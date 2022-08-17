Read full article on original website
Pair of Wildcats named 247Sports Preseason Freshman All-Americans
Arizona Wildcats football head coach Jedd Fisch has done an excellent job recruiting, and a few of his signees from this year’s freshman class are expected to perform right away. 247Sports released its list of preseason freshman All-Americans this week, and two Wildcats made the cut. First up, Tetairoa...
allsportstucson.com
2022 Lute Olson Fantasy Basketball Camp
The Meet-and-Greet of the 2022 Lute Olson Fantasy Basketball Camp was took place Thursday night with current University of Arizona head coach Tommy Lloyd and Kelly Olson welcoming the former players and campers. Former players on hand were Pete Williams, Eddie Smith, AJ Bramlett, Bennett Davison, Donnell Harris, Jason Gardner...
247Sports
8/19 Arizona Football Practice Observations: Wildcats practice in rain
* It poured for a large portion of Arizona's practice on Friday and while the media was comfortable under a covering, the Wildcats never slowed down. A part of the team went into an indoor facility and the offensive line stayed outside. One aspect of the line that has been notable over the past few days is that it seems that Brennan Carroll has been more vocal. He missed a few practices with an illness, but has come back to really coach the offensive line harder, or at least it seems that way. Carroll seems to be one of the loudest coaches out there right now, but that doesn't mean it's a bad thing.
allsportstucson.com
Wings over Broadway Football Scoreboard: Sabino starts out with victory
7-0 Sabino: Hackworth 47 to Sh. Berryhill (Bishopp) 10:00. 14-13 Coolidge: Ramirez 16 to Gunter (Glass run) 2:52. 21-14 Sabino: Hackworth 1 run (Hackworth to Edwards) 2:12. ALA West Foothills at Pusch Ridge, 7 p.m. FRIDAY, AUGUST 26. Palo Verde (0-1) at Florence (1-0), 7 p.m. Paradise Honors (1-0) at...
azdesertswarm.com
2024 No. 1 recruit Carlie Cisneros wants to forge her own path with Arizona volleyball
It’s been 20 years since Arizona volleyball landed the No. 1 recruit in the country. Kim Glass arrived in 2002 as part of the country’s top recruiting class, became the 2002 National Freshman of the Year and rewrote the Arizona record book. Since then, the highest-ranked recruit to...
Arizona Basketball announces their annual Red-Blue game
The 2022-23 Arizona Basketball season is just around the corner, and with basketball action heating up the Wildcats have announced their annual Red-Blue game. While the Arizona Football season may be just around the corner, so is the 2022-23 Arizona Basketball season. And on Thursday, the Wildcats got another step closer to the quickly approaching season!
Arizona Football 2022 Preview: A Reason For Hope
Arizona football enters 2022 season ready to rebound after rough 1-23 stretch. The Arizona football program has found wins hard to come by over the last few seasons. To say the Arizona Wildcats have struggled is quite an understatement. Since week 6 of the 2019 season, the Wildcats have posted a 1-23 record, with the lone win coming against a covid-depleted Cal Bears team last season in an ugly 10-3 fashion.
Eastern Progress
Arizona Wildcats QB Jayden de Laura back at practice after missing Wednesday's workout
Jayden de Laura is back with the Arizona Wildcats after missing Wednesday's practice for undisclosed reasons. The Wildcats' starting quarterback is taking part in Thursday morning's practice on campus. De Laura had not missed any previous practices before Wednesday; he spoke to the media Tuesday. A transfer from Washington State,...
heartlandcollegesports.com
Texas RB Bijan Robinson Set to Launch His Own Condiment Line
Since the legalization on players profiting on their name, image, and likeness, no player in the Big 12 has been as busy as Texas running back Bijan Robinson. The junior out of Salpointe Catholic in Tucson, Arizona has been everywhere when it comes to NIL, signing endorsements with Lamborghini Austin, DAZN, C4 Energy, and Rhoback, but now, he’s ready to venture into a grocery store near you. Bijan Robinson is getting into the food industry, by creating his own condiment line.
KOLD-TV
Widespread rain expected throughout weekend in southern Arizona
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Several inches of rain are expected to fall in some areas through Sunday, Aug. 20. It’s making fire crews like Northwest Fire District keep extra staff this weekend to be ready for any and all calls. Capt. Colt Jackson said he’s ready to...
12news.com
Remains of Korean War soldier will be buried in Arizona
TUCSON, Ariz. — The remains of a U.S. Army soldier from Douglas, Ariz. killed in the Korean War will soon be buried in Tucson, officials said. U.S. Army Pvt. Felix M. Yanez will be laid to rest on Sept. 2. According to the Army, Yanez was a member of...
Summer Nite Beer Festival Saturday, August 20
The Borderlands Brewing Company is hosting its second annual Summer Nite Beer Festival Saturday, Aug. 20, from 5 -10 p.m.
ABC 15 News
Famous saguaro 'Strong-Arm' falls over in Tortolita Preserve
MARANA, AZ — The famous "Strong-Arm" Saguaro, a symbol of the Sonoran desert, has fallen. The town of Marana says the 40-foot-tall cactus fell over earlier this month. The huge Saguaro had 34 arms, and it was believed to be between 150 and 200 years old. The Marana Parks...
arizona.edu
The Princeton Review: UArizona one of America's 'Best Colleges'
The University of Arizona has earned recognition in The Princeton Review's "The Best 388 Colleges for 2023," receiving top ratings in fire safety (98), sustainability (87) and quality of life (87). All ratings are based on a scale of 60 to 99, with 99 being the best possible score. The...
KOLD-TV
New owners of Old Tucson say the old western town is back
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Old Tucson Studios closed its doors during the pandemic in 2020. This past April, a company by the name of Old Tucson Entertainment acquired Old Tucson Studios, which they now call Old Tucson. Wednesday, the new owners talked about the future of the western...
iheart.com
Here's Where To Get The Best Fajita In Tucson
You know that feeling when you're sitting at a Mexican restaurant and the waiter brings out a sizzling hot plate of fresh fajitas that smell like Heaven? Well, those fajitas could be for you today. August 18th is National Fajita Day, which gives you the perfect excuse to go out for a yummy dinner.
tucsonlocalmedia.com
Tucson author pens debut picture book
Cynthia Harmony was devastated when a tragic earthquake hit her hometown of Mexico City while she was living in Tucson in 2017. Even from afar, Harmony was touched by the resolve of her friends, family and one-time neighbors. In her debut children’s book, “Mi Ciudad Sings” (Penguin Random House), she shares a fictionalized version of the story.
KOLD-TV
Authorities at standoff near Davis-Monthan
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Tucson police are working to get a possible burglary suspect to come out of a vacant house in southeast Tucson on Friday, Aug. 19. The SWAT Team and officers were seen outside the house, located in the 2900 block of South Kolb Road, shortly before 3 p.m.
KOLD-TV
Northwest Tucson area hit by storm
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Part of the Tucson area was hit by an intense thunderstorm late Wednesday, Aug. 17. A reporter near Cortaro Farms Road and Hartman lane saw flooded streets and heavy winds. Meteorologists at the National Weather Service’s office in Tucson predict that conditions will be...
KOLD-TV
Sprouts to open new Tucson-area store later this year
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Sprouts Farmers Market is opening a new store location in Tucson on Friday, Oct. 28. According to a news release, construction is almost done at the location, 4800 South Landing Way. Due to the new store opening, 100 full and part time jobs will...
