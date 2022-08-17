ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Orioles attempt to pass Blue Jays in wild-card race

By Sportsnaut
 3 days ago

The Baltimore Orioles will be out to complete a three-game sweep in Toronto on Wednesday afternoon, knowing that a victory would move them past the Blue Jays in the American League wild-card standings.

The Orioles, who were 5-14 against the Blue Jays last season, have won six of eight from Toronto this season.

Baltimore took the first two games of the current three-game series, including a 4-2 victory on Tuesday night, and has moved to within a half-game of the Blue Jays in the race for the third and final AL wild card.

On Tuesday, Baltimore’s Cedric Mullins and Adley Rutschman hit back-to-back homers in the fifth inning to tie the game.

Since the beginning of August, Mullins is batting .314 (16-for-51) with three doubles, three homers and six RBIs.

Dean Kremer pitched seven strong innings for the Orioles, allowing only two first-inning runs. The seven innings matched his career best set against the Seattle Mariners on June 28.

“That was the best pitching performance for him by far,” Orioles manager Brandon Hyde said. “That’s huge for us and huge for him. That shows you the kind of pitcher he can be.”

The Orioles scored twice in the fifth and twice in the sixth against Toronto starter Alek Manoah.

“We’re having fun right now,” Kremer said. “Standings or not, we’re having a blast.”

Right-hander Austin Voth (3-1, 5.34 ERA) will start for the Orioles on Wednesday. He is 0-1 with a 3.86 ERA in three career appearances (one start) against the Blue Jays.

Toronto right-hander Ross Stripling (5-3, 3.16 ERA) will come off the injured list to start. He had been sidelined since July 31 due to a hip strain. Stripling is 1-0 with a 5.84 ERA in five career outings (two starts) against the Orioles.

The Blue Jays have had center fielder George Springer back in the lineup for the first two games against the Orioles. He was on the injured list from Aug. 5 through Sunday due to right elbow inflammation. Springer was used as the designated hitter and batted in his usual leadoff spot the past two games.

Springer was 2-for-4 with a double and a walk on Monday and 1-for-4 with a run on Tuesday.

Springer’s presence has yet to break the Blue Jays from a funk that has reached 3-9, but interim manager John Schneider feels they have a better chance with him in the lineup.

“On paper, it speaks for itself,” Schneider said. “His presence and his energy, then obviously his ability, he’s up at the top of the order and it makes a big difference. … We’re not asking him to be a world-beater, but just be himself.”

Springer led off the bottom of the first on Tuesday with an infield hit, and Vladimir Guerrero Jr. followed with his 25th homer of the season.

“(Springer) sees pitches,” Schneider said. “I know his first at-bat may be different sometimes, but I’ve said it before: It’s about on-base and damage potential. Having him there to get on base for guys in the middle is key, but it’s also about his overall presence.

“He’s an elite player and one of the best in the league. Just having that makes your lineup that much better. We like his overall presence.”

Guerrero went 2-for-4 on Tuesday and has hit safely in 25 of his past 26 games against the Orioles, batting .368 (39-for-106) with four doubles, 16 homers and 32 RBIs.

–Field Level Media

NBC Sports

Tomase: As Orioles surge, Red Sox may face sobering AL East reality

Ready to feel despondent, despairing and depressed?. This might be the closest the Red Sox get to the Orioles for the next three years. No one saw this coming. Projected to lose 100 games again this season, the O's instead are accelerating comparisons to last decade's Astros, who turned high draft picks into the core of the 2017 World Series winners and remain powerhouses today.
FanSided

Red Sox vs. Orioles Prediction and Odds for Saturday, August 20th (Mediocre Pitchers Gives Over Value)

The Baltimore Orioles are fantastic at home, winning 16 of 21, as they host the Boston Red Sox this afternoon at Oriole Park at Camden Yards. Kyle Bradish gets the start for Baltimore after allowing three runs or fewer in four straight outings. He doesn't last deep into games though, so he still has a 4.05 ERA in that stretch. Regardless, the Orioles have four straight wins behind him.
BALTIMORE, MD
numberfire.com

Kyle Stowers sitting Saturday for Baltimore

Baltimore Orioles outfielder Kyle Stowers is not in the lineup Saturday in the team's game against the Boston Red Sox. Stowers is being replaced in right field by Anthony Santander versus Red Sox starter Michael Wacha. In 13 plate appearances this season, Stowers has a .250 batting average with a...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS New York

Yankees blanked again, Gausman pitches Blue Jays to win

NEW YORK — Rather than break out, Aaron Judge and the New York Yankees were shut out.Again.Kevin Gausman and the Toronto Blue Jays became the latest team to blank the Yankees, holding the AL East leaders to four measly singles Friday night in a 4-0 winThe Yankees didn't get a runner beyond second base as they lost for the 14th time in 18 games.New York have been shut out three times in the last six games and five times in the last 13. Judge and his teammates were shut out just six times in their first 107 games."I feel like...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
