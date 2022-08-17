ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Fast-food bill could disrupt industry, raise costs

California lawmakers this month are considering a fast-food bill that would significantly shift the relationship between restaurant workers and the corporate chains whose products they sell. If Assembly Bill 257 passes, California would be the first state to assign labor liability to fast-food corporations and not just their individual franchise...
DAN WALTERS: Government squabbling cripples plans for the homeless

California, the nation’s wealthiest state, also has the nation’s most severe homelessness crisis. The most recent official count of Californians lacking permanent shelter is 161,000 — more than a quarter of the nation’s homeless population — but it’s widely assumed that the real number is much higher.
CA Lottery

SACRAMENTO (AP) _ These California lotteries were drawn Saturday:. Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Flood-damaged Death Valley to reopen popular sites to public

DEATH VALLEY NATIONAL PARK, Calif. (AP) — Death Valley National Park's most popular sites will reopen to the public on Saturday, two weeks after massive flash-flooding, but the National Park Service cautioned visitors to expect delays and continuing road closures. Locations that will reopen include the Furnace Creek Visitor...
California inmate who admitted 13 murders dies natural death

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — A California inmate who confessed to killing 13 people in a matter of months during the early 1970s has died of natural causes at age 75, state prison officials said Friday. Herbert W. Mullin's victims ranged in age from 4 to 73 and included a...
Winning numbers drawn in 'Daily Derby' game

SACRAMENTO (AP) _ The winning numbers in Saturday evening's drawing of the California Lottery's "Daily Derby" game were:. 1st:6 Whirl Win-2nd:3 Hot Shot-3rd:9 Winning Spirit, Race Time: 1:45.33. (1st: 6 Whirl Win, 2nd: 3 Hot Shot, 3rd: 9 Winning Spirit; Race Time: one: 45.33) Estimated jackpot: $71,000. ¶ To win...
BPD seeks public's help to ID auto theft suspects

The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the public's help to identify a pair of auto theft suspects. A vehicle was stolen Aug. 9 from the 6400 block of Kelvin Grove, and then recovered the next day in Oildale, according to a BPD news release.
