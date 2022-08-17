ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marion, OH

Briefs: United Way of North Central Ohio announces first Bold Goal Champion

By Marion Star
The Marion Star
The Marion Star
 3 days ago

Alluvial Private Wealth honored by United Way

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33RThE_0hKBAfNA00

United Way of North Central Ohio is happy to announce Alluvial Private Wealth of Marion as their first-ever Bold Goal Champion. As a UWNCO Bold Goal Champion, Alluvial Private Wealth has made a multi-year commitment to advocate for, invest in, and be involved with the effort to achieve the community’s collective vision for a successful, healthy region.

Each of the programs and initiatives supported by United Way of North Central Ohio impacts one or more of these Bold Goals for the community:

● Successful Children: BoldGoal1 programs are improving early childhood literacy and kindergarten readiness, providing mentorship opportunities, and increasing graduation rates;

● Healthy Families: BoldGoal2 initiatives work to create vibrant neighborhoods and reduce food insecurity, provide safe and affordable housing, and ensure access to health services for mind and body; and

● Self-Sufficient Residents: BoldGoal3 programs are providing access to workforce development services, job training, credit counseling, and money management programs.

To learn more about United Way of North Central Ohio and Bold Goals, visit unitedwaynco.org. For more information about the Bold Goal Champion program, call Leslie Schneider at 740-383-3108.

Portion of Marion street closed

Henry Street, between Congress Street and Buckeye Street, is closed until 3 p.m. Friday. City of Marion crews are working on a sewer issue at this location.

Law enforcement working together ahead of Labor Day holiday to reduce drunk friving

COLUMBUS — As the end of summertime and the busy Labor Day weekend approaches, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) and the Ohio Traffic Safety Office (OTSO) are working alongside law enforcement in all 88 Ohio counties to decrease impaired driving. Starting Friday through Sept. 5, Ohioans will see an increase in DUI enforcement during the Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over enforcement period.

In 2021, 12 people in Ohio died in motor vehicle crashes over the four-day Labor Day holiday period. Twenty-five percent of those fatalities involved an alcohol-impaired driver.

Even if you plan on having only one alcoholic beverage, the Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) recommends you designate a sober driver or use a ride service. If you see a drunk driver on the road, report them to OSHP by calling #677 or contact your local law enforcement agency by calling 911. Also remember to wear your seatbelt a

The Marion Star

The Marion Star

The Marion Star is your local news source for Marion County and the surrounding area.

