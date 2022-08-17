ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Elon Musk “Joke” Post About Buying Manchester United Briefly Stirs Hope

By Nancy Tartaglione
Deadline
Deadline
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0z27LI_0hKAxEqR00

As part of a seemingly off-the-cuff tweet thread Tuesday night, Tesla founder and erstwhile Twitter suitor Elon Musk set off alarm bells in the footie world, saying, “I’m buying Manchester United .”

While the beleaguered club sits at the bottom of the Premier League table following a humiliating 4-0 loss at Brentford on Saturday, and as fans would like to see current owners, the Florida-based Glazer family, exit the stadium, there was mixed immediate response. But Musk quickly clarified that he was kidding. “This is a long-running joke on Twitter. I’m not buying any sports teams,” he wrote.

Still, he added, “If it were any team, it would be Man U. They were my fav team as a kid.”

The Man U official news and fan community tweeted back, “This is a legally binding intent to purchase, it’s a new law in the inflation reduction act.”

Per The Guardian , buying United, one of the biggest football clubs in the world, would have cost Musk at least £2B ($2.4B), according to its current stock market valuation.

Musk has been in the headlines recently after offering to buy Twitter in April for $44B. But the market dipped along with Twitter stock, and he appeared to become concerned about the number of fake, or BOT, accounts on the platform, engaging in a tit-for-tat with CEO Parag Agrawal over Twitter’s disclosures or lack thereof. Early in July, Musk tore up the deal. Twitter sued him and a speedy trial in Delaware Chancery Court is set for Oct. 17.

Before it got to this point, Musk had looked to raise cash to finance the deal by unloading $8.5B worth of shares of Tesla. That created an overhang on the stock and serious griping by other Tesla stockholders. Then earlier this month, he sold $6.9B worth of Tesla shares to help finance an acquisition of Twitter should he lose the court battle.

Musk also recently wrote a column in the official publication of the Cyberspace Administration of China, the agency that oversees data security for companies such as Alibaba and Tencent, and works with other government entities to censor online content, saying that his “greatest hope” is for humans to “create a self-sustaining city on Mars.”

More from Deadline Best of Deadline

Comments / 0

Related
Deadline

Facebook & Instagram Remove Accounts Of Robert Kennedy Jr.’s Nonprofit Because Of Misinformation

Facebook and Instagram removed the accounts of Children’s Health Defense, the non-profit led by Robert F. Kennedy Jr., over what the platforms said were repeated violations of their Covid-19 policies. Children’s Health Defense reported on the actions of the platforms in a posting on its website Thursday. It said that it had received a notice from Facebook that the account had been unpublished and a notice from Instagram that it had been suspended. In a statement, Kennedy said, “Facebook is acting here as a surrogate for the federal government’s crusade to silence all criticism of draconian government policies. Our constitutional framers recognized...
INTERNET
Deadline

Streaming Subscribers Resist Idea Of Trading Down From Ad-Free To Ad-Supported Tiers Despite Cost Savings – Study

EXCLUSIVE: As streaming leaders Netflix and Disney prepare to roll out ad-supported subscription tiers, new research from Fandom indicates a majority of paying customers plan to take a wait-and-see approach before trading down to a cheaper plan. About 57% of the 1,000 entertainment fans in the study agreed with this statement: “I am not interested in subscribing to any subscription services that have ads.” Just 17% agreed with this one: “I am interested in paying less for an ad-supported tier if there is no free tier.” While 54% of respondents said they only pay for ad-free streaming outlets, just 8% went...
TV & VIDEOS
Deadline

Reese Witherspoon’s Hello Sunshine Opens UK Unscripted Division With Ex-Channel 4 Exec Sarah Lazenby At The Helm

Reese Witherspoon’s Hello Sunshine is headed for Britain. The Candle Media-owned production company is launching an unscripted division in the UK, and is already developing its first production with terrestrial network Channel 4. Hello Sunshine Unscripted UK will be led by Sarah Lazenby, a former Channel 4 Head of Features and Formats who left the broadcaster last year. While at the British public service broadcaster, she oversaw major titles such as The Great British Bake Off, Jamie Oliver’s programs and formats such as Flirty Dancing and Netflix co-pro Crazy Delicious. More recently she produced HBO’s Emmy-nominated retrospective special Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts. Lazenby...
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

