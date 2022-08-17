Read full article on original website
Alaska’s new primary election system showed who voters favored, but it only cut one legislative candidate
Alaska’s primary on Tuesday hasn’t narrowed the field of candidates for state offices so much as given a glimpse of the support they have heading toward the November general election. In fact, with the top four advancing in each race, only one candidate in the legislative primaries was...
Molly of Denali Visits Alaska State Fair 2022- Aug. 26 & 27
Join Molly of Denali at the Alaska State Fair! Meet and take pictures with Molly, all weekend long. Molly of Denali will be at the 2022 Alaska State Fair Friday, August 26 and Saturday, August 27 at 11:30 a.m., 1:30 p.m. and 3:30 p.m. in the Gathering Place. For more...
Alaska News Nightly: Friday, August 19, 2022
Stories are posted on the statewide news page. Send news tips, questions, and comments to news@alaskapublic.org. Follow Alaska Public Media on Facebook and on Twitter @AKPublicNews. And subscribe to the Alaska News Nightly podcast. Friday on Alaska News Nightly:. As homeless campers in Anchorage try to stay out of the...
Alaska’s dry start to the summer has been anything but since July, after earlier-than-usual shift to rain
Alaska had its driest June on record this year, but it’s been mostly rainy, especially in Southcentral, since about the first week of July. National Weather Service climate researcher Brian Brettschneider says that’s when a low-pressure system set up over the Bering Sea, causing moisture to flow from the Pacific Ocean into Alaska.
Draft ferry schedule includes more sailings, but leaves some communities with large service gaps
This winter’s Alaska Marine Highway schedule has ferries running for more weeks than last year but still leaves some communities with large service gaps. The draft schedule for October through April, released by the state Department of Transportation on Tuesday, is up for comment through Aug. 26. The Southwest...
