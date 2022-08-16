ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Riverside, CA

fullertonobserver.com

Fullerton Resident Turns 104

Avis Curriston, a resident at Sunnycrest Senior Living, turned 104 on August 6, 2022. The staff at Sunnycrest organized a Hawaiian-themed birthday party for her with cake, tropical drinks, and Alohi Polynesian dancers. Avis was the third youngest among seven children, and she has survived them all. She grew up...
FULLERTON, CA
iebusinessdaily.com

Riverside University Health System looks to fill nursing positions

Riverside University Health System will host a virtual hiring event Aug. 24 to fill nursing positions throughout Riverside County. The free online event will be open from noon to 4 p.m., with candidates asked to register for at https://bit.ly/RUHSNurses, according to a statement on Riverside County’s website. All applications...
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Man admits to supplying college student with deadly dose of fentanyl

A Riverside man who supplied a lethal dose of fentanyl to a young Temecula woman home from college pleaded guilty to possession with intent to distribute fentanyl, prompting a judge to remand the defendant into custody and schedule a sentencing hearing. Brandon Michael McDowell, 23, admitted the federal charge under a plea agreement with the The post Man admits to supplying college student with deadly dose of fentanyl appeared first on KESQ.
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
KTLA

9 human trafficking victims rescued during FBI sting in SoCal

Nine potential human trafficking victims, including five minors, were rescued during an FBI sting in Southern California, authorities announced Wednesday. “The FBI-led initiative focused on identifying and locating victims of sex trafficking and investigating and arresting individuals and criminal enterprises involved in both child sex trafficking and human trafficking,” officials said in a news release. […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
irvinecommunitynewsandviews.org

Unusual Jewelry Store at the Spectrum Attracts Teen Clientele

— a jewelry boutique first established in La Jolla — has been popular among teens. In July, the company opened its second retail store. The new store is located at the Irvine Spectrum Center, next to the Haagen-Dazs and Bella Plant Co. stores. The brand was created by Griffin...
IRVINE, CA
Mic

California is due for a “megaflood,” per a new study

California and much of the West Coast have been stuck in the middle of a historic drought — the worst the region has experienced in more than a millennium. Given the devastation from this ongoing dry spell, it seems odd to think that a major concern for the West would be “too much rain.” But a new study published in the journal Science Advances warns that California is at risk of getting hit with a “megaflood” that could prove to be disastrous, both for Californians and for the nation as a whole.
CALIFORNIA STATE
CBS LA

Body found in parking lot of Corona church

An investigation is underway Thursday after a body was found in the parking lot of a church in Corona.The body was discovered just after 7 p.m. Wednesday at the Church of Christ, 815 S. Sherman Ave. in Corona. It's not clear if police have made an identification. Details about the person's gender, or how they might have died, were not released.This is a developing story. More information will be added as it comes in.
CORONA, CA
foxla.com

Officers throw birthday surprise for boy after his birthday money was stolen

FONTANA, Calif. - Police officers in Fontana threw a birthday surprise for a young boy after the money for his seventh birthday party was stolen from his mom's car. Back on Aug. 10, officers were called to the Fontana Aquatics Park to investigate a vehicle robbery. There, they met Patricia who'd taken her 6-year-old son David for swimming lessons. When they returned to their car after their lessons, Patricia discovered that her purse, wallet, ID cards, credit cards and cash were all taken.
FONTANA, CA
precinctreporter.com

Financial Aid: Free Student Cash is Available

Megabucks are rolling down to start off the new academic year for students at colleges and universities, but the elders know better and are sounding the alarm to not spend it all in one place, or the wrong place. Anthony Roberson said that some students may be struggling with all...
SAN BERNARDINO, CA
CBS LA

Judge denies visitation for Irvine doctor accused of poising husband with Drano

Only a single nod of relief by Dr. Jack Chen after an Orange County Judge denied any visitations between his wife, Irvine dermatologist Dr. Yue Yu."I am not going to grant any communication between the respondent and the children," the judge said. Chen accused his wife of using Drano to poison him and during a hearing in family court on Thursday, the judge extended a restraining order against Yu, keeping the couple's two young children in his custody. Chen's attorney claims they have hours of video that shows her pouring the toxic substance into his cup. The attorney said it was...
IRVINE, CA
foxla.com

Longtime Pasadena school custodian handcuffed at gunpoint on the job

PASADENA, Calif. - A longtime custodian at a Pasadena school was handcuffed and detained by police over the weekend, sparking outrage from some over how the officers responded to the incident. It happened Sunday morning at San Rafael Elementary School. According to authorities, officers responded to the scene to investigate...
PASADENA, CA
The Associated Press

$18M deal in lawsuit over boy's death at California school

LA PUENTE, Calif. (AP) — The parents of an 8-year-old boy with Down syndrome who died after falling while strapped to a chair in class five years ago have reached an $18 million settlement in their wrongful death lawsuit against a Southern California school district, attorneys said Wednesday. Lawyers for the family of Moises Murrillo announced the deal during a news conference in the city of La Puente, east of Los Angeles, where he attended Sunset Elementary School. Moises was unsupervised on May 31, 2017 when he fell backwards, striking his head on the floor and fracturing his neck, according to the lawsuit brought by Martin Murrillo and Roberta Gomez. The boy had been taken out of his special adaptive stroller by staff and strapped to a school chair, the lawsuit stated. He went into cardiac arrest and was taken to a hospital, where he died on June 4, 2017 of spinal cord trauma, the court filing said.
LA PUENTE, CA
KTLA.com

What $2,000 in rent will get you in six California counties

The Golden State: famous for the Sierra Nevada mountains, sunny beaches – and astronomical rents. But there is tremendous diversity in what living accommodations you’ll be able to afford depending upon where you live in California. KRON4 looked at Rentdata.org to see average fair market (the 40th percentile of gross rents in a housing market) rents in six California counties and looked at Trulia to see examples of what would be available for about $2,000.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
Fontana Herald News

Woman who allegedly stole about $1,250 worth of fragrances from store is arrested

A woman who allegedly stole about $1,250 worth of fragrances from a store in Rialto has been arrested, according to the Rialto Police Department. On Aug. 12, Ronesha Cleveland, a 42-year-old resident of San Bernardino, and an unidentified female entered Ulta in the 1200 block of W. Renaissance Parkway and allegedly stole the items before fleeing the scene.
RIALTO, CA

