Two Days Before Allegedly Causing the Death of an Infant, Edward Steele was Released Early from a Jail Stint to Attend Rehab

Angelina Washington
3d ago
Suppobably left with a caregiver. Why did she wait 8 hours to report her children missing? The mother is just as guilty.
4th Generation S.F.
3d ago
There are too many of these stories to count. Promoting Criminal rights leads to more victims….
3d ago
Sad very sad but where is the Native American community on this ? We all know that the Pomo tribes have mega millions they need to help more and stop turning a blind eye to the problems that are all around them
Santa Rosa man who refused to call 911 gets lengthy prison sentence in overdose deaths
SANTA ROSA -- A Santa Rosa man who operated a drug house has been sentenced to 16 years in state prison after two men died from overdoses at his residence.According to the Sonoma County District Attorney's Office, 50-year-old Toby Rosa was found guilty in April 2021 of two counts of involuntary manslaughter for the deaths of Wiliam Coffey and Jayson Taylor, men who had known Rosa since high school.On March 9, 2018, Rosa became aware that Coffey had overdosed in his Midway Drive home yet refused to call 911. Prosecutors also said that Rosa "directed others not to call for...
The Mendocino Voice
Mendocino County prosecutors drop all charges against man disfigured in arrest by UPD￼
UKIAH, 8/19/22 — Mendocino County prosecutors dropped all charges against a man who was permanently disfigured by officers of the Ukiah Police Department (UPD) during a violent arrest last spring. Arturo Valdes was suspected of misdemeanor DUI, but he suffered visible facial fractures during his arrest in the front yard of his Ukiah home.
KTVU FOX 2
Santa Rosa man sentenced to 16 years after 2 friends overdose on meth
SANTA ROSA, Calif. - A Santa Rosa man who operated a drug house has been sentenced to 16 years in state prison after two men died from overdoses as a result of ingesting narcotics at his residence, the Sonoma County District Attorney's Office announced Wednesday. Toby Rosa, 50, was found...
mendofever.com
Last Member of the Covelo Six Sentenced to 31 Years to Life in State Prison for ‘Heinous and Pure Evil’ Crimes
The following is a press release issued by the Mendocino County District Attorney’s Office:. Defendant Samson Musselini Little Bear Joaquin, age 25 years, formerly of Covelo, was sentenced in the Mendocino County Superior Court Wednesday afternoon to 31 years to life in the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation.
actionnewsnow.com
Parole granted to man arrested in 1994 in Glenn County
GLENN COUNTY, Calif. - A man responsible for robbing someone at gunpoint, carjacking a pick-up truck, leading police in a high speed chase, driving under the influence and crashing into a car, killing two people, in February of 1994 in Glenn County, was granted parole by a board at the District Attorney’s Office on Thursday.
mendofever.com
Mini Fridge Dumped In Front Of Neighbors House, Female Heard Screaming – Fort Bragg Police Logs 08.18.2022
The following is a police log published law enforcement dispatch in Ukiah. People named as being arrested should be presumed innocent unless/until found guilty in a court of law. In the spirit of transparency, MendoFever actively curates these police logs to protect the privacy of law enforcement personnel, suspects, and victims.
ksro.com
Enrique Goldbaum Identified as Stabbing Victim Last Week in Santa Rosa
A stabbing victim in southwest Santa Rosa is being identified. Authorities say the victim of an August 11th stabbing was 34-year-old Enrique Goldbaum of Santa Rosa. Goldbaum was severely wounded that night at the intersection of Sebastopol Road and West Avenue. He was pronounced dead a short while later at a local hospital. 26-year-old Victor Ramirez-Plascencia was arrested for his death. Investigators are still trying to determine their relationship. A GoFundMe page has been set up for funeral costs, describing Goldbaum as a “loving, funny, hard working happy person.” He leaves behind a 12-year-old daughter.
mendofever.com
Friends Concerned After Lake County Woman Missing Nearly One Week
The following is a press release issued by the Lake County Sheriff’s Office:. Goldie Morse, 38, of Middletown, was reported as a missing person on August 17th, 2022. Morse was last seen near the Black Rock Golf Course on Cobb on August 13th, 2022. It was reported Morse did...
mendofever.com
Fort Bragg Gun Death Is a Homicide, Says MCSO
Five days ago, an early morning shooting along Highway 20 resulted in the death of 52-year-old Fort Bragg man Daniel Martin Shealor. Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office Captain Greg Captain Van Patten confirmed that MCSO detectives are considering the death a homicide “because of a gunshot wound.”. On Friday,...
