Business

Robb Report

The World’s Richest Family Loses $11.4 Billion in One Day as Walmart Stocks Tumble

One family is really feeling the sting of Walmart’s current financial difficulties. The fortune of the Walton family, which owns nearly half of the Bentonville, Arkansas-based retailer, tumbled by $11.4 billion on Tuesday, according to Bloomberg Businessweek. The drop followed the announcement that the chain was slashing its yearly earnings outlook for the second time in 2022.
mansionglobal.com

Jeff Bezos’s Parents Buy Miami Megamansion for $34 Million

Jeff Bezos’s parents have shelled out $34 million for a waterfront Miami megamansion. Jeff Bezos’s parents have shelled out $34 million for a waterfront Miami megamansion. The Amazon founder’s parents, Jackie and Mike Bezos, closed on the deal for the 12,829-square-foot home last week, property records show. The couple purchased the property through a Delaware-based limited liability company, Forgotten Fountain. The LLC shares an address with Bezos Family Foundation, and Mr. and Ms. Bezos are co-founders of the Washington state-based organization.
Louis Vuitton
Daily Mail

More bad news for consumers as McDonalds, Coca Cola and Huggies are among brands to warn of price hikes as America struggles with rocketing inflation – even the humble NYC bodega breakfast price doubles

Enjoying a Big Mac and a glass of Coca-Cola will no longer be a cheap treat amid soaring inflation. Major companies including McDonalds, Coca-Cola, Huggies maker Kimberly-Clark and even the humble bodega owners in New York City have been forced to make their products more expensive to cope with higher costs - adding more pressure on ordinary households.
Fortune

Billionaire twin brothers brawled on a luxury yacht over the control of their U.K. business empire, a London court hears

Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. Highly secretive and extremely rich and powerful, the identical twins known as the Barclay brothers managed to keep a very tight lid over how they amassed and maintained their 7-billion-pound ($8.4 billion) fortune.
InvestorPlace

3 Crushed Cryptos to Buy Before They Recover

With the crash in cryptocurrencies, investor confidence in the asset class also seems to have plunged. The same investors who were betting big on Bitcoin (BTC-USD) at all-time highs are wary of buying Bitcoin at $23,000. I would, however, look at fundamentally strong cryptos to buy in the current bear market.
Motley Fool

2 Stocks Warren Buffett Just Bought That You Should Buy Too

Berkshire Hathaway added shares of one company that Buffett especially loves. Buffett also now owns a larger stake in a business many refer to as a "baby Berkshire." You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
CNBC

Chinese property developers' cash flows have plunged by more than 20%

Developer cash flows through July are down 24% year-on-year on an annualized basis, according to Oxford Economics' lead economist, Tommy Wu. That's a sharp slowdown from growth for nearly every year since at least 2009, the data showed. Recent homebuyers' refusal to pay mortgages has worsened real estate developers' funding...
hypebeast.com

Take a Closer Look at the adidas adiFOM Q

Catching the attention of sneakerheads upon receiving first looks, we now have a closer look at the. adiFOM Q. Originally believed to be a YEEZY footwear model, the upcoming silhouette draws inspiration from the adidas Quake, originally released in 2001. The adidas adiFOM Q is defined by its off white...
hypebeast.com

adidas Continues Its Adilicious City Series With Berlin's Ø27

Has continued to shake things up for 2022 with an unprecedented Gucci collection and a plethora of adidas YEEZY launches. However, a lesser known gem of a collaboration initiative has been its Adilicious City Series. Featuring eleven restaurants from eleven cities across the world, adidas has connected with a wide variety of communities, allowing them to share their stories with the world. Recent entries include the UAE’s Ravi Restaurant and Seoul’s oldest bakery, Taegeukdang, which both took on the adidas Superstar. Now, Berlin’s Ø27 – Not Your Ordinary Kebab has its own adidas ZX 8000 on the way.
hypebeast.com

Supreme Enlists André 3000 For Its Latest Campaign

You know that Supreme is on the verge of rolling out the first batch of products for its all-new Fall/Winter 2022 collection when it gradually starts to post teasers to its social channels. Earlier this week the NYC-based streetwear brand proffered up an initial look at what is speculated to be a leather jacket collaboration with professional driver Lewis Hamilton, and now it has just released a campaign image that features the legendary André 3000.
hypebeast.com

Javier Calleja Unveils New Work at Almine Rech Shanghai

Javier Calleja has been busy at work and shows no signs of slowing down. From collaborations with Vans and Hypebeans, to exhibitions in Tokyo and Paris, the Spanish artist returns to the gallery walls in a new show at Almine Rech Shanghai. The eponymously named exhibition features a new series...
hypebeast.com

Tiffany & Co. Redesigns the 'League of Legends' World Championship Trophy

After announcing the ticket sale date for League of Legends World Championship 2022, Riot Games‘ League of Legends Esports has now announced a new multi-year global partnership with Tiffany & Co. Naming the iconic luxury jeweler as its official trophy designer, Tiffany & Co. has redesigned LoL Esports’ crown jewel, The Summoner’s Cup.
Billboard

China’s Cloud Music Posts 34% Revenue Growth in First Half of 2022 as Subscriptions Spike

Strong gains in subscriptions helped Cloud Music, China’s second-largest music streaming company, post revenue of RMB 4.3 billion ($636 million) in the first half of 2022, up 33.8% year-over-year, the company announced Thursday (Aug. 18). Adjusted net loss improved to RMB 217 million ($32.4 million) from RMB 533 million ($79.6 million) in the prior-year period.
