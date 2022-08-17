Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A fully robotic restaurant called Mezli opens in San Francisco on August 28thJames PatrickSan Francisco, CA
San Jose Resident Honored as Rising LeaderLaura SlawnySan Jose, CA
Popular San Francisco restaurant awarded Michelin star is closing after 7 yearsJosue TorresSan Francisco, CA
Shining a late afternoon light on the University of CaliforniaClay KallamBerkeley, CA
Support MOW Diablo Region with a Delicious Italian Dinner!Zoë BroussardSan Ramon, CA
3 Killed in Watsonville Plane Crash Identified
Authorities on Monday identified the three people who died after two small planes collided and then crashed at Watsonville Municipal Airport last week. The victims were identified as 75-year-old Carl Kruppa and 67-year-old Nannette Plett-Kruppa of Winton, California, and 32-year-old Stuart Camenson of Santa Cruz, according to the Santa Cruz County Sheriff-Coroner. A dog was also killed in the crash.
Oakland Police Release Footage of Homicide in Little Saigon, Seek Possible Witnesses
Oakland Police have released footage from Sunday's brazen homicide in Little Saigon in hopes of locating possible witnesses to the crime. A woman was exiting her car in the 1000 block of 5th Avenue just after 2 p.m. when an older white four-door Lexus pulled next to her vehicle. An unknown male exited the Lexus, approached the woman and appeared to attempt to rob her. The individual fired multiple rounds at the woman "for an unknown reason," OPD said, before getting back into their car and fleeing the scene.
Man Injured in Shooting in Menlo Park
A drive-by shooting in Menlo Park Sunday afternoon left one man with multiple gunshot wounds and police looking for the shooter. Police received a call just after 1:20 p.m. about a shooting near Oak Grove Ave. and Alma St. Officers found a man suffering from gunshot wounds and administered aid until the victim could be transferred to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Richmond police investigate two recent fatal shootings
Richmond police are investigating two fatal shootings last week, one that occurred Saturday afternoon, claiming the life of a 33-year-old Hayward man, and another that occurred on Tuesday, Aug. 16, claiming the life of a 32-year-old Richmond man. The most recent homicide occurred at about 2:45 p.m. in the Southside...
SF Police Arrest Suspect in Aug. 10 Assault of 65-Year-Old Woman
San Francisco police arrested a 35-year-old local man on suspicion of two assaults, including one on a 65-year-old woman Aug. 10 in the city's Richmond District. Terence Chrisman was arrested Monday in the 800 block of Bryant Street after an officer recognized him from video footage police had obtained of the suspect that positively identified him in the Aug. 10 assault.
Woman Gives Birth on North Bay Freeway
A woman gave birth on a North Bay freeway on Saturday evening, the Benicia Fire Department announced on Sunday. Fire paramedics responded to reports of a woman in labor in a car driving northbound on Interstate 680 near Lake Herman Road. On the scene, fire officials said they found the...
Community Members Take Safety Into Their Own Hands Following Deadly Shooting in Little Saigon
Oakland's Asian American community is mourning once again after loosing yet another member of their community. The city's Chinatown and Little Saigon neighborhoods said they are tired of family and friends being victimized and targeted by violence, and have decided to implement new efforts to make the areas safer. Dr....
Man who fell off Fremont pier found dead in the water
(KRON) — A man who witnesses say fell off the pier at Fremont’s Don Edwards Preserve on Wednesday was found deceased in the water on Thursday, the Fremont Police Department said in a social media post. Officers were first alerted to the situation at approximately 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday when a community member called to […]
Man Injured in Stabbing Near Elementary School in San Jose
Police in San Jose were investigating a stabbing Monday morning in the city's East Virginia neighborhood. One man was injured in the stabbing, reported about 7:20 a.m. in the 900 block of South First Street, police said on social media. The extent of injuries and the condition of the victim...
15% of Antioch Police's Patrol Division Being Investigated by DA, FBI
The mayor of Antioch expressed his frustration Monday about the state of the city’s police department as eight officers are being investigated by both the district attorney and the FBI. “I’m certainly sorry we find ourselves in these circumstances,” said Mayor Lamar Thorpe. “Be patient with us in government.”...
Community Demands Action After Deadly Shooting in Oakland's Little Saigon
There was outrage in Oakland Monday as members of the AAPI community condemned the fatal shooting of a well-regarded dentist in the city's Little Saigon neighborhood. Dr. Lili Xu, who had dentistry offices in Oakland and Castro Valley, was shot and killed on Sunday. Surveillance video of the incident shows...
