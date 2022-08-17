ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Motley Fool

Why Bed Bath & Beyond Just Collapsed Today

Billionaire investor Ryan Cohen sold out of his entire position in Bed Bath & Beyond. An earlier filing showed he owned 1.6 million out-of-the-money options at prices between $60 and $80 per share. The rally on the news turned to a rout when the hedge fund operator's true intentions were...
altcoinbuzz.io

How to Set Up a Binance Account

Binance is one of the most popular crypto exchanges and the largest by volume. Founded in Hong Kong in 2017, Binance trades most of the popular cryptocurrencies, such as Bitcoin, Ethereum, and its own token, Binance Coin (BNB). People who pay using the native BNB token receive discounts. In general, Binance supports over 600 coins.
altcoinbuzz.io

Our Binance FAQ: 5 Questions About Binance

As the world’s largest crypto exchange by volume, Binance has new customers joining it every day. And with these new customers come new questions. Some questions are new, and some not so new but good to remind ourselves of how Binance works. So let’s jump into our Binance FAQ.
altcoinbuzz.io

Cryptocurrency News

Get your daily fix of breaking cryptocurrency news, Bitcoin updates and trends in blockchain from around the world. We cover all the things that really matter, including Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), Ripple (XRP), Litecoin (LTC), Binance (BNB), EOS (EOS), Tron (TRX) price movements. But that’s not all. We devote a lot of time to get you exclusive news about curious projects and altcoins like Ravencoin (RVN), Enjin (ENJ), VeChain (VET), Dogecoin (DOGE). And many others. Further cryptocurrency news includes news and opinions related to regulations, opinions of thought leaders and business.
altcoinbuzz.io

Will Crypto Market Issues Spread Into the Broader Market?

In October 2021, the crypto market cap was at an ATH. Almost $3 trillion at the time being. Currently, this is down to $1.16 trillion. However, only a month ago, it was well below that mark and stood at $800 million. The crypto market was down by 70% at times....
altcoinbuzz.io

The Latest Binance Beginners Tutorial

Given the volatile market conditions, many crypto exchanges are running into liquidity issues and are pausing or limiting crypto withdrawals. And this is not going to end soon. Here is a hard fact: This bear market might continue longer than expected and that is why it is crucial to have your crypto assets on a quality exchange.
altcoinbuzz.io

Using NFTs to Manage Subscriptions

The use cases surrounding NFTs are continually evolving. We have covered in previous articles how NFTs are used in Supply Chain Management and gaming. Here we discuss NFT subscriptions and the possibilities of using NFTs to manage subscriptions. NFTs Perfectly Built for Managing Subscriptions. NFTs provide two types of authentication....
