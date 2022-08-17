Governor Ducey, Parents, Kids Celebrate The Most Expansive School Choice Initiative In The Nation

Read full article on original website
prescottenews.com
Yavapai College leads a consortium of eight Arizona community colleges with $2 million in shared grant funds to battle pricey textbook costs
Through a $2 million shared grant from the U.S. Department of Education Fund for the Improvement of Postsecondary Education, Yavapai College is leading a consortium of eight Arizona community colleges to develop Open Educational Resources, or OERs, to reduce the amount of money students must spend on textbooks. In June...