International Insider: Johnny Depp’s International Comeback; Embracing Middle Earth; Warner Bros. Discovery Exits; Cineworld Woes

Good Afternoon International Insider team, Max Goldbart here with your mid-August dose of headlines, analysis and silly emojis. We’re taking a break next week but will be back with your favourite Friday lunchtime newsletter in a fortnight on September 2. For now, read on. Johnny Depp’s Very International Comeback Back in the director’s chair: Johnny Depp has had a decent fortnight. Last week, we revealed a first-look image of his eponymous role as King Louis XV in Jeanne du Barry (his first film for three years) and this week focus pivoted to the director’s chair, where the once-disgraced star is due to...
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elon Musk
Person
Wolfgang Petersen
Person
Olivia Newton John
Deadline

BAFTA Launches Cinema Campaign With Big Zuu; Noah Media Group Reshuffles Team; ITV Announces Documentary Slate — Global Briefs

BAFTA Launches Filmmaking Campaign With Digital Cinema Media & Big Zuu BAFTA and Digital Cinema Media have launched a campaign titled ‘Behind every BAFTA’ based around a national cinema ad,  highlighting the diverse range of skills that contribute to the production of award-winning films, games, and television with the aim to inspire the next generation of creative talent. DCM’s creative arm DCM Studio produced the ad, which is narrated by double BAFTA-winner Big Zuu and features rare behind-the-scenes content and clips from films including Skyfall, Get Out and 1917. The ad premieres on Friday August 19 across the UK and will...
MOVIES
Deadline

Brian Stelter To Leave CNN As Network Drops ‘Reliable Sources’

CNN is dropping its Sunday show Reliable Sources while its host, Brian Stelter, is exiting the network. A spokesperson for CNN said, “CNN will end its Reliable Sources program on Sunday, August 21st. As a result Brian Stelter will leave the company. We appreciate his contributions to the network and wish him well as he embarks on new endeavors.” The show’s team was notified of the cancellation on Thursday. Their jobs also are being cut, but they will be given the opportunity to apply for new jobs at CNN, according to the network. The network did not say what programming would replace the one-hour...
TV & VIDEOS
Deadline

Alec Baldwin Says He Worried About His Own Safety After Donald Trump’s Comments About ‘Rust’ Shooting

Alec Baldwin told CNN that he worried about his own safety after comments made by former President Donald Trump in the aftermath of the shooting on the set of Rust. Shortly after cinematographer Halyna Hutchins was killed on the set of the movie Rust, Trump pinned the blame on Baldwin. During a rehearsal, the actor aimed his gun at Hutchins when it fired. Baldwin told CNN, in an interview that aired on Friday, “The former president of the United States said, he probably shot her on purpose. To me, [that was] the only time I thought about … that I worried about...
POTUS
Deadline

CNN Boss Chris Licht Warns Anxious Staffers Over “More Changes” After Axing Of ‘Reliable Sources’ And Exit Of Brian Stelter

CNN’s chairman and CEO Chris Licht told anxious staffers Friday that more changes are coming to CNN, as he addressed the news of Brian Stelter’s exit following the cancellation of his Sunday show Reliable Sources. According to sources who were present, Licht told CNN employees at Friday’s well-attended editorial meeting, “There will be moves you may not agree with or understand.” Some took that to mean they may not like some of the changes. He added, “I want to acknowledge to everyone that this is a time of change. I know that it is unsettling.” Licht also expressed some irritation over some media...
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Business#Business Leadership#Uk#Guardian#Woul
The Guardian

Yes, elite football is a plaything of global wealth. But it could be part of another, better England

Last week, the Premier League announced a $2.7bn (£2.3bn), six-year American TV deal with Comcast NBC, a sum that will push the league’s annual turnover above £6bn and marks the moment at which income from foreign media rights income exceeds domestic income. It is a fitting marker for the league’s 30th season and its three decades of hyper-globalisation. First, the Premier League’s global TV audience outstripped domestic viewership. Then the entirely foreign XI fielded by Chelsea in 1999 announced the globalisation of the league’s labour market; foreign players now make up around three-quarters of the club’s squads. Foreign coaches, once entirely absent, are now in the majority, as are foreign owners, who hold majority stakes in 16 out of the 20 clubs.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Deadline

