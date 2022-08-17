ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Inflation figure used for rail fare rises hits 40-year high

By Neil Lancefield
The Independent
 3 days ago

The inflation figure usually used to determine annual increases in some train fares has risen to its highest in nearly 40 years.

The Office for National Statistics data showed July’s Retail Prices Index (RPI) inflation was 12.3%, up from 11.8% the previous month and the highest since January 1982.

July’s RPI figure is traditionally used by the UK, Scottish and Welsh Governments to set the cap on the following year’s increase in regulated train fares, which include most season tickets on commuter routes.

The Government must go further and commit to a fare freeze for 2023 now so that commuters are not left with the uncertainly of whether they’ll be able to afford to get to work next year

Paul Tuohy, Campaign for Better Transport

But the Department for Transport announced on Monday that the 2023 increase in regulated fares in England will be below the inflation measurement.

Wales usually makes similar fare changes to England, while the Scottish Government has not announced its plan for 2023.

Rises in unregulated fares on Britain’s railways are set by operators.

Fares in Northern Ireland are set by operator Translink, which does not use RPI.

Paul Tuohy, chief executive of Campaign for Better Transport, said: “Even a minus RPI rail fare rise next year will hit passengers hard and could mean people stay away from the trains altogether.

“The Government must go further and commit to a fare freeze for 2023 now so that commuters are not left with the uncertainly of whether they’ll be able to afford to get to work next year.”

The devil will be in the detail

Chris Page, Railfuture

Chris Page, who chairs pressure group Railfuture, said: “The Government claims that the fare rise will be below inflation, but the devil will be in the detail.

“They won’t say what the increase will be, or which fares it will apply to.

“If the Government was serious about tackling the cost-of-living crisis it would make rail travel much more affordable and make it easier for people to use cars and planes less.

Germany has shown the way with its nine euro (£7.58) travelcard offer.

“It proves that if the price is right, people will flock to the trains.”

Passengers are braced for more rail strikes on Thursday and Saturday, with only around a fifth of Britain’s train services operating and just half of lines open.

Thousands of members of the Rail, Maritime and Transport union, Transport Salaried Staffs’ Association and Unite at Network Rail and 14 train companies will strike in the long-running row over pay, jobs and conditions.

Analysis of Office of Rail and Road data by the PA news agency published on Tuesday found that industrial disputes, severe weather and coronavirus-related staff sickness caused the worst year for train reliability in Britain since records began.

The cancellations score in the 12 months to July 23 was 3.6%, which is the highest figure in records dating back to 2015.

Eight days of strike action commences at UK’s biggest port

The first of an eight-day workers strike at the UK’s biggest container port begins on Sunday.Around 1,900 members of Unite at Felixstowe will walk out in a dispute over pay in the first strike to hit the port since 1989.It is the latest outbreak of industrial action to hit a growing number of sectors of the economy.Workers including crane drivers, machine operators and stevedores are taking action after voting by more than 9-1 in favour of strikes.The union said the stoppage will have a big impact on the port, which handles around four million containers a year from 2,000 ships.But...
Who is this man in my house?: London women are finding a potentially dangerous lifeline in Airbnb

Anna, a single woman in London subletting her flat on Airbnb, arrived home to find a man sneaking out of her bedroom. She had rented her room to a woman on the holiday rental site, but there was no mention that a man would be staying with her. “I went into my sitting room and just as I was taking off my jacket, I saw a guy creeping out of the room and then down the stairs and out the door very quietly,” she says. She shared her story with researchers George Maier and Kate R Gilchrist from the London...
Rail strikes disrupt weekend travel

Train passengers have been warned they will face “significant disruption” on Sunday after strike action by rail workers disrupted travel on Saturday.ScotRail is running a skeleton service on 20 August due to industrial action by Rail, Maritime and Transport union (RMT) members of Network Rail, who have walked out in the long-running dispute over pay, jobs and conditions.The action on Saturday comes after workers walked out on Thursday.The dispute does not involve ScotRail staff, however the company said it will have a major knock-on effect on the train operator’s ability to provide services as the RMT action involves Network Rail...
Mick Lynch claims rail workers would reject 8% pay offer amid strike chaos

Mick Lynch has claimed rail workers would reject the 8% pay offer as strike chaos continues.In a letter to RMT general secretary on Saturday afternoon (20 August), the Transport Secretary said the railway operator’s proposal of an 8% pay rise over two years is “fair” and members should have the opportunity to resolve the dispute.The head of the Rail, Maritime and Transport said: “Inflation this week on the retail price index was 12.3%, so if we accepted that pay off, we will be getting about a quarter of next year’s inflation, which is likely to be 15 or 16%.” Click here to sign up for our newsletters.
Truss and Sunak told to ‘look in mirror’ over Scottish Government scrutiny calls

