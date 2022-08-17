Read full article on original website
Elon Musk reveals he lives in a ‘very small’ $45k house and was subjected to random drug tests as he countersues Twitter
ELON Musk has said he has moved into a small home that's worth $45,000 and claimed he was subjected to drug testing. It comes after the Tesla mogul countersued Twitter after they accused him of buying the social networking giant before trying to disrupt its operations. Musk revealed on The...
Business Insider
Elon Musk was said to have dropped to one knee and begged for forgiveness for an affair with Google cofounder Sergey Brin's wife
Sources told The Wall Street Journal the apology came at a party this year.Brin was said to have acknowledged the apology but stopped speaking "regularly" with Musk. Elon Musk is said to have dropped to one knee and begged the Google cofounder Sergey Brin for forgiveness over an affair involving Musk and Brin's wife.
Elon Musk scores a rare win in Twitter-acquisition lawsuit as the company is ordered to hand over documents from fired general manager
Last week Musk's attorneys demanded that documents from 22 Twitter employees be handed over. The judge overseeing the case ordered documents from one employee, Kayvon Beykpour. Musk is now seeking more information on data through an additional motion filed confidentially. Elon Musk will receive some of the extra information he's...
Elon Musk's buddies are mad they're being asked by Twitter's lawyers to hand over any recent communications about the deal: 'I went to go take a s--- and I basically tweeted off the cuff'
Elon Musk's social circle is pushing back against a flurry of subpoenas from Twitter. Last week, the company subpoenaed Musk's associates, some of whom say they weren't involved in the deal. David Sacks called Twitter's legal requests "petty" and "vindictive." Some of Silicon Valley's biggest names have had some choice...
A French physicist posted a photo he claimed was from the James Webb Space Telescope, praising the 'level of detail' — it turned out to be a slice of chorizo
Etienne Klein posted a photo of chorizo sausage on his Twitter, joking that it was an image from the James Webb Space Telescope.
Musk's tweet about buying Manchester United no joke for fed-up fans
Aug 17 (Reuters) - Elon Musk, the world's richest person, briefly lifted the gloom over Manchester United's (MANU.N) shares and fans on Wednesday by tweeting he was buying the English soccer club - only to say a little later it was all part of "a long-running joke".
Oleksandr Usyk beats Anthony Joshua to retain world heavyweight titles
Oleksandr Usyk has defeated Anthony Joshua in their heavyweight rematch. The Ukrainian fighter managed to beat the former Olympic champion for the second time following his shock victory over the Brit last year. The pair went toe to toe at the Jeddah Superdome in Saudi Arabia this evening (20 August),...
Guy who had 'awful' moment opening A Level results live on GMB has hilarious reaction
The young guy who had an 'awful' moment opening his A Level results live on Good Morning Britain has a hilarious response to the incident. Watch below:. A lad named Dylan Fowler has gone viral after his 'awful' moment opening his A Level results live on air. It's safe to...
Everyone is very confused by Anthony Joshua's post-fight behaviour after being defeated by Oleksandr Usyk
Anthony Joshua had fans totally confused with his behaviour following his fight with Oleksandr Usyk. The British fighter went up against the Ukrainian in their long-awaited heavyweight rematch, with the 35-year-old retaining his titles. AJ put on a much better performance than the first bout back in September last year,...