‘House Of The Dragon’: HBO’s Largest Marketing Push Ever Valued At $100M+ Tentpole Proportions

EXCLUSIVE: For all the noise about David Zaslav’s quest to find $3 billion in cost-saving initiatives at the newly merged Warner Bros Discovery, what remains important to the new CEO is to spend on content where those dollars pay off. And where is that? Why, on the launch of HBO’s near $200M Game of Thrones spinoff series, House of the Dragon, premiering this Sunday on both the linear pay-TV channel and streaming service HBO Max. Sources inform Deadline that HBO’s biggest marketing campaign ever is valued at over $100M in media spend (that’s a combo of ad spot value and hard...
TV SERIES
Deadline

BBC Unveils Jeremy Paxman’s ‘University Challenge’ Replacement

BBC Media Editor and Today host Amol Rajan has been named the next University Challenge presenter, replacing Jeremy Paxman. Paxman revealed he is leaving after three decades earlier this week and Rajan, who also presents on BBC Radio 2, The One Show and has an Amol Interviews series, will take over next year in the hotseat of the ITV Studios show. He will step down as BBC Media Editor but continue his other hosting duties. Based on U.S. format College Bowl, University Challenge involves the brightest students in the country battling it out to answer incredibly difficult questions. Rajan is just the third presenter on the BBC’s longest running show, following in...
EDUCATION
Deadline

BBC Promotes ‘The One Show’ Editor Rob Unsworth To Oversee Daytime Department That Has Brought ‘The Repair Shop’ And ‘Pointless’ To Screen

The BBC’s One Show editor Rob Unsworth has been appointed Head of Daytime and Early Peak commissioning, overseeing a department that has produced hits such as Pointless and The Repair Shop. Unsworth will start in the coming months, replacing Carla-Maria Lawson, who recently departed after overseeing Platinum Jubilee coverage. Lindsay Bradbury will continue to be Acting Head of Daytime before Unsworth starts. Unsworth has been with the BBC for 25 years, most recently editing daily BBC One magazine format The One Show. The former Senior Advisor in the BBC’s editorial policy team previously developed a number of successful daytime series including Rip off Britain and has worked across Watchdog, Blue...
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Manchester United F.C.
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Alibaba
NewsBreak
Tesla
Country
China
Deadline

Idris Elba On Daughter Not Speaking To Him For Weeks After Not Getting Role In ‘Beast’ Movie

Idris Elba is sharing the tense environment he lived through after his daughter Isan didn’t land a role in his latest movie Beast for lack of chemistry on camera. “Interestingly enough, my daughter auditioned for this role,” Elba said during an appearance on The Breakfast Club. “She wants to be an actress and she auditioned and it came down to chemistry in the end. The relationship in the film and the relationship between my daughter was, the chemistry wasn’t right for film, weirdly enough.” ‘Beast’ Review: Idris Elba Battles Rogue Lion Out For Revenge In Exciting But Familiar Man-Vs.-Animal Thriller After not getting the...
MOVIES
Deadline

SAG-AFTRA’s Lobbying Efforts Helped Seal Exclusivity Deals With Netflix & AMPTP

A confluence of hard bargaining and legislative lobbying helped secure significant gains in two new agreements SAG-AFTRA reached earlier this month covering exclusivity, which are standard provisions in TV contracts that can hold TV series regulars off the market and unable to work for unreasonably long periods of time, guild leaders said in a podcast released on Thursday. Earlier this week, the union reached an agreement with the Alliance of Motion Picture & Television Producers on new exclusivity provisions, and SAG-AFTRA’s national board will meet on Saturday to approve it. The guild also reached a tentative agreement with Netflix earlier this...
TV & VIDEOS
Deadline

