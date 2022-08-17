New Balance essentially has a starting five when it comes to silhouettes that are getting the most playing time in its lifestyle category right now, and one of its key players is the 2002R. Momentum for this low-slung model hasn’t stopped since Salehe Bembury got his hands on it and made two collaborations, and its inline catalog has been growing at rapid speeds. Next up for the sneaker offering is its “New Vintage” Pack which includes two colorways.

APPAREL ・ 2 DAYS AGO