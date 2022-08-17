ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cecil Whig

Elkton teen perseveres through years of challenges

By By Matt Smith
Cecil Whig
Cecil Whig
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qzTDJ_0hKBE6tw00

ELKTON — Cara Pennington would describe her childhood as not normal.

A 14 year old student from Elkton, Pennington has faced a lifetime of health complications beginning when she was only 5 years old that ultimately led to the amputation of her left leg this June.

“It was not normal, not even close to that,” Pennington said of her experiences.

The health issues began when she was 5 and noticed that she was tripping and falling a lot more than normal.

“We went to the doctor and they were like, ‘We’ll give her an X-ray,’” Pennington said. “And then they were like: ‘You have a tumor in your spinal cord that’s paralyzing your left leg.’”

On her doctor’s advice, Pennington elected to have surgery to remove the tumor. But, when the doctors had taken the tumor out, tests showed that the tumor was cancerous. The surgery to remove the tumor from her spinal cord occurred that November.

The hospital stay after the surgery was not always pleasant for Pennington.

“I was a stubborn child who never wanted to take any pain medication until my doctor was like, ‘I can’t sign these release forms until you take that medicine,’” Pennington said. “So I was just staring people down while taking the medicine.”

After rounds of treatment and medicine, Pennington and her family thought that everything would be okay, until an incident at their church when she was in second grade.

“We were at church one night, and a kid and I were playing around, and he smacked the ball on my hand, I don’t even know what we were playing,” Pennington said. “But I fell. I had my brace on, it was obviously full metal. I had just fallen and I realized my knee was really, really swollen.”

Pennington went to her mother and they decided to go to the Emergency Room. After telling the doctor what happened, doctor’s x-ray’d Pennington’s knee and found that she had a shattered kneecap.

Pennington said that she found understanding about what she was going through at her school. Teachers and students alike were helpful even if she didn’t always want their help.

“They learned later on in elementary school, if I wanted to do something by myself, I was going to do it by myself, like back off and let me do it,” Pennington said. “I’m a very independent child. I don’t like people’s help.”

Pennington was able to live her life with the brace with little problems until right before COVID started.

“In the middle of my seventh grade year, I got really sick,” Pennington said. “It was Christmas day, I was sick. We thought it was a stomach bug.”

When her illness extended past a few days, Pennington’s mother, Tori became worried that it was more than a stomach bug.

“All she did was lay in bed, she didn’t even get on her phone,” Tori Pennington said. “She didn’t want to eat, she didn’t want to do anything. We took her temperature and it was 102 degrees.”

The illness prompted Pennington’s parents to take her to the ER to take a look at her leg, which was bright red and hot to the touch. The doctors gave Pennington some aggressive medication to calm down the infection in her knee.

This led to Pennington having four surgeries in the span of a month. The last of the four surgeries was the most difficult and the one that doctors were most hesitant to perform.

“I had a conversation with her main doctor, her main orthopedic surgeon, and she was like, ‘I feel like that’s where it is,’” Tori Pennington said. “‘But I just want to make sure, because if we go in, she’s never going to be able to walk on it.’ And I said, she’s never going to be able to walk on it without a brace anyway, so get the infection out of her leg.”

Pennington was upset that her whole family couldn’t be in the room with her at the same time because of COVID regulations.

“It was definitely interesting, because I have a sister and it sucked because with the COVID rules, she couldn’t come to the hospital,” Pennington said.

Even with the infection in her leg under control, the healing process from the final surgery was one of the tipping points that led to the decision to amputate Pennington’s leg.

The doctor felt the best course of action was to let her leg heal straight. But that caused issues.

Pennington is a competitive swimmer who has competed in both local and national events. With the inability to bend her legs, certain parts of swimming became harder or almost impossible.

“So, in the pool I couldn’t do flip turns because I would have hit it and hurt it more,” Pennington said, referring to the flip swimmers do at the end of each lap to turn around. The flip requires bent knees to ‘jump’ off the pool wall, which Pennington was unable to do while her leg was healing and couldn’t bend.

A trip to Broadway in New York City also influenced Pennington’s decision to undergo the procedure to remove her leg.

