hypebeast.com
Land Rover Announces Its Ultra-Exclusive Range Rover SV Carmel Edition
Car enthusiasts from all over the world will be headed down to Pebble Beach this weekend to enjoy the final days of Monterey Car Week. Nearly every luxury manufacturer participates in a series of auto shows and VIP events to show off new automobiles and auto memorabilia, and one that is on the list is Land Rover. The British car maker had a show-stopping moment when it officially unveiled its extremely limited Range Rover SV Carmel Edition.
insideevs.com
Addmotor Updates Its Fat-Tire M-340 Electric Trike With New Powertrain
Electric tricycles have long been a well-liked option for anyone seeking either a beast of burden for carrying heavy loads or a middle ground for those who aren't quite ready to swing a leg over an electric two-wheeler. That said, Addmotor is shaking up the game with the newest update to its popular electric trike, the M-340, which now gets a new powertrain and a bigger, better battery.
electrek.co
Take advantage of Deal of the Day pricing for the Fanttik X8 Apex tire inflator on Amazon
The best tire inflators are those that just don’t fill tires, but what about one that can fit in your pocket and doubles as a flashlight? The Fanttik X8 Apex tire inflator for example is light, portable, and can serve a multitude of applications quickly and efficiently, all in unit smaller than a bottle of Coca-Cola. Take advantage of $30 off today as it holds a short reign as Amazon’s Deal of the Day.
Hypebae
2000 Archives Taps UK Artist Airtomyearth for Limited Print Collection
Seoul-based label 2000 Archives has joined forces with London artist and stylist Jamie-Maree Shipton, better known as Airtomyearth, for an exclusive capsule collection. First launched in 2020, 2000 Archives creates garments and accessories inspired by vintage pieces, with previous collaborators including buzzy Korean label TheOpen Product. This time around, the brand — helmed by Central Saint Martins graduates Hong Da-eun and In Yoon — has tapped Airtomyearth to create a range of seven limited-edition beanies and four styles of tights. Designs feature Shipton’s pup Drippy, as well as nail art designs and photos taken by Shipton during her travels.
gmauthority.com
1992 Chevy Caprice ‘Nomad’ Up For Sale Online
The Chevy Nomad nameplate was last used over 20 years on a variant of the popular G-Series utility van, but seeing as it was around in one form or another from the mid-1950s all the way until the mid-1980s, the Nomad name remains fresh in the minds of many American car enthusiasts. This custom Chevy Caprice Nomad recreation, which is currently for sale on eBay, serves as a great example of the level of enthusiasm that remains for the original Bowtie-badged wagon.
insideevs.com
Ouch! Motorcycle Rear-Ends $2M Rimac Nevera On Pacific Coast Highway
Rimac has just begun customer deliveries of the Nevera this month, and the first owner to take delivery of the electric hypercar is none other than 2016 F1 world champion Nico Rosberg. Rimac will build only 150 Nevera customer cars, each priced from a whopping €2 million (the equivalent of...
MotorTrend Magazine
The Dodge Charger Daytona SRT EV Looks Badass in Retro Colors
The Dodge Charger Daytona EV has people talking. The look. The sound—for better or worse. The transmission. The entire idea of an electric muscle car. Dodge has had a good thing going with the internal combustion Charger and Challenger, and the mix of nostalgic touches and modern amenities is taken to the next level in the Daytona—which we think is pretty close to the eventual production model. If there's one thing about the concept's appearance that gives us pause, though, it's the color. Greys of Thunder—clever name, and undoubtedly it'd look good on the car in production and match customer preferences mainly for tones rather than colors—but it just doesn't pop.
Ford's New Lights Are So Good They Might Replace The Head-Up Display
The automotive tech space is like fluid flowing around obstacles and finding a path until it eventually settles on an application. The head-up display (HUD) is a prime example. Automakers have been working at it for ages, with several brands pushing the tech downstream into more accessible models. Plenty of brands offer their take on the technology, including colors and funky displays, but Ford has now taken it a step beyond.
insideevs.com
Watch Ford Mustang 5.0 Race Electric Ford Mustang Mach-E GT SUV
We get to watch two Ford icons face off in a quick drag race battle, though these ponies are iconic for very different reasons. The Mustang 5.0-liter V8 is a legend when it comes to sports cars. However, the all-new Mustang Mach-E crossover grabs the iconic name and charts a course for the future as Ford's first fully electric Mustang, and it's a solid performer.
