Two Days Before Allegedly Causing the Death of an Infant, Edward Steele was Released Early from a Jail Stint to Attend Rehab

Originally Published By: Santa Rosa Police Department. “On August 14, 2022, at 9:56 pm, Santa Rosa Police Department officers were in the 2300-block of Carson Street, proactively looking for an individual they believed had an active felony arrest warrant. Officers contacted Joshua Wagle outside of his residence and asked if he knew the subject they were looking for. Wagle was not detained and initially told officers he did not know the wanted subject. As SRPD officers walked away, Wagle called out to the officers to re-engage them about the wanted subject. As Wagle was speaking with officers, a loaded, black handgun fell onto the ground. The handgun came from Wagle’s waistband. Officers detained Wagle and secured the firearm.