“I am a huge Broadway fan,” Pennington said. “We went to Broadway to see Six on actual Broadway in New York. It was a lovely show. But I couldn’t fit in the seats. I was so embarrassed.”

Leading up to her amputation, Pennington got a great idea from her mother.

“My mother had a wonderful idea to write a list, I turned it into basically an essay,” Pennington said. “It was titled, ‘Reasons My Leg Makes My Life Hard’. It was four pages worth of things with swimming, school, outside of school, and outside of swimming as related things that just was awful with my leg the way it was.”

Pennington felt as if writing that letter lifted a little bit of weight off her shoulders.

The surgery for amputating her left leg occurred June 30. After the surgery, Pennington recalled feeling shocked, but also relieved that all the years of struggle with her leg are pretty much over.

Tori Pennington remembered watching her daughter wake up from surgery truly happy.

“She was happy,” Tori Pennington said. “I mean truly, not that she was an upset or angry child, but she’s just happy and free.”

Pennington wants others that are in similar situations to be patient with people’s questions.

“Don’t be upset by all the questions,” Pennington said. “That’s something I really struggled with when I was a kid. They’re curious and it’s never happened to them. It’s not their normal.”

Outside of all her hospital stays, Pennington has been a part of a program called Team Impact. The program Team Impact takes someone with a disability and matches them with a local college sports team to watch them practice as well as travel with the team for some of their games. Pennington matched with Wilmington University’s women’s volleyball team. She is in the second year of the two year program.

“So I’m basically part of the team,” Pennington said. “We had a gear day, and I went and they said, ‘here’s your locker.’ They gave me a nice Under Armour duffle bag.”

Pennington plans on attending Elkton High School this upcoming fall and also plans on trying out for the swim team as a freshman. She hopes to break some of the records that her older sister set when she swam at EHS.

“I’m aiming for one record in particular, the 500 freestyle,” Pennington said. “That is my event.”

Comments / 0

Related
Wbaltv.com

Aberdeen family holds 'Mermaid Run' in honor of late daughter

ABERDEEN, Md. — A Harford County family is keeping their daughter’s memory alive with a special event this weekend In Aberdeen. "We were so excited. She was going to be our first girl. Pink was going to be everywhere," Christina O'Mara said. With four boys, to see pink...
ABERDEEN, MD
chestertownspy.org

Washington College Major Donor Betty Casey is Dead

The Washington Post reported this morning that Betty Brown Casey, one of Washington College’s most significant donors has passed away. We encourage readers to offer their point of view on this article by submitting the following form. Editing is sometimes necessary and is done at the discretion of the editorial staff.
CHESTERTOWN, MD
ifoundaquiltedheart.com

Newark, DE USA

Just finished shopping at Acme and while putting my cart away I found this cute lil heart just hanging there, I thought it was the cutest thing! 🥰 Saw the tag that it needed a home and I was more than happy to take it to mine and give it one! Thank you to whoever made this unique heart! I promise to take excellent care of it! ❤️❤️
NEWARK, DE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Elkton#College Sports#Teenagers#Medicine#New York City#Diseases#Adolescents#Parenting Tips#General Health
CBS Baltimore

Q&A: Maryland moms open up about kids returning to school

As children head back to school, we know it's a very busy time for parents. So WJZ's Linh Bui checked in with a couple Maryland moms to hear about their feelings and any concerns before school starts.  Tamara Beger has four children in Anne Arundel County Schools: twins Leila and Alexander are sophomores, Christopher is in fifth grade and Isaac is in third grade. Nicolette Taylor's daughter Maia is a 10th grader in Baltimore County. The biggest concern for both mothers is the nationwide teacher shortage, an issue that has left schools across Maryland scrambling to fill vacant positions. Below is...
MARYLAND STATE
pauladeenmagazine.com

Easton, Maryland: Escape to Easton

Maryland’s eastern shore is dotted with small towns and inlets ready for exploring. Just across the Chesapeake Bay from Virginia, the welcoming air of Easton, Maryland, evokes Southern hospitality in a state that rides the border of the Mason-Dixon Line. Its growing food scene has cultivated several noteworthy restaurants, and when mixed with its quaint charm, it’s the perfect place to spend a weekend away.
EASTON, MD
MyChesCo