Conservative leadership hopefuls have been told to “look in the mirror” over calls for greater scrutiny of the Scottish Government as neither candidate turned up at parliamentary committees, a Scottish Government minister has said.Liz Truss and Rishi Sunak both used their leadership campaign trail to announce plans to increase the scrutiny of Scottish ministers by Westminster meetings and the UK Government.But Keith Brown, Justice Secretary and the SNP deputy leader, said both Ms Truss and Mr Sunak had previously snubbed scrutiny sessions in the Scottish Parliament.Earlier this year, Mr Sunak, who served as chancellor before resigning in July, was asked...
Zimbabwe eyes carbon credits model as it seeks to unlock value from seized ivory

By Tatira Zwinoira for The Zimbabwe IndependentZimbabwe’s government is currently engaged in discussions on how the country can use its 130-tonne ivory stockpile as a tradable commodity or security asset, the Zimbabwe Independent can report.This follows the release of gold coins called the ‘Mosi Oa Tunya Gold Coins’ on July 25, by the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe (RBZ).Each coin has a 22 carat gold purity, weighs 33.93 grammes and is valued at one ounce of gold based on international prices. The gold coin can be bought in either local or foreign currency and are tradable internationally.Thus, looking to imitate the...
School funding to disadvantaged pupils ‘slashed by nearly half a billion’

Funding intended to boost the academic performance of the UK’s most disadvantaged children has been cut in real terms by nearly half a billion pounds in seven years, it is claimed.Anti-Brexit campaign group Best for Britain published figures showing that since 2015, pupil premium funding for primary and secondary-age schoolchildren has fallen by more than £467m, when accounting for inflation.The pupil premium system, which is additional to main school funding, was set up in 2011 to fund initiatives to support disadvantaged children.Best for Britain says more than 1.9 million pupils need the premium funding, but its analysis found that the...
NHS boss warns of ‘unprecedented’ risk of death from cold homes unless ministers intervene on bills

NHS leaders have warned of an “unprecedented” risk of death from cold weather this winter unless ministers intervene on energy costs.   As households face the prospect of sky-high bills, Matthew Taylor, the chief executive of the NHS Confederation, said research has shown up to 10,000 people die from under-heated homes in an average year. But the cost of living crisis will create an “unprecedented number of people who won’t be able to heat their homes” unless the government acts. The NHS confederation, which represents health bosses, and more than 100 NHS leaders have written to minsters to sound the...
Liz Truss criticises ‘too much talk of a recession’ as she talks up ambition

Tory leadership frontrunner Liz Truss has said there is “too much talk that there’s going to be a recession” as she insisted an economic slump is not inevitable.The Foreign Secretary suggested a “level of ambition” was needed to “change the orthodoxy” and avoid the outcome forecast by the Bank of England.Her optimism came after Conservative heavyweight Michael Gove warned that she was on a “holiday from reality” with her tax vision as he endorsed her rival Rishi Sunak.With the invasion of Ukraine forcing gas prices up, the Bank warned earlier this month that the UK could suffer the longest recession...
Rishi Sunak pledges to ban new smart motorways and review low-traffic neighbourhoods

Rishi Sunak plans to ban new smart motorways and review low-traffic neighbourhoods to “end the war on motorists” if he wins the Tory leadership race.In a fresh pitch to turn around a contest he appears to be losing, he is telling party members he is “the most pro-driver chancellor in history” – and would go further in No 10.The shake-up would clamp down on “rogue private parking fines ripping off motorists” and speed up the installation of electric vehicle charging points in rural areas.Mr Sunak is also arguing that smart motorways are “unsafe” and would outlaw them in future...
Energy price cap ‘may triple by April’, as Kwarteng ‘plans clampdown’ on wind and solar firms

The energy price cap could triple by April with bills rocketing to £6,000, according to a new forecast, as business secretary Kwasi Kwarteng was reported to be planning a clampdown on solar and wind firms.The grim prediction from the Auxilione consultancy would reprent a nearly five-fold increase in energy prices in the space of a year, after regulator Ofgem’s price cap hit £1,971 four months ago.While new polling suggests that two-thirds of voters support Covid-style support to help households with the cost of living crisis, Liz Truss – the frontrunner to replace Boris Johnson – has rejected further “handouts” and...