crimevoice.com
Santa Rosa Man Arrested for Alleged Narcotics Trafficking and Firearm Possession
Originally Published By: Santa Rosa Police Department. “On August 14, 2022, at 9:56 pm, Santa Rosa Police Department officers were in the 2300-block of Carson Street, proactively looking for an individual they believed had an active felony arrest warrant. Officers contacted Joshua Wagle outside of his residence and asked if he knew the subject they were looking for. Wagle was not detained and initially told officers he did not know the wanted subject. As SRPD officers walked away, Wagle called out to the officers to re-engage them about the wanted subject. As Wagle was speaking with officers, a loaded, black handgun fell onto the ground. The handgun came from Wagle’s waistband. Officers detained Wagle and secured the firearm.
mendofever.com
Male Subject Yelling And Screaming, Female Making Motions With Metal Stake – Ukiah Police Logs 08.18.2022
The following is a police log published law enforcement dispatch in Ukiah. People named as being arrested should be presumed innocent unless/until found guilty in a court of law. In the spirit of transparency, MendoFever actively curates these police logs to protect the privacy of law enforcement personnel, suspects, and victims.
Santa Rosa drug house operator sentenced for 2 overdose deaths
Toby Rosa was recorded on cellphone video attempting to revive one overdose victim by injecting methamphetamine.
crimevoice.com
3 Suspects Arrested for Drug Possession
Originally Published By: Mendocino County Sheriffs Office. “On 08-12-2022 at about 9:05 PM the Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office received a call from a citizen advising there were six (6) Hispanics males walking on Bell Springs Road carrying rifles and wearing camouflaged clothing. Deputies began responding and contacted the reporting...
crimevoice.com
Santa Rosa Bank Robbery Suspect Arrested
Originally Published By: Santa Rosa Police Department:. “On 08/10/22 at 4:52 pm, SRPD Dispatch received a call that the Chase Bank, located at 760 Stony Point Road had just been robbed. The employees advised that a female with blond hair, wearing a black mesh coat, pink top and pink shorts passed a note demanding money. Cash was given to the suspect. Prior to leaving the bank, the suspect took two Chase Bank water bottles.
kymkemp.com
[UPDATE 8:35 p.m.: Forward Progress Stopped] Structures Threatened, Evacuations Requested as New Fire Breaks Out in Lower Lake
The Point Fire broke out about 5:45 p.m. off of Panoramic Road to the west of Lower Lake off of Clear Lake in Lake County. According to a Cal Fire copter circling overhead at 6 p.m., the Fire is already five to seven acres and threatening multiple structures. Evacuations have been requested.
mendofever.com
Wrong-Way Driver Collides with Harley Motorcycle in Ukiah Killing 70-Year-Old Willits Man
The following is a press release issued by the California Highway Patrol. The information has not been proven in a court of law and any individuals described should be presumed innocent until proven guilty:. On August 14, 2022, at approximately 1825 hours, the driver of a white SUV was attempting...
mendofever.com
Life in a Tinder Box—Mendocino County Residents Must Practice Disaster Preparedness to Survive This Era of Wildfire
As the last long days of July slipped into August, a series of record high temperatures were set in Yreka and Montague, twin jewels of Shasta County that sit astride I-5 very near the Oregon border. Each day for three consecutive days the temperature reached over 110°. And each day eclipsed the old high-temperature record for that day by more than 12°. Humidity was in the low teens.
L.A. Weekly
Douglas Prado Killed in Motorcycle Collision on Highway 101 [Ukiah, CA]
70-Year-Old Man Fatally Struck in Motorcycle Accident near Talmage Road. Police responded to the scene just before 6:30 p.m., near Talmage Road on August 14th. Investigators say Prado was riding blue 2009 Harley Davidson motorcycle south on the freeway. Meanwhile, a white 2013 Toyota Venza was merging onto the southbound on-ramp, from Talmage Road.
KMJ
Woman Identified in Deputy-Involved Shooting after Escaping Cuffs, Inside Patrol Vehicle
FRESNO, CA (KMJ – Fresno Police Department releases information about the Deputy Officer Involved Shooting on Thursday. A woman was injured after police say she opened fire at deputies after she escaped her handcuffs while inside a patrol vehicle in Northwest Fresno. Deputies were caring out an eviction when...
mendofever.com
John Q. Public Will Now Have to Pay to Request Public Records in Mendocino County
On July 12, 2022, the Board of Supervisors enacted Ordinance 4507 establishing a fee structure to be paid by those requesting public records to “reduce the impact to local tax dollars from Public Records Act requests that confer a primarily private benefit. such as requests made to further commercial research, private litigation, or similar enterprises.”
