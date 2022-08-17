Read full article on original website
adidas Continues Its Adilicious City Series With Berlin's Ø27
Has continued to shake things up for 2022 with an unprecedented Gucci collection and a plethora of adidas YEEZY launches. However, a lesser known gem of a collaboration initiative has been its Adilicious City Series. Featuring eleven restaurants from eleven cities across the world, adidas has connected with a wide variety of communities, allowing them to share their stories with the world. Recent entries include the UAE’s Ravi Restaurant and Seoul’s oldest bakery, Taegeukdang, which both took on the adidas Superstar. Now, Berlin’s Ø27 – Not Your Ordinary Kebab has its own adidas ZX 8000 on the way.
'Stranger Things' Joins Vans for Customizable Footwear and Apparel Collection
Following the launch of Stranger Things 4, a thematic collaborative capsule is on the way via Vans. Bringing the imaginative world to life, fans are offered an array of footwear and apparel, including the opportunity to customize a significant portion of the products. Beginning with footwear, the Sk8-Hi, Old Skool,...
JJJJound Teases New Collaboration With Tekla
As a design agency, JJJJound essentially has free reign to work on whatever product projects they’d like, but fashion and footwear have certainly been its niches. In recent memory, the brand has linked up with the likes of ASICS to produce a duo of ultra-clean GEL-KAYANO 14 collaborations, Reebok for an NPC II team-up and MAD et LEN for graphite-scented candles. And now it’s slated to expand its portfolio with a new project with Tekla Fabrics.
Eytys Looks to the ’70s for Its Latest Santos Sneaker
From chunky zig-zag sole cowboy-inspired boots to eye-catching mid-top sneakers, Swedish imprint Eytys knows no limits with footwear. Adding to its vibrant catalog, the brand has now reimagined its signature Santos sneaker. With a sporty low-cut silhouette, the new edition looks to the ’70s for inspiration. A supple Nappa leather...
PLEASURES Has an ASICS GEL-LYTE III Collaboration In the Works
Spring/Summer 2022 has been quite eventful for has the brand has pushed out a sizable amount of footwear collaborations. One silhouette that has been consistently shining in the spotlight as been the GEL-LYTE III as it has been shown off in partnership with atmos, Sneaker Freaker and Awake NY, and now the classic lifestyle runner has revealed its latest team-up with PLEASURES.
Take a Closer Look at the adidas adiFOM Q
Catching the attention of sneakerheads upon receiving first looks, we now have a closer look at the. adiFOM Q. Originally believed to be a YEEZY footwear model, the upcoming silhouette draws inspiration from the adidas Quake, originally released in 2001. The adidas adiFOM Q is defined by its off white...
SIDE SPACE's Exhibition With LOUSY Explores the Balance of Decay and Rebirth
Centered around the Hong Kong artist’s signature Buddha motif. For its third exhibition, UNVEIL LIMITED‘s SIDE SPACE has tapped Hong Kong artist LOUSY for its latest spatial exploration of “the space between the absolute and its alternate.” Taking over the space situated in Hong Kong’s Tai Hang neighborhood, known for its long-standing garages, shops, and dwellings, LOUSY joins in SIDE SPACE’s aspiration to “stimulate an environment of diversity and perspectives.”
Nike Air Force 1 Mid Comes Fitted With Japanese Izakaya-Inspired Details
Whether Ben & Jerry’s ice cream, sizzling bacon or fresh caught lobsters, food and beverages have often inspired. and its design teams to construct various footwear colorawys. And this season, the Swoosh is building its delicious sneaker catalog with a brand new Nike Air Force 1 Mid makeup that pays tribute to Japanese Izakaya culture.
WOAW Gallery's "SEA, I’M AWAKE" Exhibition Explores How Humans Coexist With Nature
A solo exhibition by Bianca Nemelc. After presenting its “GOBLIN FANFARE” by Shannon Peel exhibition curated by Saša Bogojev at its Wan Chai location, WOAW Gallery has now opened its “SEA, I’M AWAKE” showcase. The solo exhibition features acrylic works from Bianca Nemelc, a New York City-based figurative painter whose practice centers around the “profound and nourishing correspondence between the human body and the natural world.”
