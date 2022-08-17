Read full article on original website
The Samsung Galaxy S22, S21, and S20 are already receiving the August 2022 update
Samsung has released the August security patch for the Galaxy S22, S22 Ultra, S21, and S20. The update is slowly being pushed out across Europe with the patch for the S22 being a little more widespread.
Phone Arena
Two older Galaxy S series receive surprising firmware update
The Samsung Galaxy S7 series, and Samsung Galaxy S8 series, released in 2016 and 2017 respectively, both lost support from Samsung four years after being released. For the Galaxy S7 and Galaxy S7 Edge, the loss of support took place in 2020, and it happened in 2021 for the Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+. Since then, neither series received so much as a security patch. But those still using these handsets have been surprised big time by Sammy.
The Samsung Galaxy S23 could be the most powerful phone ever
The Samsung Galaxy S23 could be the most powerful phone you can buy when it hits the market early next year. This comes from a leak on 91mobiles.com (opens in new tab) that suggests Samsung’s next mainstream flagship (read: flat phone) will use the as-yet-unannounced Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen2 chipset. The current King of Smartphone chips, the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 only recently began shipping on flagship phones, including the new OnePlus 10T.
Android 13 is coming to phones from Samsung, Sony, Motorola, OnePlus, Oppo, Xiaomi, and more later this year
The news is out: Android 13 is finally here and we didn't have to wait until September to get it! But for those of you who don't own a Pixel, when can you expect to get that fresh over-the-air software update on your devices? Well, Google isn't making any specific promises on behalf of the manufacturers, but it is giving users a heads-up on which ones will be joining the party by the end of 2022.
Phone Arena
Android 13 update might have led to the disappearance of a new Pixel search feature
It appears that the Android 13 update has removed a new feature found on Pixel handsets that appeared on versions of the Android 13 beta. This was a unified search feature than aligned the search bar found on the bottom of Pixel home screens with the search bar found at the top of the Pixel app drawer. For example, with Android 13 beta 4.1 loaded, both search bars generated results from the web and the Pixel phone.
ohmymag.co.uk
Android users: Samsung wants to pay you to make a switch. Here’s how
If you have an Android phone, Samsung is offering you a chance to upgrade to its newest phone models with little or no cost to you. The Galaxy Z Flip 4 and Fold 4 phones – both foldable devices – will go on sale on August 25, with prices ranging between £999 and £1,650. But, you can benefit from this sweet deal that the Korean tech giant is offering.
TechCrunch
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 review
A convincing argument could be made that the Note, too, gave birth to Samsung’s foldable ambitions, as well. While it’s true the company has done an increasingly good job shrinking the screen-to-body ratio, there’s a very practical limitation in smartphone screen size. At a certain point, one simply runs out of pocket, and 6.8 inches might just be that figure.
Get more than a third off the price of this stunning LG OLED TV
If you're looking to upgrade your home entertainment with a bigger, bolder TV screen, this LG OLED TV deal is one not to miss. LG's range of stunning OLED TVs is usually almost prohibitively expensive, but Amazon has slashed a massive $900 off the price of the 65in 4K LG OLED C1 (opens in new tab), reducing it from an eyewatering $2,499.99 to a more digestible $1,596.99.
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 could be about to get a serious rival from Oppo
Samsung is leading the way with foldable phones right now, with the brand new Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Galaxy Z Flip 4 setting the standard for other phone makers to follow – and the next in line to launch a foldable handset or two could well be Oppo.
pocketnow.com
Best deals today: OnePlus 10T 5G, Victus 16 Gaming Laptop, Xbox Series S, and more
We start today’s best deals at OnePlus.com, where you can now score 13 percent savings on the recently launched OnePlus 10T. This model arrived with a $749 price tag, but the latest discount lets you take one home for $649, which means you get to save $100 on your purchase. In addition, this model comes with the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 pro, an Adreno 730 GPU, and more. Now, this deal is rather interesting because this price would regularly get you the 8GB RAM and 128GB storage model, but early adopters will be able to receive the 16GB RAM and 256GB storage space version without additional charges.
