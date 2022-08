Omaha, Neb. -- The Creighton Men's Soccer team completed an undefeated exhibition season with a 2-0 win over Denver on Friday, Aug. 19. Creighton delivered one goal in each half against the Pioneers. The Bluejays open the 2022 regular season on Thursday, Aug. 25 against Oakland at 6:30 p.m.

OMAHA, NE ・ 22 HOURS AGO