CBS Sports
Cardinals' Yadier Molina: Lands on restricted list
Molina was placed on the restricted list Saturday. Per Katie Woo of The Athletic, Molina is away handling personal matters in Puerto Rico, but he is expected to return to start Monday at Wrigley Field. Ivan Herrera was recalled to provide depth behind the plate the rest of the weekend.
CBS Sports
Astros' Yordan Alvarez: Exits Friday's game
Alvarez was removed from Friday's game in Atlanta with an apparent injury, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports. The 25-year-old went 0-for-2 with two strikeouts before leaving the field during the middle of an at-bat with Atlanta at the plate during the fifth inning. It's unclear what prompted Alvarez's exit, and he should be considered day-to-day until more information is available.
CBS Sports
Padres' Nomar Mazara: Designated for assignment
Mazara was designated for assignment by the Padres on Saturday. After losing his spot as a regular starter in the outfield and going hitless in just six plate appearances since Aug. 3, Mazara has now lost his spot on the 40-man and 26-man rosters. Mazara has a batting average of .264 on the season and his highest OPS since 2019 (.668), so it is possible that he gets claimed off waivers by another team.
CBS Sports
Mariners' Sam Haggerty: Heads to bench Saturday
Haggerty is not in Saturday's lineup against the Athletics. Haggerty has been one of Seattle's hottest hitters, slashing .348/.392/.522 with two home runs and three steals in 15 games this month. Jake Lamb gets the start in right field, hitting ninth.
CBS Sports
Red Sox's Josh Winckowski: Optioned to Triple-A
Winckowski was optioned to Triple-A Worcester after Thursday's loss, Chris Cotillo of The Springfield Republican reports. Winckowski returned to Triple-A after he pitched five innings, giving up six runs on seven hits and a walk in a loss versus the Pirates on Thursday. The right-hander owns a 5.19 ERA and 1.50 WHIP with 36 strikeouts over 60.2 innings in 12 starts with the Red Sox this year. The transaction opens a roster spot for Matt Strahm (wrist), who's expected to be activated from the 15-day injured list Friday.
CBS Sports
White Sox's Yasmani Grandal: Suffers apparent leg injury
Grandal exited Saturday's game against the Guardians after getting tagged out at home in the seventh inning, James Fegan of The Athletic reports. Grandal was out by a significant margin and hurt himself trying to avoid the tag. He was unable to put any weight on his leg and was carried off the field. No further details have been announced, but Grandal appears to be in line for a lengthy absence.
CBS Sports
Rays' Matt Wisler: Ramping up activity
Wisler (neck) will throw a bullpen session Saturday, Neil Solondz of the Rays Radio Network reports. Wisler has been sidelined since July 27 and is ramping up his activity for the first time since landing on the injured list. If all goes well with his session Saturday, Wisler could throw live batting practice as early as Monday. It's unclear if he will require a rehab assignment, but a return in early September appears realistic.
CBS Sports
Rays' Luis Patino: Optioned to Triple-A
Patino was optioned to Triple-A Durham on Friday, Tricia Whitaker of Bally Sports Sun reports. Patino will return to Durham after being called up to start Thursday versus the Royals. The right-hander tossed 5.2 scoreless innings, surrendering four hits and two walks while striking out four on his way to a win. Kevin Herget will replace him on the major-league roster and is set to make his MLB debut as a 31-year-old. Patino will remain top candidate for a call-up down the stretch.
CBS Sports
White Sox's Yasmani Grandal: Diagnosed with knee soreness
Grandal exited Saturday's game against the Guardians with left knee discomfort. Grandal was trying to avoid a tag at home plate but fell awkwardly as a result. He was unable to walk off the field under his own power, so there is potential for a long-term absence. There should be an official diagnosis available Sunday, but Grandal is still being evaluated for the time being.
CBS Sports
White Sox's Eloy Jimenez: Exits with injury
Jimenez was removed from Friday's loss to the Guardians with an undisclosed injury, Scott Merkin of MLB.com reports. Jimenez came to the plate during the eighth inning and was in discomfort after swinging and missing at the first pitch, and he was unable to continue the plate appearance. The 25-year-old went 1-for-3 with a double and a run before leaving the contest, and his availability for Saturday's game remains up in the air.