CNET
DeWalt Tools and Accessories Are Discounted Up to 54% Today
The right tools are a vital part of any job, whether it's around the house or in the workshop. They can be expensive, but it's important to have the perfect ones for the task at hand so you can work quickly and without any added hassle. If you're in the...
The Cadillac That's Worth Over 50 Times Its Original Cost Now
Cadillacs have always been the name of the game when it comes to expensive American luxury cars. When you need to tow a dressage horse trailer and compete in a drag race, a brand-new Cadillac Escalade ESV-V is well over $150,000 with all the options. The supercharged 668 horsepower CT5-V is a hair under six figures when optioned out. The Cadillacs of today are fast, comfortable, and come with a price tag to match.
The 2023 Lucid Air Sapphire Has 3 Motors, 1,200-HP, Can Hit 60 MPH in Under 2 Seconds
Lucid MotorsThe three-motor 2023 Lucid Air Sapphire will cost at least $249,000 when it shows up next year.
RideApart
17-Year-Old Boy’s Electric Motor Design Could Revolutionize EVs
What were your major accomplishments at 17? Getting accepted into your dream college? Securing your first job? In Robert Sansone’s case, he could be on the verge of revolutionizing a new way to power electric vehicles (EV). The 17-year-old from Fort Pierce, Florida, recently claimed the George D. Yancopoulos Innovator Award at the 2022 Regeneron International Science and Engineering Fair for his novel synchronous reluctance motor design.
The best camera drones in 2022: take your photography & video to the skies
These are the best camera drones for aerial photography and videography, both for cameras and flight controls
A new tool will help make vertical wind turbine farms possible
Making offshore wind turbines lighter and cheaper to construct.
Dodge Reveals Its Hornet Grocery Getter
This isn’t your grandma’s crossover, but soon it might be…. Well, I called it back in May, Dodge was going to release the Hornet as another crossover but with attitude. Others were claiming the name would be used on an exciting compact muscle car or some such nonsense, but I already knew this thing would be using the same platform as the Alfa Romeo Tonale.
DeWalt’s Huge Amazon Sale Is Still Going Strong
The Drive - Robert BaconIf you missed last week’s sale, don’t fret. You can still save up to 68 percent.
hypebeast.com
The sacai x Nike Cortez 4.0 "OG" Receives an Official Release Date
Following months of anticipation, we now have an official release date for the sacai x. Cortez 4.0 “OG.” As part of the 50th-anniversary celebrations of the Cortez this year, the shoe was revealed alongside sacai’s Pre-Fall Women’s and Fall/Winter 2022 Men’s collections. The upcoming collaboration is expected to arrive alongside a “Grey” colorway and is set to continue Chitose Abe and Nike‘s relationship.
hypebeast.com
Anuel AA Joins Reebok on the Pump Omni Zone II
As 2022 continues to present exciting new partnerships in the world of footwear, Reebok has connected with Puerto Rican rapper and singer Anuel AA. Details regarding this partnership have not been disclosed, however, a look at a collaborative take on the Pump Omni Zone II has popped up. The old...
hypebeast.com
Ear Micro and Klipsch Audio Unveil Bespoke T10 Ear Computers
Ear Micro and Klipsch Audio have teamed up to deliver an unprecedented set of bespoke tiny in-ear computers delivering true high-fidelity sound and advanced technical prowess in a third of the size of traditional wireless earbuds. Arriving in a charging case that looks more like a supercar key, the luxury in-ears are designed individually and made to order, available in a variety of luxury materials common in typical in fine jewelry and watchmaking including 18k yellow gold, sterling silver, polished pearl, charcoal ceramic zirconia, artisanal PanAm leathers and much more.