The sacai x Nike Cortez 4.0 "OG" Receives an Official Release Date
Following months of anticipation, we now have an official release date for the sacai x. Cortez 4.0 “OG.” As part of the 50th-anniversary celebrations of the Cortez this year, the shoe was revealed alongside sacai’s Pre-Fall Women’s and Fall/Winter 2022 Men’s collections. The upcoming collaboration is expected to arrive alongside a “Grey” colorway and is set to continue Chitose Abe and Nike‘s relationship.
Supreme Enlists André 3000 For Its Latest Campaign
You know that Supreme is on the verge of rolling out the first batch of products for its all-new Fall/Winter 2022 collection when it gradually starts to post teasers to its social channels. Earlier this week the NYC-based streetwear brand proffered up an initial look at what is speculated to be a leather jacket collaboration with professional driver Lewis Hamilton, and now it has just released a campaign image that features the legendary André 3000.
Palmes Society Celebrates Tennis With First FW22 Drop
Copenhagen-based label Palmes has returned with the first installment of its Fall/Winter 2022 collection, once again preparing pieces that are designed for both on and off the tennis court. The collection continues the brand’s ethos of “for feelings of tennis, anywhere.”. The first FW22 release mixes graphic pieces...
size? Previews Another New Balance 1906R Collaboration In Teal
New Balance has a penchant to re-introduce older silhouettes through collaborative projects. It was successful with models like the 2002R as well as the 550, and it’s already starting to see positive signs with its 1906. The Boston-based imprint aligned with thisisneverthat recently to show off a collaborative take, and now it’s filtering it through footwear retailer size? for a duo of installments. The first iteration was previewed earlier in the month, and now the European retailer is ushering in a brand new teal colorway.
New Balance 2002R "New Vintage" Pack Is Revealed
New Balance essentially has a starting five when it comes to silhouettes that are getting the most playing time in its lifestyle category right now, and one of its key players is the 2002R. Momentum for this low-slung model hasn’t stopped since Salehe Bembury got his hands on it and made two collaborations, and its inline catalog has been growing at rapid speeds. Next up for the sneaker offering is its “New Vintage” Pack which includes two colorways.
STAPLE Drops Capsule With Emerging Brand New York Old Friends
With Jeff Staple, New York continues to reign as the epicenter of expanded creativity. The designer’s clothing imprint STAPLE has now linked with Tori Simokov’s emerging brand New York Old Friends for a capsule collection. Imbued with flower graphics, the collaboration is inspired by the idea of giving...
Anuel AA Joins Reebok on the Pump Omni Zone II
As 2022 continues to present exciting new partnerships in the world of footwear, Reebok has connected with Puerto Rican rapper and singer Anuel AA. Details regarding this partnership have not been disclosed, however, a look at a collaborative take on the Pump Omni Zone II has popped up. The old...
FISK and Ed Fella Unite to Release One-Of-One Drawings
An eclectic mix of artwork from the legendary American designer. Ed Fella has been a trailblazer in the world of graphic design for over 60 years. From his impact in typography to his avant-garde approach to advertising, the American artist and designer continues to work with a childlike curiosity at the age of 84.
Land Rover Announces Its Ultra-Exclusive Range Rover SV Carmel Edition
Car enthusiasts from all over the world will be headed down to Pebble Beach this weekend to enjoy the final days of Monterey Car Week. Nearly every luxury manufacturer participates in a series of auto shows and VIP events to show off new automobiles and auto memorabilia, and one that is on the list is Land Rover. The British car maker had a show-stopping moment when it officially unveiled its extremely limited Range Rover SV Carmel Edition.
Reebok Brings "Dark Green" and "Vector Navy" to the Premier Road Modern
Reebok introduced the Premier Road Modern in 2020 and the model continues to offer sleek, futuristic looks. The fresh but familiar silhouette is the result of Reebok’s reinventing of its 2005 model with 15 design elements from its historic Premier Running collection. Since its debut, the model has been featured in multiple KANGHYUK collaborations, taken on a mid-top form and been offered in a variety of colorways. Expanding on its catalog, Reebok has brought “Dark Green” and “Vector Navy” to the new school runner.
LMC Fuses Laidback Collegiate Styles for FW22
South Korean label LMC, short for Lost Management Cities, has released its Fall/Winter 2022 lookbook displaying a range of relaxed urban wares centering around the utopian themes of peace, love, and freedom. The upcoming series sees the return of collegiate themes and familiar bear and globe motifs across a fresh new range of silhouettes.
