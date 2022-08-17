Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Police: Murder suspect killed Valley man over stolen bicycle
PHOENIX — Phoenix police have arrested a man accused of murdering someone over a dispute involving a stolen bicycle, records show. Richard Archuleta, 36, was taken into custody Thursday for allegedly killing Gabriel Towne on Tuesday near 31st and Northern avenues. Court records show Towne was shot in his...
Watch: Video captures man pulling gun on skaters in a church parking lot
GILBERT, Ariz. — Gilbert police said Thursday they’re investigating a viral video of a man confronting a group of skateboarders at a local church and pulling a handgun on them. The video, which was published on TikTok, shows a group of skateboarders at Compassion Church in Gilbert. A...
Phoenix mother will spend life in prison for killing two young daughters
PHOENIX — Editor's Note: The above video is from an earlier broadcast. A Valley mother was sentenced Friday for killing her two young daughters last year by giving them prescription drugs. Retta Cruse, 36, will spend the rest of her life in prison after pleading guilty to two counts...
After drowning, Tempe police to now carry water rescue bags
TEMPE, Ariz. — The City of Tempe is implementing new rescue procedures and equipment months after video showed officers doing nothing as a homeless man drowned in a city lake. City officials announced Friday that all Tempe police officers will now carry water rescue throw bags. They have already...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
1 dead after car crashes into pole in Phoenix
PHOENIX — One person is dead and another has been taken to the hospital after their vehicle crashed into a pole Thursday morning in Phoenix. A man in his 40s died at the scene of the single-vehicle collision near Bell Road and 21st Avenue and a woman was transported for critical injuries, according to the Phoenix Police Department. Both of them were occupants of the vehicle.
Man shot in possible road rage incident on Loop 202 in Mesa
MESA, Ariz. — A man was taken to the hospital after being shot in an apparent road rage shooting in Mesa Wednesday afternoon. The Department of Public Safety said the man was reportedly shot while driving southbound on Loop 202. Officials stated the man was shot in the right...
Being a police officer became too dangerous, so this Valley man opened a coffee shop instead
PHOENIX — Jason Cvancara quit his job as a police officer after he said it became increasingly dangerous. The father of four instead turned to coffee – and a new business venture called Zona Coffee Company. "Incidents with guns drawn were happening like five or six different times,...
Have you seen him? Masked man fired several gunshots into empty East Valley gas station
GILBERT, Ariz. — Gilbert police are searching for a man who was caught on camera firing several gunshots into an unoccupied gas station last month. At about 2:30 a.m. on July 31, a man wearing a face mask and black hat walked up to the Shell station near Ray and Cooper roads.
IN THIS ARTICLE
'You should probably never get out of prison': Suspect sentenced for murdering 21-year-old Mesa store clerk in 2015
PHOENIX — Editor's Note: The above video is from an earlier broadcast. A Maricopa County judge has sentenced a man to 38.5 years in prison for killing a 21-year-old QuikTrip clerk in 2015. Apolinar Altamirano, 37, pleaded guilty to murdering Grant Ronnebeck in Mesa after the convenience store clerk...
Gilbert school bus, van crash leaves one person hospitalized
GILBERT, Ariz. — A person had to be transported to a local hospital after a school bus crashed into a van in Gilbert on Friday morning, the city's police department said. Officers responded to the scene on Higley Road between Chandler Heights and Riggs roads where the driver was trapped inside the van, the department said. The individual was extracted and transported to a local hospital due to their injuries.
Missing woman found deceased in Mesa
MESA, Ariz. — Mesa police say a woman reported missing out of Kingman earlier this week was found deceased Wednesday in the East Valley near Main Street and Recker Road. Brenda Marshall, 71, of Kingman was reported missing Sunday and local police put out alerts asking the public to be on the lookout for the missing woman.
Concern grows over slow Phoenix firefighter response times
PHOENIX — A lack of resources is causing Phoenix firefighter response times to creep up. It's to the point now where officials are calling it a crisis that needs immediate action. "We cannot keep going on the trajectory right now," said P.J. Dean. "It's unsafe." Nine minutes. That's the...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
DPS detectives seize over 35 pounds of fentanyl in Chandler
CHANDLER, Ariz. — A man was arrested after about 150,000 fentanyl pills were found in his vehicle during a drug trafficking investigation near State Route 101 and Chandler Boulevard, according to the Department of Public Safety. DPS said the suspect, 30-year-old Braulio de Diego of Mesa, was arrested and...
Police release body cam video from lockdown at elementary school in El Mirage
EL MIRAGE, Ariz — The El Mirage Police Department released police body camera video Tuesday night from an emergency lockdown at Thompson Ranch Elementary last week. The incident started around 10:30 a.m. when a school employee called 911 and said they had a person with a gun at the back of the cafeteria trying to enter the school.
Residents in Peoria waking up to power outages
PEORIA, Ariz. — Hundreds of residents in the Peoria area are waking up to power outages this Saturday. According to the APS Outage Map, some customers could be dealing with the outages until as late as Tuesday. As of 7 a.m. on Sunday morning, APS estimated that 309 customers...
'We can't heal': Family wants justice for man who lost both legs to a suspected drunk driver
GLENDALE, Ariz. — Nearly two months after Jeremiah Washington lost both of his legs during a car accident, the suspected drunk driver that caused the tragedy has yet to be formally charged for the crash. Police arrested 47-year-old Jerry Odogui Hernandez following the accident on June 25, but he...
Man stabbed to death over parking spot at a yard sale in East Valley, police say
MESA, Ariz. — A man was stabbed to death following an altercation over a parking spot at a yard sale in Mesa, police say. On Saturday, the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office responded to a stabbing near the 300 block of North Hawes Road and found the victim with several puncture wounds. Deputies performed life-saving measures but the victim died at the scene.
Phoenix VA facility resumes surgeries after rodent problem
PHOENIX — Editor's Note: The above video is from an earlier broadcast. The Phoenix Veteran Affairs Health Care System says it has resumed conducting surgeries in a facility that had been infested with rodents. The VA was forced to halt surgeries and relocate a number of patients at its...
Suspect stabbed man to death outside Mesa QuikTrip because he 'wanted to kill him,' police say
MESA, Ariz. — A Mesa man has allegedly confessed to fatally stabbing a man dozens of times near a QuikTrip store and stealing the victim's tablet. Roberto Villareal-Suarez, 38, was arrested Sunday on suspicion of murdering 46-year-old Jose Feliciano near University Drive and Extension Road. According to Mesa police,...
Maricopa County had a ‘record’ number of homicides over the weekend
PHOENIX — A “record” number of murder cases are being investigated in Maricopa County after a violent weekend led to the killings of six people, according to the county's top prosecutor. Two people were killed in Mesa on Friday in separate incidents. Another two were stabbed to...
12 News
Phoenix, AZ
27K+
Followers
6K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT
Phoenix local newshttps://www.12news.com/
Comments / 0