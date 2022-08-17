ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Students return to a college town like no other

By By Allan Brown ANews Editor
The Athens NEWS
The Athens NEWS
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3GUMZm_0hKB9HoE00

As students begin returning to Athens this week to embark on a new school year, there's a lot this city - and the upcoming fall season - has to offer.

I may be a virtual newcomer to Athens, but I've learned a lot in my past five months here.

Ok, maybe not a lot, but at least a few things about the city and its summer traditions.

With Ohio Brew Week (OBW) and the Athens County Fair now behind us, it's time to look forward to my favorite season of all, and one I haven't experienced in all its wonder since leaving the Buckeye State for Florida 29 years ago.

I'm ready for autumn to embark upon us, complete with anything pumpkin spice, turning leaves and activities that could only take place during the season.

As our population is just about to grow by probably triple the size of what is has been since the end of April, I thought it was fitting to write about what we all have to look forward to now that the Dog Days of Summer are starting to give way to the traditions of fall.

First off, another Beer Fest, also promoted by the folks who bring us OBW came to my attention just yesterday. Set for Friday, September 9, Fall Fest is a perfect way to usher in autumn and all the trappings that go with the season. The event will be held from 5 p.m. until 11 p.m. at the top of the Athens parking Garage and at press time, craft brews will be available from a number of breweries.

Athens' own Jackie O's, Devil's Kettle Brewery, West End Cider House and Thirsty Dog Brewery will be there. Additionally, Earnest Brewing from my hometown of Toledo is planning to set up shop at the event.

Access is free and open to the public. Tokens and cups from past OBW can be used at this fest. Music by Hellnaw + Friends, the Lungu Vybz Reggae Band, Muchi Nochi and the Moyer Brothers is also planned for the event. A special appearance by the Appalachian Hell Betties is also on the slate for the night.

Events like that are a perfect way for Athenians and OU students to gather and take in the late summer view over the city and surrounding hills.

Speaking of OU and the return of a good portion of our population, fall also marks the return of collegiate sports.

And, of course, the words tradition and autumn also mean one big thing across not only this great city, but also the country.

Football.

Bobcats' football is only two and a half weeks away and the team looks to have made some great strides in the off season after last year's disappointing campaign. I look forward to seeing Kurtis Rourke at the helm of the OU offense and think the squad could definitely be a surprise among many prognosticators who have them only as good as fourth in the Mid-American Conference's East Division.

Couple the excitement the improved offense hopes to bring to the field with an already strong and punishing defense and the Bobcats hope to be in the thick of things in the MAC.

As exciting as NCAA football is, I look forward just as much to the tailgating that will go on outside Peden Stadium.

While, I've tailgated in such iconic college football towns as Tuscaloosa, Tallahassee and Columbus, nothing can beat the small town atmosphere where students and locals join together to get ready for the action on the gridiron.

Having met many Athenians and OU students since I arrived here in March, I hope to meet many more at the football games and tailgate parties that mark the annual foray into all things pigskin.

For me personally, just as exciting as the start of the gridiron season, is the upcoming puck drop on OU Hockey.

As a huge hockey fan who has followed the sport since the 1970s, I eagerly anticipate going to see the Bobcats' Hockey Club when they launch their 2022-23 home season against John Carroll September 24 at Bird Arena.

No sport to me is as action-packed and fun to go to than a hockey game and I plan on attending as many games as possible and even join the Blue Line Boosters. With adult tickets starting at $9, it's a bargain to attend. I strongly encourage those who don't follow hockey regularly to go to at least one game.

Trust me, if you do, you'll be hooked.

With fall also comes a myriad of other events that you can book your weekends around and are featured weekly in our What's Happening section of the Athens News.

Getting out around Athens in fall looks to make my weekends jam-packed with sports, festivals, and, of course, apple cider.

There are so many things this city has to offer its citizens and students.

As Move-In week officially commences Thursday, this city offers so many things that are perfect ways to balance both your work life and school schedule.

A schedule of Move-In week dates and times for OU students is listed on page 3 of today's Athens News. Our next edition will feature businesses, restaurants and bars, etc... where new (and returning) students can find affordable furniture and reasonably priced food, beer and other items to make their stay here even more enjoyable.

Who knows? Many of these students may decide to stay in Athens after they graduate so providing them with ideas on where to go, where to shop and how to enjoy life in our city now may encourage them to live here full-time in the future.

I would like to welcome all the new students who are just about to embark on collegiate life in what is truly one of the best college cities in the state - and even the country.

And to those returning to Athens following a summer break, welcome back to our city.

As I mentioned in a previous column, Athens was always my number one college town to visit while I was an undergraduate and now is a perfect place for me to live and work.

I hope you enjoy your college experience and take part in the many activities this area has to offer.

If any of our readers have story ideas and photo opportunities to highlight their events, please email them to me at abrown@apg-oh.com