notebookcheck.net
Galaxy S23 Ultra: Samsung confirms 200 MP camera and brings in Qualcomm 3D Sonic Max as further rumors hint at paradigm-shifting smartphone
It appears Samsung is preparing to stuff its Galaxy S23 Ultra flagship smartphone full of mouth-watering delights that will prevent the Android-smartphone buying public from being tempted by anything running on iOS. We have already reported several times about the 200 MP lens that is expected to land in the S23 Ultra’s camera equipment, and this has now been confirmed in a report by ET News, which states:
CNET
We Can't Wait For These Upcoming Phones: iPhone 14, Pixel 7, Galaxy S23 and More
2022 has already provided a wealth of amazing phones, from the superb Google Pixel 6 and 6 Pro, the powerhouse Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra and some excellent devices with more affordable prices like the Nothing Phone 1 and the Pixel 6A. Yep, Google's really been knocking it out of the park with its phones this year.
Phone Arena
Video shows off prototypes of the Pixel 7 series and compares them to the current models
The Google Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro are expected to be introduced during the first week in October, perhaps on October 6th. Pre-orders could start the same day. The two models could be released the following week. There will be refinements to the design compared with the Pixel 6 series with slight changes made to the camera bar and other parts of the phone.
Phone Arena
Xiaomi Mix Fold 2: Samsung’s monopoly on foldable phones coming to an end?
When Xiaomi launched the Mi Mix Fold last year, my feelings about it were quite mixed. No much drama there - it was Xiaomi's first foldable phone, and like every first-gen device, it truly looked like one. It wasn't as bad as Samsung's very first attempt, but it was even thicker, heavier, and its software was even less polished primetime-ready...
Android Authority
Front cameras can't cut it, but there's a panacea for my selfie obsession
It's time to make it easier to use the rear cameras for capturing selfies. It’s hard to put a number on it, but by some estimates, over 90 million selfies are shot daily. And yet the selfie camera just hasn’t seen the dramatic improvements that rear-facing cameras have. As the number and size of rear cameras on smartphones continue on a northward trajectory, the front-facing camera has admittedly been left behind. But there is a better way to obtain higher-quality selfies than throwing yet more camera tech at the problem.
notebookcheck.net
Motorola Edge 2022 unveiled as the first smartphone with a MediaTek Dimensity 1050 chipset
Motorola has presented the Edge 2022, a smartphone equipped with a 144 Hz OLED display. Also on board is a 50 MP triple camera, the new MediaTek Dimensity 1050, and up to 8 GB of RAM with 256 GB of storage. The Motorola Edge 2022 is available at a price befitting its mid-range status too.
Android 13: Major new Google software update release date arrives early
Google is releasing its major new update, Android 13.The release comes slightly earlier than usual: last year’s Android 12 came in October, with Android 11 arriving in September 2020.But Android 13 is arriving on Pixel devices now, bringing with it a host of new changes.The most obvious changes are aesthetic, with a new look that allows third-party devices to match the phone’s design and a new look and feel for some apps such as the music and podcast app.Many of the other features bring Android in line with the Apple ecosystem. Different devices will now work better together, for instance,...
Android Authority
A decade later, Samsung deserves to be the "face of Android"
It might not be your favorite brand, but there's no denying Samsung's influence on Android. In the almost 14 years since the launch of Android, many smartphone brands have come and gone. The unforgiving tides of market share continually rise and fall, yet one name has surfed clean through the barrel of the wave with nary a wobble — that’s Samsung, of course. Setting personal preferences aside, you have to admire that Samsung has held on to the top spot for as long as it has, and appears unassailable as the market transitions into new form factors and broader ecosystem plays.
pocketnow.com
Motorola Edge 2022 hands on: A decent MediaTek-powered mid-range phone
In most of the world, buying phones subsidized isn't a thing. You walk into a store, spot the phone you want, and pick it up for the retail price or via monthly installments offered by partnering banks (or the manufacturer itself). In North America, the situation is quite different, as carriers tend to offer devices at prices that completely change the buying dynamic. The Motorola Edge 2022 is such a device.
2022 Motorola Edge is official
Motorola has launched its latest smartphone, 2022 Motorola Edge, the handset comes with a 6.6-inch AMOLED display with a Full HD+ resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels. The device is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 1050 mobile processor and it also comes with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage.
