OAKLAND -- A pedestrian was fatally struck on westbound I-80 during the Friday morning commute, triggering a massive backup for commuters trying to take the Bay Bridge into San Francisco. According to the California Highway Patrol, officers initially responded to reports of the fatal collision shortly before 5 a.m. just west of the MacArthur Maze and junction of Highway 80 with Interstate Highways 580 and 880. The death and the resulting investigation forced the shutdown of the high-occupancy vehicle flyover lane for westbound Highway 80 and the right lane of the mainline ramp from 80 to the bridge.The roadway was cleared by shortly before 7:45 a.m., but slow traffic was expected to linger for several hours.The CHP was advising drivers to find alternate routes into San Francisco. BART trains and the East Bay ferries are running on time.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 5 DAYS AGO