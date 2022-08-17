Miley will be checked out by the Cubs' training staff Saturday after his shoulder failed to get loose enough for him to throw Friday, Sahadev Sharma of The Athletic reports. Miley seemed to be on the verge of a return from his shoulder strain, as he allowed only one unearned run in five scoreless innings in his fourth rehab start Tuesday. That no longer seems to be the case thanks to his potential setback. A new timeline for his return should become available after his examination.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 15 HOURS AGO