Motorcycle flies off the Bay Bridge
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – A motorcycle flew off the San Francisco-Oakland Bay Bridge around 9:45 a.m. Thursday, according to California Highway Patrol. The motorcyclist was struck by a Mini Cooper when the car was merging into the fast lane, and the bike flew off the bridge, though the motorcyclist stayed on the bridge, Officer Mark […]
Fatal Three-Vehicle Crash on Monument Boulevard in Concord Area
The Concord Police Department reported a fatal car accident on Monument Boulevard on Wednesday, August 17, 2022. The traffic collision occurred around 5:50 p.m. at the intersection of Lacey Lane and Monument Boulevard, according to Concord PD. Details on the Fatal Car Accident on Monument Boulevard in Concord. A preliminary...
Flight instructor talks about dangers at Watsonville Airport following deadly crash
WATSONVILLE – Pilots are speaking out on flight safety and proper procedure after the deadly midair plane crash in Watsonville on Thursday.Flight instructor Orhan Baser has been flying for more than 15 years. Even before his students can fly on their own, they need to know every safety procedure."For every state of the flight, there's a checklist portion. From pre-flight checklist, engine run, taxi, pre taxi, before takeoff, run up checklist, climb checklist, cruise checklist, descend checklist," Baser told KPIX 5. "Checklist. Checklist. Checklist."He teaches his students to watch for other pilots in the sky and to always communicate with...
Fatal crash backs up I-80 near Bay Bridge
OAKLAND (KRON) – A fatal crash just before 5 a.m. Friday near the entrance to the San Francisco-Oakland Bay Bridge toll plaza led to miles of traffic delays. All lanes are open again as of 7:42 a.m., according to California Highway Patrol. The crash was on westbound Interstate 80 near the West Grand Ave. exit, […]
San Jose fire captain loses all three of his children in crash
HOLLISTER, Calif. - A San Jose fire captain is grappling with an unthinkable tragedy after all three of his children were killed in a car crash Sunday evening. Captain Steve Biakanja of San Jose Fire Station 16 lost his 14-year-old twin daughters Leigh and Lucy, and 12-year-old son Ben, in a crash on Highway 156 in Hollister.
Five DUI arrests made in one night by Petaluma PD
PETALUMA, Calif. (KRON) – Five DUI arrests were made Friday night during a DUI Saturation Patrol, according to the Petaluma Police Department. Eli Alfaro, 21, was arrested for driving under the influence at 2:58 a.m. after being reported by another motorist for driving his vehicle on four rims. The witness reported they saw Alfaro swerving […]
Pedestrian fatally struck on westbound 80 near Bay Bridge triggering massive backup
OAKLAND -- A pedestrian was fatally struck on westbound I-80 during the Friday morning commute, triggering a massive backup for commuters trying to take the Bay Bridge into San Francisco. According to the California Highway Patrol, officers initially responded to reports of the fatal collision shortly before 5 a.m. just west of the MacArthur Maze and junction of Highway 80 with Interstate Highways 580 and 880. The death and the resulting investigation forced the shutdown of the high-occupancy vehicle flyover lane for westbound Highway 80 and the right lane of the mainline ramp from 80 to the bridge.The roadway was cleared by shortly before 7:45 a.m., but slow traffic was expected to linger for several hours.The CHP was advising drivers to find alternate routes into San Francisco. BART trains and the East Bay ferries are running on time.
Smoke from Six Rivers Complex Fire prompts air quality advisory Tuesday
HUMBOLDT COUNTY – Fire crews have made significant progress containing the massive Six Rivers Complex Fire in Northern California, but the blaze continues to send smoke southwards to the Bay Area, air district officials said Monday.The wildfire complex in Humboldt and Trinity counties has burned 27,019 acres and was 80 percent contained as as of Monday morning, Cal Fire said.Smoke drifting from the fire is expected to bring hazy skies to the Bay Area and an air quality advisory has been issued for Tuesday by the Bay Area Air Quality Management District.The smell of smoke may be present, but levels are not expected to exceed the national 24-hour standard. A Spare the Air Alert is not in effect and air quality is not expected to be unhealthy, according to the air district.Air quality readings are available at https://baaqmd.gov/highs.
Smashed cars, terrified pedestrians, physical threats: Reckless driver jolts 22nd St. (VIDEO)
A driver spun out of control Wednesday evening in the Mission District, leaving mangled cars in his wake — as well as a neighborhood of shaken residents who say traffic accidents and reckless driving are getting worse. The driver of a blue sports car was seen doing donuts in...
