water bottles.
SANTA ROSA, CA
mendofever.com

Life in a Tinder Box—Mendocino County Residents Must Practice Disaster Preparedness to Survive This Era of Wildfire

As the last long days of July slipped into August, a series of record high temperatures were set in Yreka and Montague, twin jewels of Shasta County that sit astride I-5 very near the Oregon border. Each day for three consecutive days the temperature reached over 110°. And each day eclipsed the old high-temperature record for that day by more than 12°. Humidity was in the low teens.
MENDOCINO COUNTY, CA
L.A. Weekly

Douglas Prado Killed in Motorcycle Collision on Highway 101 [Ukiah, CA]

70-Year-Old Man Fatally Struck in Motorcycle Accident near Talmage Road. Police responded to the scene just before 6:30 p.m., near Talmage Road on August 14th. Investigators say Prado was riding blue 2009 Harley Davidson motorcycle south on the freeway. Meanwhile, a white 2013 Toyota Venza was merging onto the southbound on-ramp, from Talmage Road.
UKIAH, CA
mendofever.com

John Q. Public Will Now Have to Pay to Request Public Records in Mendocino County

On July 12, 2022, the Board of Supervisors enacted Ordinance 4507 establishing a fee structure to be paid by those requesting public records to “reduce the impact to local tax dollars from Public Records Act requests that confer a primarily private benefit. such as requests made to further commercial research, private litigation, or similar enterprises.”
MENDOCINO COUNTY, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy