Eureka, CA

THE CANNABIS CONVERSATION: Humboldt’s Big Play, Take Two

It is no mystery that I am concerned about the economy. Inflation, equity market multiples, GDP and the treasury yield curve all indicate that more challenging times are brewing. Here locally, vacant storefronts, declining business revenues and conversations with displaced pot farmers and employees from ancillary businesses paint a similar picture.
lostcoastoutpost.com

(VIDEO) Gone Down: Eureka’s Chamber of Commerce building is rubble

We will always cherish the memories of all the commerce that occurred within its walls, but the day has arrived when we must bid fond farewell to Eureka’s old Chamber of Commerce building on Broadway. Crews had just about flattened the former property when LoCO happened by this morning. RIP, friend.
kymkemp.com

Rio Dell Mural Featuring Local Residents Almost Complete

The Rio Dell mural is almost complete. The project was funded in part by the city while the remaining funds were donated by residents that wanted a likeness of themselves or a loved one included in the mural. The Rio Dell-Scotia Chamber of commerce will be hosting a dedication ceremony...
kymkemp.com

Suspect With BB Gun Accused of Injuring Two

Today, about 10:13 a.m., a report of shots fired and a physical altercation sent Humboldt County Sheriff’s deputies to the 1600 block of Ocean Drive in McKinleyville. According to first reports over the scanner, two people were shot with a BB gun. And the suspect may have also fired at law enforcement.
kymkemp.com

Assault and Carjacking Arrest in Manila

This is a press release from the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office. The information has not been proven in a court of law and any individuals described should be presumed innocent until proven guilty:. On Aug. 17, 2022, at about 7:55 p.m., Humboldt County Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to a...
lostcoastoutpost.com

Reclaiming Mouralherwaqh: Wiyot Tribe Acquires Culturally Significant Forest Land Near King Salmon

Members of the Wiyot Tribe and other community members gathered near King Salmon on Friday afternoon to celebrate the transfer of a 46-acre piece of land to the Wiyot people. The property – known by the Wiyot as “Mouralherwaqh,” which means “wolf’s house” – is one of the the last undeveloped pieces of land in this section of Humboldt County and is ecologically rich and diverse, containing wetlands, meadows and spruce forest and is full of native plants and wildlife.
kymkemp.com

Resident Says Humboldt County Leash Laws Need to be Changed

Welcome to our letters to the editor/opinion section. To submit yours for consideration, please send to [email protected] Please consider including an image to be used–either a photograph of you or something applicable to the letter. However, an image is not necessary for publication. Remember opinions expressed do not...
kymkemp.com

Redway Man Arrested at Arcata Motel With 1/2 Pound of Meth, Says HCSO

On August 15th, 2022, the Humboldt County Drug Task Force (HCDTF) with the assistance of the Arcata Police Department (APD) made a traffic stop on a vehicle as it arrived at a motel in the 4900 block of Valley West Dr. in Arcata. The HCDTF had information that the occupants of the vehicle were transporting a large quantity of methamphetamine. Three people were detained without incident.
kymkemp.com

Hydesville Man Arrested for False Imprisonment

This is a press release from the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office. The information has not been proven in a court of law and any individuals described should be presumed innocent until proven guilty:. On Aug. 18, 2022, at about 2:09 p.m., Humboldt County Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to a...
lostcoastoutpost.com

Fishermen and Conservation Groups Appeal Nordic Aquafarms’ Environmental Report Certification to Humboldt County Supervisors

PREVIOUSLY: Nordic Aquafarms Lays out Next Steps After Planning Commission Gives the Thumbs-Up to Their Samoa Fish Farm Plans. Two weeks after the Humboldt County Planning Commission certified the Final Environmental Impact Report (FEIR) for Nordic Aquafarms’ planned land-based fish factory on the Samoa Peninsula, the decision is being appealed to the Board of Supervisors.
kymkemp.com

Man Found Dead of a Gunshot Wound in Crescent City Area

On August 18, 2022 at approximately 2200 hours, Del Norte County Sheriff’s Office responded to a 911 call for a subject with a gun shot wound in the driveway of a private compound at the north end of Maiden Lane. Upon the arrival of Deputies, Fire and Medical units...
kiem-tv.com

The Six River Lightning Complex Fire reaches 33 Percent Containment

Willow Creek, Calif. (KIEM)- Last night’s predicted storm luckily did not materialize over the six rivers lightning complex fire area. Firefighters continue with full suppression techniques and containment continues to rise, today reaching thirty-three percent. Fire Behavioral Analyst Trainee, Kevin Osborne talked to us about the fires behavior lately.
lostcoastoutpost.com

Fortuna Vets’ Hall Burglarized; Cash, Military Memorabilia Among Items Stolen, Says FPD

On August 17, 2022 Fortuna Officers received a report of a past tense burglary at The Fortuna Veteran’s Memorial Hall in the 1400 block of Main Street, Fortuna CA. In the course of the initial investigation, it was determined that unknown suspect(s) gained access to the building and Canteen associated with Walker Bailey American Legion Post 205 and Veterans of Foreign Wars Sunset Post 2207.
actionnewsnow.com

Deputies use narcan to save 2 lives in Trinity County

TRINITY COUNTY, Calif. - Trinity County deputies said they have administered narcan three times this month and have saved two lives. On Aug. 9, Deputy Anoop Ghusar responded to a report of an unresponsive person at a public bus stop in Weaverville. Deputies said it appeared the person was overdosing.
