Surprise, AZ

12 News

Police: Murder suspect killed Valley man over stolen bicycle

PHOENIX — Phoenix police have arrested a man accused of murdering someone over a dispute involving a stolen bicycle, records show. Richard Archuleta, 36, was taken into custody Thursday for allegedly killing Gabriel Towne on Tuesday near 31st and Northern avenues. Court records show Towne was shot in his...
PHOENIX, AZ
12 News

After drowning, Tempe police to now carry water rescue bags

TEMPE, Ariz. — The City of Tempe is implementing new rescue procedures and equipment months after video showed officers doing nothing as a homeless man drowned in a city lake. City officials announced Friday that all Tempe police officers will now carry water rescue throw bags. They have already...
TEMPE, AZ
12 News

1 dead after car crashes into pole in Phoenix

PHOENIX — One person is dead and another has been taken to the hospital after their vehicle crashed into a pole Thursday morning in Phoenix. A man in his 40s died at the scene of the single-vehicle collision near Bell Road and 21st Avenue and a woman was transported for critical injuries, according to the Phoenix Police Department. Both of them were occupants of the vehicle.
PHOENIX, AZ
12 News

Man shot in possible road rage incident on Loop 202 in Mesa

MESA, Ariz. — A man was taken to the hospital after being shot in an apparent road rage shooting in Mesa Wednesday afternoon. The Department of Public Safety said the man was reportedly shot while driving southbound on Loop 202. Officials stated the man was shot in the right...
MESA, AZ
12 News

Gilbert school bus, van crash leaves one person hospitalized

GILBERT, Ariz. — A person had to be transported to a local hospital after a school bus crashed into a van in Gilbert on Friday morning, the city's police department said. Officers responded to the scene on Higley Road between Chandler Heights and Riggs roads where the driver was trapped inside the van, the department said. The individual was extracted and transported to a local hospital due to their injuries.
GILBERT, AZ
12 News

Missing woman found deceased in Mesa

MESA, Ariz. — Mesa police say a woman reported missing out of Kingman earlier this week was found deceased Wednesday in the East Valley near Main Street and Recker Road. Brenda Marshall, 71, of Kingman was reported missing Sunday and local police put out alerts asking the public to be on the lookout for the missing woman.
MESA, AZ
12 News

Concern grows over slow Phoenix firefighter response times

PHOENIX — A lack of resources is causing Phoenix firefighter response times to creep up. It's to the point now where officials are calling it a crisis that needs immediate action. "We cannot keep going on the trajectory right now," said P.J. Dean. "It's unsafe." Nine minutes. That's the...
PHOENIX, AZ
12 News

DPS detectives seize over 35 pounds of fentanyl in Chandler

CHANDLER, Ariz. — A man was arrested after about 150,000 fentanyl pills were found in his vehicle during a drug trafficking investigation near State Route 101 and Chandler Boulevard, according to the Department of Public Safety. DPS said the suspect, 30-year-old Braulio de Diego of Mesa, was arrested and...
CHANDLER, AZ
12 News

Residents in Peoria waking up to power outages

PEORIA, Ariz. — Hundreds of residents in the Peoria area are waking up to power outages this Saturday. According to the APS Outage Map, some customers could be dealing with the outages until as late as Tuesday. As of 7 a.m. on Sunday morning, APS estimated that 309 customers...
PEORIA, AZ
12 News

Man stabbed to death over parking spot at a yard sale in East Valley, police say

MESA, Ariz. — A man was stabbed to death following an altercation over a parking spot at a yard sale in Mesa, police say. On Saturday, the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office responded to a stabbing near the 300 block of North Hawes Road and found the victim with several puncture wounds. Deputies performed life-saving measures but the victim died at the scene.
MESA, AZ
12 News

Phoenix VA facility resumes surgeries after rodent problem

PHOENIX — Editor's Note: The above video is from an earlier broadcast. The Phoenix Veteran Affairs Health Care System says it has resumed conducting surgeries in a facility that had been infested with rodents. The VA was forced to halt surgeries and relocate a number of patients at its...
PHOENIX, AZ
12 News

