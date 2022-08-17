Finalists Selected for Prescott City Council Vacancy Interviews – City of Prescott

Read full article on original website
Prescott Talks: Brooks Compton, Candidate for Prescott Unified School District Governing Board
Buz Williams, columnist for Prescott eNews and guest host for Prescott Talks, interviews Brooks Compton, who is running for the PUSD School Board (or Governing Board). Brooks talks about his kid’s experience with lessons dealing with Critical Race Theory, social/emotional learning, girls in the boys’ bathroom, and other “woke” issues that are being taught in the Prescott Unified School system.
Prescott City Council Approves Storm Ranch Open Space Purchase
On Aug 19th, Prescott City Council approved an expenditure in the amount of $7,144,400 (+ closing costs and survey) authorizing the purchase of 301.57 acres for the purpose of natural open space in the Granite Dells. This strategic acquisition of property meets the criteria as set forth in the 2009 Council-adopted Open Space Master Plan.
City of Prescott Provides PFAS and PFOS Results from Recent Testing of All City Water Production Wells
Following the discovery by the Arizona Department of Environmental Quality (ADEQ) of two PFAS chemicals, perfluorooctanoic acid (PFOA) and perfluorooctanesulfonic acid (PFOS) in two City wells in the airport area in early July, which were immediately turned off, the City requested that ADEQ sample the additional City production wells located in Chino Valley. At the same time, the City employed an independent lab to test all City water production wells. Those results have come back, resulting in barely detectable levels of PFOA in three of four operational Chino Valley wells and detectable levels of PFOS and PFOA in Airport Well No. 5. PFAS were not detected in Chino Valley Well No. 4, Airport Well No. 2, and Airport Well No. 3. Consequently, Airport Well No. 5 will remain off-line. Since Airport Well No. 3 came back as non-detectable for the chemicals, it will be placed back into service.
Listen to the Major Lightening Strike at CAFMA’s Glassford Hill Communications Site
According to Central Arizona Fire and Medical on Facebook, on August 1st, 2022, at approx. 14:07, CAFMA experienced a major lightning event at their Glassford Hill Communications site. Although the damage was critical, the sound in the video is incredible! Listen in:. The post continues, “it damaged critical equipment, which...
‘There’s Something In the Air’ for Prescott’s Hearing Community
Monsoon season is upon us in Prescott, which means dust blowing from the desert and heavy rain is in full swing. This weather, coupled with high temperatures and Prescott’s great hiking and golfing communities, is all a recipe for hearing aids to break down or not work well, surprisingly.
Fatal Bicycle Collision – Prescott Police Department
On August 6th, 2022, at approximately 8:51 p.m. the Prescott Police Department responded to the 1000 block of Sunrise Boulevard for a bicyclist that struck a parked vehicle. Upon arrival it was discovered that a 47-year-old Prescott resident was riding an electric assist bicycle on Sunrise Boulevard when the rider struck the back of a properly parked vehicle. The rider was thrown from the bicycle and sustained serious injuries as a result. He was later airlifted to a Phoenix area hospital for his injuries.
15th Annual Prescott Area Artist Studio Tour Celebrates Art in the Quad Cities
The 15th Annual Prescott Area Artist Studio Tour will run from Friday, September 30 through Sunday, October 2, 2022, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day. Featuring over 100 artists throughout the Prescott/Quad-City area, the Studio Tour will offer attendees an opportunity to visit with the artists, observe their creative process and purchase one-of-a-kind works of art. Numerous mediums will be on display, including painting, ceramics, jewelry, textiles, woodworking and more. Attendees of this free, self-guided event may begin at any of the 51 locations throughout Prescott, Prescott Valley, Chino Valley or Paulden, and may visit as many as they like.
Yavapai County school resource officer comforts scared girl at an elementary school
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - The start of a new school year can be a scary time for young children, but thanks to the compassion of a school resource officer, one young girl found comfort in being at school. A Facebook post shared by a Daniel Bright Elementary School faculty member...
MyDrive Podcast – Housing, Bears, Monsoon Season, Oh My! – Prescott Area Weekly Update, August 17th, 2022
Hosts Elicia Morigeau and Guy Roginson cover this week’s top local news, events, and updates from all across the Prescott area and beyond. This week they cover Prescott Valley’s newest apartments, staying bear aware in Prescott, the NAZ Wranglers being crowned champions, free concerts, what to do this weekend in the Prescott area, and more.
One killed in crossover crash on U.S. 93 near Congress
The Arizona Department of Public Safety say one person is dead after a two-vehicle crash Thursday morning on U.S. 93 near Congress.
HIGH ALERT MISSING JUVENILE TEEN
The Prescott Valley Police Department is looking for assistance in locating a missing teen. Maylani Rutlidge disappeared from her home in Prescott Valley early last night. Maylani is described as a black female, 4’11”, 120 lbs, Hazel eyes, and blond/brown hair that is tied up. She was last seen wearing a LSW black sweater and blue jeans.
Priced Out: In most of Arizona, renting a home is cheaper than buying
There are areas in the U.S where it is cheaper to buy a house than it is to rent. Phoenix is not one of them. A report by the real estate company Roofstock crunched numbers together from the US Census, HUD, and Zillow to find where in the US it was cheaper to get a mortgage on a median priced home than it was to rent. Unsurprisingly, the large metros where renters should think about buying are mostly found in the South, Mid-Atlantic, and Midwest. In Pittsburgh, a mortgage on a median priced home assuming 20% down and an interest rate of 5.33%, costs around $933. Renting in the same area would cost $1,063. The other top listed metros where a mortgage can be cheaper than renting were Rochester, Detroit, Oklahoma City, and Memphis.
Sedona’s tourism revenue slows down
Two years since the global pandemic, Sedona’s businesses are just now seeing a drop in sales. Unlike many towns and cities across the country, Sedona did not see a loss of revenue or tourism during the summer and spring of 2020 and 2021. But now, the Sedona Chamber of...
6 Arizona restaurants make OpenTable’s best date night spots
PHOENIX — For those in Arizona looking for a new place to go out for date night, OpenTable has you covered. Teaming up with the dating app Bumble, OpenTable came up with the best 100 spots for a date night, with six restaurants in the state making the list.
Teen dies in Yavapai County crash
Officials say a teenager is dead and four others injured after a rollover collision in Yavapai County Tuesday. Deputies were called to a single-car crash involving five “high school-age occupants” around 7 p.m. Tuesday near mile marker 1.5 on Walker Road. One passenger was pronounced dead at the...
One Pill Can Kill Anti-Drug Campaign
Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office and the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) is warning the American public of the alarming increase in the lethality and availability of fake prescription pills containing fentanyl and methamphetamine. The One Pill Can Kill campaign is being used in hopes of spreading awareness that International and...
How Much Rain Has Monsoon 2022 Brought?
Prescott Valley and other areas of Northern Arizona have seen quite a bit of rainfall over the last two weeks! The US National Weather Service Flagstaff Arizona reported that nearly all of their longer-term stations have received above-normal rainfall for monsoon so far. Some of the higher areas of rainfall...
Second ISIS fighter sentenced to life in prison for death of Prescott human rights activist Kayla Mueller
A second ISIS fighter was sentenced to life in prison Friday in the kidnapping and killing of Prescott native Kayla Mueller. Mueller was a human rights activist and humanitarian who was kidnapped and held captive by ISIS in Syria in 2013 as she was leaving a Doctors Without Borders hospital.
