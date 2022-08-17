Public Notice: Lenoir County Public Schools - Lenoir County Schools HVAC Controls Upgrades – Scope of Work – (mandatory site visit)

BRIEF JOB OVERVIEW: Serves primarily as the Existing Industry Specialist for NCGTPEDR as the advocate and catalyst within NCGTPEDR existing industry sector. Promotes growth and expansion of established industries, encourages new market development, and supports the daily operations of existing industry. Includes addressing all problems and/or impediments to growth by aiding in the elimination of these by effective involvement with industrial management and community leaders. Participates in NCGTP Regional Economic Development activities. Primary area would be NCGTP and Lenoir County industries.

LENOIR COUNTY, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO