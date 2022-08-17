Elkton teen perseveres through years of challenges

ELKTON — Cara Pennington would describe her childhood as not normal.

A 14 year old student from Elkton, Pennington has faced a lifetime of health complications beginning when she was only 5 years old that ultimately led to the amputation of her left leg this June.

“It was not normal, not even close to that,” Pennington said of her experiences.

The health issues began when she was 5 and noticed that she was tripping and falling a lot more than normal.

“We went to the doctor and they were like, ‘We’ll give her an X-ray,’” Pennington said. “And then they were like: ‘You have a tumor in your spinal cord that’s paralyzing your left leg.’”

On her doctor’s advice, Pennington elected to have surgery to remove the tumor. But, when the doctors had taken the tumor out, tests showed that the tumor was cancerous. The surgery to remove the tumor from her spinal cord occurred that November.

The hospital stay after the surgery was not always pleasant for Pennington.

“I was a stubborn child who never wanted to take any pain medication until my doctor was like, ‘I can’t sign these release forms until you take that medicine,’” Pennington said. “So I was just staring people down while taking the medicine.”

After rounds of treatment and medicine, Pennington and her family thought that everything would be okay, until an incident at their church when she was in second grade.

“We were at church one night, and a kid and I were playing around, and he smacked the ball on my hand, I don’t even know what we were playing,” Pennington said. “But I fell. I had my brace on, it was obviously full metal. I had just fallen and I realized my knee was really, really swollen.”

Pennington went to her mother and they decided to go to the Emergency Room. After telling the doctor what happened, doctor’s x-ray’d Pennington’s knee and found that she had a shattered kneecap.

Pennington said that she found understanding about what she was going through at her school. Teachers and students alike were helpful even if she didn’t always want their help.

“They learned later on in elementary school, if I wanted to do something by myself, I was going to do it by myself, like back off and let me do it,” Pennington said. “I’m a very independent child. I don’t like people’s help.”

Pennington was able to live her life with the brace with little problems until right before COVID started.

“In the middle of my seventh grade year, I got really sick,” Pennington said. “It was Christmas day, I was sick. We thought it was a stomach bug.”

When her illness extended past a few days, Pennington’s mother, Tori became worried that it was more than a stomach bug.

“All she did was lay in bed, she didn’t even get on her phone,” Tori Pennington said. “She didn’t want to eat, she didn’t want to do anything. We took her temperature and it was 102 degrees.”

The illness prompted Pennington’s parents to take her to the ER to take a look at her leg, which was bright red and hot to the touch. The doctors gave Pennington some aggressive medication to calm down the infection in her knee.

This led to Pennington having four surgeries in the span of a month. The last of the four surgeries was the most difficult and the one that doctors were most hesitant to perform.

“I had a conversation with her main doctor, her main orthopedic surgeon, and she was like, ‘I feel like that’s where it is,’” Tori Pennington said. “‘But I just want to make sure, because if we go in, she’s never going to be able to walk on it.’ And I said, she’s never going to be able to walk on it without a brace anyway, so get the infection out of her leg.”

Pennington was upset that her whole family couldn’t be in the room with her at the same time because of COVID regulations.

“It was definitely interesting, because I have a sister and it sucked because with the COVID rules, she couldn’t come to the hospital,” Pennington said.

Even with the infection in her leg under control, the healing process from the final surgery was one of the tipping points that led to the decision to amputate Pennington’s leg.

The doctor felt the best course of action was to let her leg heal straight. But that caused issues.

Pennington is a competitive swimmer who has competed in both local and national events. With the inability to bend her legs, certain parts of swimming became harder or almost impossible.

“So, in the pool I couldn’t do flip turns because I would have hit it and hurt it more,” Pennington said, referring to the flip swimmers do at the end of each lap to turn around. The flip requires bent knees to ‘jump’ off the pool wall, which Pennington was unable to do while her leg was healing and couldn’t bend.

A trip to Broadway in New York City also influenced Pennington’s decision to undergo the procedure to remove her leg.

“I am a huge Broadway fan,” Pennington said. “We went to Broadway to see Six on actual Broadway in New York. It was a lovely show. But I couldn’t fit in the seats. I was so embarrassed.”

Leading up to her amputation, Pennington got a great idea from her mother.

“My mother had a wonderful idea to write a list, I turned it into basically an essay,” Pennington said. “It was titled, ‘Reasons My Leg Makes My Life Hard’. It was four pages worth of things with swimming, school, outside of school, and outside of swimming as related things that just was awful with my leg the way it was.”

Pennington felt as if writing that letter lifted a little bit of weight off her shoulders.

The surgery for amputating her left leg occurred June 30. After the surgery, Pennington recalled feeling shocked, but also relieved that all the years of struggle with her leg are pretty much over.

Tori Pennington remembered watching her daughter wake up from surgery truly happy.

“She was happy,” Tori Pennington said. “I mean truly, not that she was an upset or angry child, but she’s just happy and free.”

Pennington wants others that are in similar situations to be patient with people’s questions.

“Don’t be upset by all the questions,” Pennington said. “That’s something I really struggled with when I was a kid. They’re curious and it’s never happened to them. It’s not their normal.”

Outside of all her hospital stays, Pennington has been a part of a program called Team Impact. The program Team Impact takes someone with a disability and matches them with a local college sports team to watch them practice as well as travel with the team for some of their games. Pennington matched with Wilmington University’s women’s volleyball team. She is in the second year of the two year program.

“So I’m basically part of the team,” Pennington said. “We had a gear day, and I went and they said, ‘here’s your locker.’ They gave me a nice Under Armour duffle bag.”

Pennington plans on attending Elkton High School this upcoming fall and also plans on trying out for the swim team as a freshman. She hopes to break some of the records that her older sister set when she swam at EHS.

“I’m aiming for one record in particular, the 500 freestyle,” Pennington said. “That is my event.”