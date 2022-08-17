Finalists Selected for Prescott City Council Vacancy Interviews – City of Prescott

Following the discovery by the Arizona Department of Environmental Quality (ADEQ) of two PFAS chemicals, perfluorooctanoic acid (PFOA) and perfluorooctanesulfonic acid (PFOS) in two City wells in the airport area in early July, which were immediately turned off, the City requested that ADEQ sample the additional City production wells located in Chino Valley. At the same time, the City employed an independent lab to test all City water production wells. Those results have come back, resulting in barely detectable levels of PFOA in three of four operational Chino Valley wells and detectable levels of PFOS and PFOA in Airport Well No. 5. PFAS were not detected in Chino Valley Well No. 4, Airport Well No. 2, and Airport Well No. 3. Consequently, Airport Well No. 5 will remain off-line. Since Airport Well No. 3 came back as non-detectable for the chemicals, it will be placed back into service.

PRESCOTT, AZ ・ 22 HOURS AGO