CBS Sports
Diamondbacks' Alek Thomas: Dropped in the order
Thomas batted seventh and went 0-for-4 in Thursday's 5-0 win over the Giants. Thomas had settled in near the top of the order from mid-June to mid-August but has batted in the lower half the last six games. He has just two hits over 19 at-bats (.105) since the drop, which followed a 16-game stretch in which he limped to a .193/.246/.281 slash line.
CBS Sports
Rays' Manuel Margot: Returns from injured list
Margot (knee) was activated off the 60-day injured list Saturday, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports. Margot started the season quite strong, hitting .302/.365/.423 (good for a career-best 133 wRC+) in 50 games. His season was derailed when he sprained his knee in late June, but he's ready to go two months later after grabbing six hits in seven rehab games. Roman Quinn (knee) landed on the 10-day injured list to clear space on the active roster.
CBS Sports
Rays' J.P. Feyereisen: Throws bullpen Friday
Feyereisen (shoulder) threw a bullpen session Friday, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports. Feyereisen has been on the injured list with a shoulder issue since early June but said after Friday's throwing session that his shoulder feels good. The right-hander will presumably require a rehab assignment at some point and hopes to rejoin the Rays around mid-September.
CBS Sports
Cardinals' Ryan Helsley: Lands on paternity list
Helsley was placed on the paternity list Friday. Helsley hasn't pitched since he delivered a scoreless frame Tuesday against the Rockies, and he'll now step away from the team for a few days to be with his family. He should rejoin the Cardinals for Monday's series opener against the Cubs. Giovanny Gallegos is the likely candidate to fill in for any save chances this weekend in Arizona, though the team hasn't officially named a fill-in closer.
CBS Sports
Rockies' Charlie Blackmon: Leaves with injury
Blackmon was removed from Thursday's game against the Cardinals with an apparent leg injury, Patrick Saunders of The Denver Post reports. Blackmon appeared to tweak something while running out an infield hit during his lone plate appearance, and he was replaced in the field after remaining in the game for one more inning. The 36-year-old should be considered day-to-day until more information is available.
CBS Sports
Cubs' Wade Miley: Suffers potential setback
Miley will be checked out by the Cubs' training staff Saturday after his shoulder failed to get loose enough for him to throw Friday, Sahadev Sharma of The Athletic reports. Miley seemed to be on the verge of a return from his shoulder strain, as he allowed only one unearned run in five scoreless innings in his fourth rehab start Tuesday. That no longer seems to be the case thanks to his potential setback. A new timeline for his return should become available after his examination.
CBS Sports
Angels' Max Stassi: Remains out of lineup
Stassi isn't starting Friday against the Tigers, Rhett Bollinger of MLB.com reports. Stassi is in the midst of a slump in which he's gone 0-for-18 with two walks and eight strikeouts over his last five games. He'll be on the bench for a second consecutive matchup while Kurt Suzuki starts behind the plate and bats ninth.
CBS Sports
Astros' J.J. Matijevic: Sent back to Triple-A
Matijevic was optioned to Triple-A Sugar Land on Saturday, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports. The Astros are bringing up David Hensley, who offers a bit more defensive utility than Matijevic. He only made it into one game during this latest four-day stint with the big club, going 1-for-2 with a run.
CBS Sports
Rangers' Josh Smith: Out of Saturday's lineup
Smith is not in Saturday's lineup against the Twins. He is hitting .206 with zero extra-base hits in 13 games this month. Smith and fellow rookie Ezequiel Duran have been splitting the third base duties fairly evenly of late, with the righty-hitting Duran starting against all lefties and some righties.
CBS Sports
White Sox's Yoan Aybar: Loses spot on 40-man roster
Aybar was outrighted to Triple-A Charlotte on Thursday, James Fegan of The Athletic reports. Aybar was promoted to the Triple-A level in late May, and he's posted a 7.45 ERA and 1.88 WHIP in 19.1 innings over 20 appearances with Charlotte. He'll lose his spot on the 40-man roster to help make room for Elvis Andrus, who agreed to a contract with the White Sox on Thursday.