Ioane ‘John’ King Dies: Costar Of ‘Spartacus’ TV Series On Starz Was 49

Ioane ‘John’ King, one of the prominent cast members of the Starz drama Spartacus, has died at age 49 of adenocarcinoma cancer, which spread to his pancreas and other organs. He announced his condition in January. No information on where he died was available. The New Zealand actor played gladiator “Rhaskos” in the series. Manu Bennett, who played Crixus in the show, paid tribute to his co-star on Instagram. “On Spartacus, John was hired as an extra. But with a powerful presence & ever positive attitude amongst the cast & crew, won himself the speaking role of Rhaskos. I remember John most fondly for his...
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

President Zelenskyy Comedy Gets Polish Remake; Envision Adapts ‘Inspector Mislan’ Novel; Cleopatra Takes Horror Film Rights (Exclusive) — Global Briefs

President Zelenskyy Comedy ‘Servant Of The People’ Remade In Poland Servant of the People, the Ukrainian comedy that inadvertently launched the political career of President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, is being remade in Poland. Polish channel Polsat has commissioned a local remake of the format, which is sold internationally by Scandinavia-based Eccho Rights. Currently in production under the local title Sługa Narodu, Polsat’s show stars TV actor Marcin Hycnar in role Zelenskyy made famous, playing the part of an ordinary man who is unwittingly voted president. In Ukraine, the storyline amazingly became a reality when comedian and actor Zelenskyy went on to win the presidency...
MOVIES
Deadline

‘Virgin River’ Unseats ‘Stranger Things’ Atop Nielsen Streaming Chart

Virgin River unseated longtime streaming champ Stranger Things on Nielsen’s weekly U.S. chart, racking up more than 2.6 billion minutes of viewing from July 18 to 24. Stranger Things, which is already in the books as the biggest English-language series on Netflix globally, finished with just shy of 2.3 billion minutes of watch time. That was a 23% drop from the previous week, but still left it firmly in second place, well ahead of the opening weekend of Netflix’s Russo Bros. spy feature The Gray Man, which pulled in more than 1.4 billion streaming minutes. Already established as a popular mainstay, Virgin...
TV & VIDEOS
Deadline

BBC Studios Rolls Out Bullying And “Inappropriate Behaviour” Pledge To All Shows

EXCLUSIVE: BBC Studios is rolling out an initiative to prevent bullying and stop “inappropriate behaviour” to all of its productions. The BBC’s commercial arm has been using what it has titled The Pledge on select shows this year including Strictly Come Dancing, EastEnders and Good Omens and, on its anniversary, the move will become mandatory for all programs, which comprises thousands of hours of shows per year. BBC Studios is also mulling using The Pledge for all of its owned indies such as Steve Coogan’s Baby Cow and Gentleman Jack producer Lookout Point. Read at the start of production by a senior exec, The Pledge stresses respectful...
TV & VIDEOS
Deadline

BayView Entertainment Acquires UK Genre Distributor Vipco

EXCLUSIVE: BayView Entertainment today announced its acquisition of Vipco, a famed UK genre production and distribution company that launched in the 1970s, with a specialty in cult and obscure horror films, which it will be bringing stateside. Vipco cuts its teeth in Britain’s video nasty era with titles like The Driller Killer, Zombie Flesh Eaters and The Slayer, more recently garnering success with such films as Devil in the Woods and Zombie Lover. The UK distributor is currently run by Terrence Elliott and Peter Goddard, who will remain as part of the company, with BayView Entertainment and Vipco working together to acquire and distribute horror titles...
BUSINESS
Deadline

Google’s Groovy Venice Campus Hit By Large Covid Outbreak

Even as daily Covid case numbers fall in Los Angeles, there has been a rash of infections at one of the city’s glitziest addresses: 321 Hampton Drive in Venice. That’s the location of Google’s Silicon Beach campus. The compound was, of course, famous even before the search giant set up shop there about a decade ago. Designed by Frank Gehry, the so-called “Binoculars Building” is most notable for the giant sculpture by artists Claes Oldenburg and Coosje van Bruggen out front. Today, however, the location is notable because, according to reporting from Los Angeles County Public Health, it is the locus of...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Deadline

Deadline

115K+
Followers
34K+
Post
50M+
Views
ABOUT

Hollywood Entertainment Breaking News

 https://deadline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy