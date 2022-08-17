We start today’s best deals at OnePlus.com, where you can now score 13 percent savings on the recently launched OnePlus 10T. This model arrived with a $749 price tag, but the latest discount lets you take one home for $649, which means you get to save $100 on your purchase. In addition, this model comes with the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 pro, an Adreno 730 GPU, and more. Now, this deal is rather interesting because this price would regularly get you the 8GB RAM and 128GB storage model, but early adopters will be able to receive the 16GB RAM and 256GB storage space version without additional charges.

TECHNOLOGY ・ 3 DAYS AGO