Oxford Man Sentenced to Life in Prison for 2018 Murder

WEST CHESTER, PA — Judge Ann Marie Wheatcraft sentenced 48-year-old Daniel Proffitt of Oxford, Pennsylvania to life in prison for the murder of 64-year-old Anna Johnson in 2018 inside the East Nottingham Township home they shared, announced the Chester County District Attorney’s Office. A jury found the defendant guilty but mentally ill of first-degree murder and strangulation in July 2021.
OXFORD, PA
Wbaltv.com

Sound of gunshots played on speaker at Fountain Green Swim Club

BEL AIR, Md. — The sound of a gunshots was played on a speaker Monday night at the Fountain Green Swim Club, and no shots were actually fired, officials said. Harford County sheriff's deputies were called around 9:15 p.m. to Fountain Green Swim Club in Bel Air for a possible shooting. Deputies determined a shooting did not take place and no weapon was used or displayed during the incident. Instead, investigators found the sound of gunshots were played on a speaker.
WMDT.com

22 huskies rescued from Felton home in deplorable conditions

GEORGETOWN, Del. – Over 20 huskies were rescued from a home that was essentially unlivable in Felton. Now, animal rescue officials are working to improve the health of the dogs and hopefully find them another home. Officials with the Brandywine Valley SPCA were quick to spring into action and...
FELTON, DE
Nottingham MD

Essex man arrested for impaired boating in Middle River

MIDDLE RIVER, MD—Officers on boat patrol in Middle River arrested an Essex man for impaired driving and excessive speed earlier this month. At around midnight on August 7, officers were on boat patrol in Middle River and Norman Creek when they observed a vessel exceeding 25 knots. The area is restricted to 6 knots on Saturdays, Sundays, and holidays.
ESSEX, MD
chestercounty.com

Obituaries for the week of August 15

Sophie Pearl Butler, a resident of Laurel, Del. and formerly of southern Chester County, passed away at home on Aug. 6, 2022. She was 101. She was the wife of the late Russell M. Butler, with whom she shared 64 years of marriage. Born in Rising Sun, Md., she was...
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
WBOC

Artifacts Found at Church Excavation Site In Easton

EASTON, Md. - The Asbury United Methodist Church, in Easton's historic area, uncovered artifacts after an excavation on Sunday and Monday. Flooding and drainage problems required new pipes to be laid on the site. The state of Maryland required an archeologist to be on site. Among the dirt, the archeologist...
EASTON, MD
CBS Baltimore

Health officials warn of high bacteria levels at Sherwood Forest Pier in Annapolis

BALTIMORE -- The Anne Arundel County Department of Health is warning people to avoid the area around the Sherwood Forest Pier in Annapolis due to high bacteria levels, according to authorities.The department issued an advisory against swimming, kayaking, paddleboarding, and other direct contact with water near the pier on Friday, Anne Arundel County Department of Health officials said.If rainfall does not exceed half an inch or more over the next 48 hours, then officials will revisit the site where the high level of bacteria was detected and take test samples on Monday, according to authorities.Advisory signs have been posted at the pier and other areas of the community so that residents are aware of the problem, health officials said.The advisory will remain in effect until water test results meet acceptable standards, according to authorities. People seeking additional information can call the Water Quality Information line at 410-222-7999.
ANNAPOLIS, MD
Cape Gazette

Events This Weekend in Delaware and Maryland

It hasn't exactly felt like the hottest month of the year over the last few days, but the calendar does, in fact, show we still have a few weeks left in the Summer of 2022. And that means a host of outdoor festivals and events still dominate the weekend calendars, many of which we're going to preview for you right now in our weekly "Weekender Blog."
LEWES, DE
Cecil Whig

Cecil Whig

Easton, MD
3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
474K+
Views
ABOUT

The Cecil Whig is a local newspaper that covers Cecil County, Maryland since 1841. It is the oldest newspaper on Maryland’s Eastern Shore, publishes Wednesday and Friday, and online at www.CecilDaily.com

 https://www.cecildaily.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy