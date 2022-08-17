Public Notice: Lenoir County Public Schools - Lenoir County Schools HVAC Controls Upgrades – Scope of Work – (mandatory site visit)

Read full article on original website
Bus driver shortage woes impacting Onslow school district
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – As staffing shortages continue to impact just about every industry, school districts across Eastern North Carolina are working to combat bus driver shortages. Onslow County Schools officials say they’re heading into this school year about 25% short when it comes to bus drivers. They worry this will impact staff, students […]
Craven County construction worker calls $250,000 win ‘game changer’
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCT) – After a long day at work, Kirk Nyberg Jr. got a pretty sweet reward to end his day. After working all day in the sun, Nyberg, who lives in New Bern, stopped by the store for cigarettes, added a $5 scratch-off, and won a $250,000 prize. “It’s a game changer for […]
27-year-old dies in Johnston County when car runs into side of moving train
The driver of a Honda Accord crashed through the arms of a crossing signal and into the train, media reports say.
Recently retired BCCC employee takes helm of NC Association of County Commissioners
WASHINGTON, N.C. — Beaufort County Community College (BCCC) congratulates Tracey Johnson on becoming the 106th president of the North Carolina Association on County Commissioners (NCACC). Johnson is the first president from Washington County, where she serves as chair of the board of commissioners. She first joined the Washington County Board of Commissioners in 2006. The […]
Help wanted: North Carolina Global Trans park - Economic Development Region - Existing industry specialist
BRIEF JOB OVERVIEW: Serves primarily as the Existing Industry Specialist for NCGTPEDR as the advocate and catalyst within NCGTPEDR existing industry sector. Promotes growth and expansion of established industries, encourages new market development, and supports the daily operations of existing industry. Includes addressing all problems and/or impediments to growth by aiding in the elimination of these by effective involvement with industrial management and community leaders. Participates in NCGTP Regional Economic Development activities. Primary area would be NCGTP and Lenoir County industries.
School supplies collected in ‘Stuff the Bus’ event
BEAUFORT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - School is soon to be back in session, and teachers are working to make sure every student is provided for. At Beaufort County Schools’ ‘Stuff the Bus’ event, people of the community pitched in to send students back to school in style.
Martin County Sheriff’s Office awarded grant for critical lifesaving equipment
WILLIAMSTON, N.C. (WITN) - An Eastern Carolina law enforcement agency has received new lifesaving equipment thanks to a grant. Martin County Sheriff’s Office purchased 10 automatic defibrillators after receiving a $13,120 grant from the Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation. The new automatic defibrillators will provide deputies with the tools...
Seven areas fail latest Swim Guide water test
WASHINGTON, N.C. — Four sites on the Lower Neuse and three on the Tar-Pamlico failed the Swim Guide test this week, Sound Rivers reported Friday. “If a site fails recreational water-quality standards, that means you should limit contact with the water there,” said Clay Barber, Sound Rivers’ program director. “You’re going to want to keep […]
Jacksonville intersection to become four-way stop
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — An intersection in downtown Jacksonville is going to look a little bit different starting Monday. The traffic light at New Bridge and Warlick streets will be decommissioned, and the intersection will become a four-way stop. “We’ve done signal warn analysis, our transportation group has looked at it and said that really […]
NC flags ordered at half-staff Saturday for woman NCDOT worker who was hit by car
SIMS, N.C. (WNCN) – North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper has ordered all U.S. and state flags at state facilities to be lowered to half-staff on Saturday to honor a North Carolina Department of Transportation employee who was killed Aug. 12. Anna Bradshaw, 60, who was a 17-year veteran of...
Inmate who escaped from Wayne County jail in food truck captured in Wake County
GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCT) — A Wayne County inmate who escaped from the county’s detention center in a food van Thursday morning was captured a few hours later in Wake County. Nexstar affiliate WNCN reports the inmate was taken into custody around 5:15 p.m. by Morrisville police. He was driving another vehicle he apparently stole after […]
Greene County teacher selected as NC CTE Teacher of the Year finalist
Twenty-four teachers from across North Carolina have been selected as finalists for the first North Carolina Center for the Advancement of Teaching (NCCAT) 2022 Career Technical Education Teacher of the Year Award in honor of their dedication, innovation, and ability to inspire students to achieve. One of these talented educators...
POLICE: Mid-day shooting sends man to hospital
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN) - A man was shot in Rocky Mount Saturday afternoon and taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Police say the shooting was reported just before 1:00 in the 500 block of Cleveland Street. When officers got to the scene, they were notified of a...
Former Bladen County NC State Highway Patrol Officer dies
BLADEN COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — A former member of the NC State Highway Patrol died earlier this morning, according to the Bladen County Sheriff’s Office. They say Retired Patrol Officer Jay King was assigned to Bladen County for approximately 10 years before moving to Jacksonville, NC. The Sheriff’s...
Escaped Wayne County inmate arrested in Wake County
Officers in Wayne and Johnston counties have arrested a man who escaped from the Wayne County Detention Center Thursday.
Rocky Mount woman owed deposit refund gets bad check from Duke Energy
Domanick Bullock waited months for a deposit she was owed from Duke Energy. When the check arrived, it could not be cashed.
Lenoir County 4H to make decorations for the 2022 US Capitol Christmas Tree
Lenoir County 4H posted the following on their Facebook page:. We are excited to announce that we have been offered an opportunity to participate in making decorations for the 2022 US Capitol Christmas Tree!. We have scheduled an ornament making day for August 24th here at the Lenoir County Extension...
Winterville event to have a backpack and school supply giveaway
WINTERVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – A summer block party will take place Saturday in Winterville. The Summer Block Party will be held from 11 a.m. -2 p.m. at the Winterville Free Will Baptist Church. At this free event there will be inflatables, games, corn hole and a backpack and school supply giveaway. The event will be […]
Missing kayakers found after search in North Topsail Beach area
NORTH TOPSAIL BEACH, N.C. (WNCT) — Crews said a search for two kayakers who went missing on Thursday in the North Topsail Beach area of Onslow County ended with both being found. Onslow County EMS Director Norman Bryson told WNCT’s Claire Curry the kayakers went out Thursday morning on the North Topsail Beach soundside area […]
Funeral home fire heavily damages Greenville landmark
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A fire at a funeral home in Greenville has been ruled accidental. A 911 call came in for a fire at W.E. Flanagan Memorial Funeral Home and Cremations at 1026 W. 5th Street at 2:47 p.m. Thursday. Greenville Fire/Rescue says about 25 firefighters were on the scene that blocked off West 5th Street.
