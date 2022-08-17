* It poured for a large portion of Arizona's practice on Friday and while the media was comfortable under a covering, the Wildcats never slowed down. A part of the team went into an indoor facility and the offensive line stayed outside. One aspect of the line that has been notable over the past few days is that it seems that Brennan Carroll has been more vocal. He missed a few practices with an illness, but has come back to really coach the offensive line harder, or at least it seems that way. Carroll seems to be one of the loudest coaches out there right now, but that doesn't mean it's a bad thing.

TUCSON, AZ ・ 1 DAY AGO