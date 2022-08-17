ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The News-Messenger

Football advance: Clyde football leads in turnover margin with almost none

By Matthew Horn, Fremont News-Messenger
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4LaeuX_0hKBE7mf00

Clyde graduated 22 seniors from last year's football team.

Don't be surprised if one of them comes back in a few years to join Ryan Carter's coaching staff. And then never leaves.

"That's a huge part of what we do," Carter said. "We've had turnover, but the majority of the staff has been here the entire time I have. That consistency with our kids is huge. I have one of the best staffs in Ohio. They work hard, they're unselfish and they show up for everything.

"People don't stick with things today. I've been very lucky."

Wade Noftz, Derek Gray, Ryan Greenslade, Aaron Wilson, Jake Jenne, Konner Garcia, Brian Farrar, James Andrews, Danny Michaels, Jerry Phillips, Chris Beacher, Al Kauble and of course Carter himself graduated from Clyde. David Marty, Matt Flewelling, Jake Strayer and Paul Johnson are also on Carter's staff.

"They have Clyde ties with that pride to come back and coach the same program they played for," Carter said.

The program returns all its coaches from last season, varsity to biddy. He lost three valued varsity coaches on good terms because of family and employment reasons five years ago.

"We have good kids and good parents and support in the community," Carter said. "They let us coach kids hard. Football is hard. It takes time, and yelling. Sometimes your kid gets pushed hard. We're fortunate we have people that allow us to do that.

"We have support from administration and we coach the way we feel we'll get the most out of kids. That doesn't happen everywhere."

Football bonds are often familial. Clyde coaches act like brothers.

"We talk in our circle of coaches, we do it for each other," Carter said. "We enjoy each other. We give each other a hard time. We spend time together off the field. I have quality people coaching for me and they do it for the right reasons.

"They commit year round. The continuity carries over to the kids. The same position coach and the same guys every year. Freshman, sophomore, junior, senior. He sees and hears the same lingo and the same type of conditions.

"The consistency and keeping guys around helps the team."

Especially with so many new starters.

"When you graduate 22 seniors, significant players and you only bring back a couple significant starters, it's tough to have that leadership and stay on the path you've been on," Carter said. "It's a bit of a challenge with 22, all of them playing.

"The expectations don't change for us and kids are ready to prove they're ready to play. We expect a lot, effort and time. If we get that, wins and losses take care of themselves."

Clyde graduated 20 seniors after Carter's first season at the helm and another large group five years later.

"We've experienced it before," he said. "One thing about the program, we have enough kids invested we don't play a tremendous amount of freshmen and sophomores. Kids wait their turn. Kids put the time in and build on Freshman and JV.

"That's the mark of a good program, you don't have to play young kids. There aren't a ton of freshman players at Clyde. We build them up."

Senior Abe Morrison steps in at quarterback.

"He played some snaps last year and two years ago," Carter said. "He's a very capable quarterback. He had a tremendous offseason and fall camp. An injury during basketball set him back. He worked hard to put himself in a situation to be ready.

"We questioned it for a while. He was going to play and be at full speed."

He'll start at linebacker again.

"I don't like my quarterback to play defense," Carter said. "He's one of the few with the green light. He's so dynamic, I can't not have him on the field on defense."

Senior Jay Plummer takes over at running back. He started at corner last season.

"He got some carries," Carter said. "We had depth and some good ones. He's ready."

Senior Cole Schwochow, juniors Ben Wott, Jayvin Sheffield, Chancey Miracle and sophomore Brennan Wilson are among receivers. Plummer is also in the mix.

"Kids have shown the ability so far, we'll see when the lights come on," Carter said. "We have capable kids."

Only senior Jordan Lee returns along the offensive line. He'll play tackle and center.

Senior Mason Ash earned varsity experience last season. Seniors Cy House and Brady Frankhart, and juniors Colbyn Daniel and Blake Hershey occupy new roles.

Wilson is a safety on defense. Sheffield battles sophomore Kam Shortridge for one defensive back.

Senior Adam Kauble is a linebacker after a backup role last season. Senior Austin Carter and sophomore Cedric Messer are also in the mix on defense.

"I'm excited because of the work ethic in the offseason," Carter said. "The willingness to not care who gets the ball, who gets the touches, who makes the tackles. Several seniors play predominantly special teams. I'm looking forward to seeing them out there.

"Landon Bailey does anything we ask. That's the unselfishness."

Week 1 schedule

Fremont Ross at Tiffin Columbian

Adam Hrynciw caught the game-winning two-point conversion in a thrilling 37-36 victory to start the season last year. The Little Giants won eight games last season, including North Royalton in the first round of the playoffs.

Toledo St. Francis at Clyde

St. Francis came back to beat Clyde 21-14 in the first game last year. Clyde won 10 games, including Galion and Shelby in the postseason. The Fliers shared the Sandusky Bay Conference Lake Division crown with Bellevue.

Port Clinton at Bellevue

Port Clinton won a shootout 49-44 last season. Port Clinton won 13 games and advanced to the state semifinals for the first time in program history. It won the SBC Bay Division crown outright. Eric Leuthold takes the helm. Bellevue won eight straight games last season and qualified for the postseason. It shared the SBC Lake Division championship with the Fliers.

Ottawa Hills at Gibsonburg

Gibsonburg won 14-10 last season. The Golden Bears won seven games and qualified for the postseason.

Fostoria at Oak Harbor

Oak Harbor earned a 47-0 shutout last season. The Rockets won five games last season.

Woodmore at North Central

The teams didn't play last season. The Wildcats didn't win a game last season.

St. Joseph Central Catholic at Miller

The teams didn't play last season. The Crimson Streaks had two wins last season.

Monroeville at Lakota

Lakota won the matchup 42-20 to start last season. The Raiders won seven games for the second time in program history and earned the first tip to the postseason without an automatic bid.

Genoa at Archbold

The Comets lost the matchup 27-0 last season. Genoa won six games, including North Union in the postseason last year.

Vermilion at Margaretta

Margaretta lost the matchup 30-28 last season. The Polar Bears won two games. Gary Quisno takes the helm as head coach.

mhorn@gannett.com

419-307-4892

Twitter: @MatthewHornNH

IN THIS ARTICLE
The Fremont News-Messenger is the number one source for Fremont, Sandusky County and Ohio breaking news, sports, photos and videos.

 http://thenews-messenger.com

