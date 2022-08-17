Has continued to shake things up for 2022 with an unprecedented Gucci collection and a plethora of adidas YEEZY launches. However, a lesser known gem of a collaboration initiative has been its Adilicious City Series. Featuring eleven restaurants from eleven cities across the world, adidas has connected with a wide variety of communities, allowing them to share their stories with the world. Recent entries include the UAE’s Ravi Restaurant and Seoul’s oldest bakery, Taegeukdang, which both took on the adidas Superstar. Now, Berlin’s Ø27 – Not Your Ordinary Kebab has its own adidas ZX 8000 on the way.

