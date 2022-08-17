Unfortunately it's a sad tragedy but at least justice is being served. Hopefully the surving family members will finally get some peace and closure. Too bad that it takes so long for these criminals to pay for their actions.
Wonder why he got to live 16 years first oh yeah, due process. I have seen cases take 8 years, seems Texas has a very long due process.
I saw this story in tv. It’s a shame that this murder lived for 16 yrs. This due process has to take less time. He’s taking up space and he is not needed in this world. Laws need to change for murders execute immediately.
Related
Family frustrated Texas hasn’t returned dead brother’s money
Dry pastures force Texas ranchers to slaughter ever more cows
Family of missing San Antonio girl no longer believe she is still in Texas
Battleship Texas finally has a date set to leave La Porte home
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Judge in Texas blocks Biden administration emergency abortion guidance
Governor Abbott's Directive Caused 2,300 People to Resign this Year
Texas DPS lieutenant arrested on DWI charge after fiery crash
When Vietnamese Fishermen Went to War With the Klan in Texas
RELATED PEOPLE
Drought reveals 113 million-year-old dinosaur tracks in Texas
Watch: With a ‘feeling of betrayal,’ one family flees Texas in search of safer climate for their transgender daughter
Texas county election staff abruptly quits
At least one dead in Dallas deluge that saw more than 15 inches in 24 hours
IN THIS ARTICLE
Enormous Dinosaur Footprints Discovered in Texas Riverbed Dried by Drought
Customer Kills Security Guard at Texas Restaurant
Beto calls Abbott "the inflation governor."
Terrifying Texas Killer Caught on Church Video Still At Large
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Three of TX’s top most wanted fugitives have been captured
Texas immigration attorney and federal magistrate arrested for human smuggling
5-year-old Central Texas girl finds, returns lost wedding ring with incredible sentimental value
A Florida postal carrier is dead after she was mauled by 5 dogs
NBC News
The leading source of global news and info for more than 75 years.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 50