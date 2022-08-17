Read full article on original website
New Stimulus Proposal Gives Hundreds to Virginia ResidentsCadrene HeslopSalem, VA
Rawleigh Quarles the first black Fire Chief in Roanoke has written a book about his journeyCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Travis Wells is leaving WDBJ7 for Virginia TechCheryl E PrestonBlacksburg, VA
Lavender House opens as Virginia Tech's new LBGTQ living and learning centerCheryl E PrestonBlacksburg, VA
Sheettz is moving from Williamson Road to King StreetCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
WSLS
Warm, calm Thursday before pattern gradually turns stormier
ROANOKE, Va. – We’ve mostly broken through the cool air wedge that’s held us down in recent days, but temperatures will still be held a bit below average by mid-August’s standards. Highs reach the 70s and 80s Thursday and Friday, though Friday’s temperatures rely solely on...
WSLS
NATIONAL POTATO DAY POLL RESULTS: The best way to cook a potato, according to you
ROANOKE, Va. – Happy National Potato Day!. Earlier this week, we asked you what the best way to cook a potato was, and now we have the results. Almost 200 people participated in this poll, casting their votes to prove which form of potato dish is truly the best, and the top spot was taken by a landslide.
WSLS
10 NEWS INVESTIGATES: Financial burdens left in the wake of Roanoke football team fallout
ROANOKE, Va. – Since our 10 News investigation into the South Forest Community Christian football program began two weeks ago, there’s been more fallout. The investigation started with a tip about questionable housing for student-athletes on the team. Out-of-state players paying a $500 deposit on what they thought...
Where’s the beef? Why, in Virginia, of course!
MONETA, Va. (WFXR) — The sound of idling engines mingled with the bellowing, grunting, snorting, and mooing of the cattle nearby. On Saturday, Aug. 13 at the Spring Lake Livestock Auction, the trucks were lining up to offload cattle from the trailers they hauled. While that scene played out in Moneta, similar displays go on […]
WSLS
City of Roanoke prepares for second annual ‘Run for Refugees’ race
ROANOKE, Va. – The city of Roanoke is preparing for the second annual Run for Refugees event. This year, they will host a 5K, a 1K for kids, and a virtual race. Proceeds from the race go to Commonwealth Catholic Charities, an organization that helps resettle refugees in Virginia.
WSLS
Yes, he ‘herd’ you! Handsome herd dog Speck eagerly awaits his forever family
ROCKY MOUNT, Va. – Meet Speck: A handsome herd dog looking for his new home. He’s three years old, eagle smart, and loves to play fetch. Speck has learned a lot of tricks during his time at the shelter, too. Staff said he knows the commands “sit,” “down,” and “up.”
theunionstar.com
Historic Campbell County covered bridge remembered decades after its demise
For longtime residents of Campbell County, it may be hard to believe it’s been over a quarter century since the old Marysville covered bridge over Seneca Creek washed away. Before it was destroyed by flooding from tropical storm Fran in 1996, it was Virginia’s second oldest covered bridge.
wfxrtv.com
VSP special agents testify in deadly Rockbridge Co. gas station explosion trial
ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — The trial for a Roanoke man charged with four counts of manslaughter in connection with a deadly gas station explosion in Rockbridge County in 2019 entered its fourth day on Thursday. On May 10, 2019, an explosion at the South River Market killed four...
wfxrtv.com
Residents react to manhunt in Montgomery Co.
BLACKSBURG, Va. (WFXR) – The search for Shawn Tolbert pushed through Craig, Giles, and Montgomery County after he fled in a police chase, crashed his car, and continued on foot. Tolbert was seen in Brush Mountain Estates on security footage trying to get into homes. Residents in the neighborhood...
2022 Places With the Lowest Cost of Living In Virginia
(Smileus/Adobe Stock Images) The cost of living across the United States is skyrocketing. Residents across the state are struggling to keep up with the rising costs of groceries, school supplies, and minor household items.
wfxrtv.com
Crews respond to downed trees and powerlines in Roanoke County
ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — The Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT), Roanoke County Fire and Rescue, and Appalachian Power are responding to multiple trees and power lines down in the Roanoke County area. They are in the 2700 Block of Creekside Driver in the area of Green Hill Park...
WDBJ7.com
Southwest Virginia school systems react to SOL results
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Virginia Department of Education released SOL results Thursday for the 2021-2022 school year. The numbers clearly showed the impact that pandemic-related school closures have had across the state. “In no way should this year’s scores be seen as a new baseline for student performance. We...
pcpatriot.com
Big day arrives – Fazoli’s opens in Dublin
The big day has finally arrived. Fazoli’s at 4416 Cleburne Boulevard in Dublin has opened. Tuesday was the first day of operations for the quick-serve Italian restaurant. Tuesday’s opening was one of the most eagerly anticipated events in the county. On Monday, local business and government leaders and...
wfirnews.com
VSP investigating fatal Bedford County crash
BEDFORD CO, Va. – Virginia State Police is investigating a single vehicle crash, which resulted in a fatality. The crash occurred Thursday, (Aug 18) at 3:24 p.m. on Route 122, near just north of Campers Paradise Trail in Bedford County. A 2010 Ford Escape was traveling south on Route...
WSLS
1st and 10 Camp Tour: Lord Botetourt reloads for a bigger, stronger 2022
DALEVILLE, Va. – Our Camp Tour continues with a stop in Botetourt County, where the Lord Botetourt Cavaliers continue to drink that infamous chocolate milk to reload bigger and stronger. After starting off last season 1-3, the Cavaliers made a change and didn’t lose again until the Region final...
WSLS
Adam Oakes tragedy inspires anti-hazing presentation
LYNCHBURG, Va. – As students return to college and university campuses, they’ll undergo new programs to prevent hazing. “We currently think that what we’ve previously done is okay, and it’s not,” said Courtney White, president of the Love Like Adam Foundation. The cause is personal...
WSLS
‘Everybody gets an opportunity to eat’: New donate-what-you-can café in the Star City
ROANOKE, Va. – Order’s up at Ursula’s Café in Roanoke. It’s a donate-what-you-can café and community arts venue, co-founded by Ami Trowell. “That way everybody gets an opportunity to eat. Because if you have a little more, you give a little more. If you have just enough and if you don’t have any to donate this time, then you also still get to eat,” said Trowell.
WSLS
Toys for superheroes: Parker’s legacy lives on through toy drive for child patients at Roanoke Memorial
CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. – A little boy’s legacy lives on in a touching way. On Friday, the Christiansburg Volunteer Fire Department announced their donation to the Parker Coleman Super Hero Toy Drive. Parker is an honorary member of the department and was just four years old when he passed...
wfxrtv.com
Early morning apartment fire in Vinton causes $20K in damages
— ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — Roanoke County first responders were called out early Thursday morning in order to fight a fire at a Vinton apartment building. The Roanoke County Fire and Rescue Department says crews responded at approximately 4:30 a.m. on Thursday, Aug. 18 to the 100 block of Pine Street for a report of a commercial structure fire in an apartment building.
chathamstartribune.com
"He swiped his middle finger across my face ..."
Assault and battery charges were filed against former Pittsylvania County Administrator David Smitherman by the same man he filed similar charges against last month. "He swiped his middle finger across my face and I pushed him away from me," wrote John Baker of Penhook about his encounter with Smitherman at Smith Mountain Lake. The criminal complaint was filed in Pennsylvania County General District Court.
